County Committee meetings

HEALTH AND MEDICAL SERVICES COMMITTEE

Monday, January 3

Present: Supervisors Groat, Bender and Brady, County Administrator Rick House, Fiscal Assistant Brian Sams, Director of Mental Health Jim Haitz, Deputy Director of Mental Health Ed Hunt, Nursing Home Comptroller Barbara Keefe, Public Health Director Diane Devlin, Deputy Director Kerry VanAuken and Public Health Principal Account Clerk Heather Loucks. Supervisors Robusto and Eygnor were not present for the meeting.

Supervisor Brady was introduced to Department Heads.

Mr. Haitz presented the monthly financial report for the Mental Health Department. Through November the Department had actual revenues of $9.2 million and expenses of $7.5 million, reflecting a positive balance of $1.7 million. There are anticipated savings in personnel lines due to unfilled positions in 2021. Mr. Haitz noted December will be a heavier expense month, as there are three payrolls.

Mr. Haitz informed Supervisors the Mental Health Department has temporally paused accepting new referrals for children and adolescents. This is the result of workforce shortages, existing high caseloads, and an increase in new referrals of children. Services will continue to those children who are currently being served by the Department. At this time, each Therapist in the Department has a caseload between 140-150; this is very high. In the first 11 months of 2021 the Department received 1,432 new referrals for adult services, 1,013 for children and adolescent services, 1,242 for Open Access Center services and 105 Court system services. Mr. Haitz said the pause is needed to get the children and adolescent caseload under control. The Department will continue to accept referrals from emergency rooms, hospitals and those youth stepping down from higher levels of care. The status of this pause will be reviewed on a continuous basis.

Mr. Haitz reviewed a system of care initiative program started several years ago by some County Departments and outside agencies that serve mutual clientele; the group is no longer active. Funding is available through the New York State Office of Mental Health (OMH) to expand or implement a Systems of Care approach with other cross-systems partners to support children, youth, young adults and their families. Mr. Haitz said several County departments have been meeting weekly over the past few months to address high risk youth cases involving multiple departments. OMH awarded the Wayne County Mental Health Department $25,000 to establish a “Systems of Care” team. Director Haitz will work closely with DSS Commissioner Ellen Wayne to re-establish and expand the group that would continue to address the most difficult cases and improve the coordination of access to care for children, youth, and young adults.

The monthly financial report for the Nursing Home was distributed with the agenda. Ms. Keefe noted revenues through November 2021 were $16.1 million with expenses at $17.9 million. The majority of loss is for additional interest and principal bond payments made during the year. The Nursing Home had a cash balance as of 11/31/21 of $24.2 million and short term investments totaling $18.5 million.

Ms. Keefe stated there are 75 open positions at the Nursing Home, 40 of this number are Aide positions. The Facility continues to hire. Supervisor Groat questioned if anyone on the local or State level is addressing staffing concerns in the medical field. He questioned if interns can be paid for or if there is a way to financially assist with educational costs. It was noted, the County has a tuition reimbursement program, but it only pays up to $2,000 a year. Both Ms. Keefe, Mr. Haitz and Mrs. Devlin stated the hirer rate for medical positions is very low in the County and benefits are not what they use to be. It was also noted many private businesses offer sign-up bonuses. Mr. Groat questioned if the County should appoint a sub-committee to look into better means of recruitment for the County. After a brief discussion, it was agreed Mr. House would work to have a group organized to review this issue.

The year-to-date Nursing Home occupancy rate is 90.1%; this is below last year, but still well above other area nursing homes due to COVID-19. The State had staffing requirements for nursing homes that were to go in place in 2022; however, the Governor suspended these requirements for the time being.

Mrs. Devlin updated Supervisors on COVID-19 in Wayne County. The seven-day positivity rate in Wayne County on December 29th was 9.9%, as of this morning the number increased to 12.9%.

Community transmission in the County is high. At this time there over 1,120 cases are being monitored, 74% of these cases are from the Omicron variant. There are 34 individuals in the hospital; the overwhelming majority are un or under vaccinated, elderly and/or have co-morbidity issues. Results of home COVID tests are being accepted through the Public Health portal. Through the end of 2021 there were 111 COVID related deaths of County residents.

Mrs. VanAuken stated the walk-in clinic at Public Health continues to be offered every Wednesday from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. with all three vaccination/booster brands being offered. (A separate e-mail was sent to Supervisors with a link to register for the clinic.) Efforts are underway to have an increase in the number of 5-12 year olds vaccinated. The Omicron virus is highly infectious and shows symptoms within days of exposure; however, generally resolves itself within days. Mr. Groat questioned the number of flu cases in the County. Mrs. Devlin reported both A and B strain flu are being seen in the County on a limited scale.

Ms. Loucks updated the Committee on finances in relation to response for the pandemic. Overtime costs through the end of 2021 were $174,606, the majority of overtime expenses are paid for with grant funds. The Public Health Department has expended 100% of their COVID-19 Emergency and COVID/FLU Response funds. Funding is still being accessed through the ELC School COVID-19 contact tracing, ELC School Reopening and Response and COVID/VAC Response Grants. Ms. Loucks stated over 19,000 COVID vaccinations were billed for in 2021 and billing will continue in 2022. She noted, when the local Public Health Department gets additional revenue they do not get as much in State Aid.

Mrs. Devlin reported the State sent test kits to schools to allow for testing prior to schools re-opening from the holiday; however, those kits were not received in time for re-opening after the holiday break in Wayne County. Each school district will develop a plan on how testing of students/staff is to be performed. The County put in a request for mask from the State; the number received was greatly reduced from the number requested. Mrs. Devlin believes small shipments of both masks and test kits will continue; however, she does not know the date or amount to be received.

Mrs. Devlin informed the Committee the Governor announced last week that funding is available through the State Department of Health to counties to help with costs associated with administering vaccines and boosters and enforcing the mask or vaccine mandate for indoor public places. Up to $1 million will be available to make residents understand the importance of following the new requirements and enforcement of wearing a protective face covering. Although the County will not have police making arrests for non-mask wearers, there is a system in place to educate the public and those not wearing mask on the need to do so.

Mr. House reiterated the Federal standard for businesses with over 100 employees to have all staff vaccinated or a system in place for weekly testing of non-vaccinated employees. Mrs. Devlin said the Public Health Department does not have time or staff available to test County employees.

HUMAN SERVICES COMMITTEE MEETING

Monday, January 3

Present: Supervisors Verno, Leonard, Johnson, Donalty, Mettler, Groat and Miller, County Administrator Rick House, Fiscal Assistants Ken Blake and Brian Sams, Veterans Service Officer Renee Maybee, Commissioner of Social Services Dr. Ellen Wayne and Aging and Youth Department Director Amy Haskins.

During November the Office had contact with 452 Veterans and or family members, a single Veteran may make several contacts with the Office in one month. WATS made three transports to the Canandaigua VA Medical Facility and the County Driver made four transports to the Syracuse VA Medical Facility. The Office was contacted 51 times regarding Veteran burials, paying for three indigent burials in November.

Through November, the Department expended 67.6% of their County budget; this is substantially lower than last year at the same time, with both revenues and expenditures down. Dr. Wayne the Department’s Medicaid Weekly Share has been reduced as a reflection of COVID-19; she anticipates this amount will increase back to previous rates, or higher.

This month’s program spotlight was on homeless/housing. In 2021 the Department of Social Services received more than 370 calls requesting emergency assistance related to housing. With COVID funding, the Department of Social Services entered into a contract with community partners to increase emergency response, long-term prevention and permanent housing response. The Department has contracted to provide emergency rental assistance, outreach, and application assistance activities. Social Services continues to work with the New York State Welfare Association and Association of Counties to identify and advocate for system changes that will ease the growing concern for the homeless.

The State issued a directive regarding the allocation of Supplemental Rental Assistance Funds, with a limited period of time available for the local Social Services Department to respond and start implementation. Dr. Wayne said the Department is working to turn around a local plan to the State in the very near future.

The Committee was updated on Aging and Youth Department activities since the last meeting. Year-to-date, the Department was contacted by 1,079 individuals regarding the NY Connects Program, 565 seniors received health insurance counseling, and 317 received home delivered meals. There were 193 seniors who participated in the Lunch Club 60 Program, 312 with personal response units, 110 received aide services, and 144 seniors received case management services. Mrs. Haskins noted case management services are more complex than they have been in the past. A new part-time Home Health Aide started this morning; the Department is now up to full staff for Home Health Aides.

PUBLIC SAFETY COMMITTEE

Tuesday, January 4

Present: Supervisors Verno, Bender, VanLaeken, Donalty and Groat, County Administrator Rick House, Fiscal Assistants Ken Blake and Brian Sams, Wayne Pre-Trial Services Director Martha Bailey, Coroner Phil Pettine, Probation Director Mark Ameele, Public Defender Andy Correia, Sheriff Robert Milby, Undersheriff Jeff Fosdick and Emergency Services Director George Bastedo. Supervisor Eygnor was not present for the meeting.

The monthly activities report for Wayne Pre-Trial Services was distributed with the agenda. There were 12 incarcerated individuals placed in the Pre-Trial Release Program during December. The Program provides verified information to magistrates for their determination and monitors defendants during their pretrial period. At this time the Agency has 54 open Pre-Trial cases. During December there was one additional person placed in the Enhanced Pre-Trial Program. This Program addresses community safety issues by coordinating alcohol/drug evaluations, mental health evaluations and treatment recommendations and implementation. At this time there are four defendants on the Program. One additional person was added to the Electronic Monitoring Program though Pre-Trial. This is a new program requirement though 2020 State Bail Reform. This is the least restrictive option a judge can utilize prior to placing an individual in jail. At the end of December there were 18 individuals on this Program. The Office does not receive any additional funds for exceeding contracted participation rates.

The Coroners monthly report was reviewed. During December Coroners responded to 30 calls, with 16 of the bodies requiring an autopsy. In 2021, Coroners responded to 211 cases, of this number 128 had autopsies performed. Mr. Pettine voiced concern with the lack of storage locations for bodies awaiting autopsies or have yet to be claimed. Newark-Wayne Community Hospital has space to accommodate six bodies; Clifton Springs Hospital has the same amount of space. There is additional space available in Monroe County, but that can be costly. Mr. Pettine said he heard rumors of a building expansion project at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital, questioning if the County would like to be part of their plan and put in funding to expand the body holding area. Mr. House said this project could be a shared services program.

The monthly activities report for the Probation Department was reviewed. There were 27 non-secured bed days served by one individual in December and one Raise-the-Age case for a juvenile delinquent. At the end of the year there were 10 active PINS (Persons In Need of Supervision) cases and 88 active Diversion/Intake cases. Staff are supervising a total of 544 cases and monitoring 2,823 cases. There are 12 individuals on the Electronic Home Monitoring Program through Probation and 64 ignition interlock systems installed. During December the Department collected $10,557 in various fees and charges.

The monthly activities report for the Public Defender’s Office was included with the agenda. At the end of December the Office had 428 open cases. Next month Mr. Correia will be addressing contracts his Office has with interpreters. This service is needed in the Office, at the Jail and in Court. It was agreed he would work with Mr. House and the County Attorney on details of these contracts.

The following monthly reports were presented for the Sheriff’s Office:

Corrections: During November there were 41 males and seven females committed to the County Jail, along with 18 parole violators and 10 boarded-in inmates One inmate had a visit from a private attorney, four by the Public Defender, seven by Pre-Trial Release and two by Probation Officers. Inmates paid $27,450 in bail and $90.08 in fines during the month. A total of 5,165 meals were served in the Facility.

Activities: In November three DWI, 76 criminal, nine vehicle and traffic, 24 miscellaneous and 11 mental health arrests were made. Sheriff Milby said incarcerated individuals are participating in the programs offered at the Facility. The Records Division processed 45 pistol permits and 51 amendments. Sheriff Milby noted approximately half of all individuals that schedule an appointment for a pistol permit do not show up for it. The Civil Division processed 82 papers, served 93 Family Court papers, and performed five evictions. Sheriff Milby said more evictions occurred in December. Supervisor Verno questioned if area counties have been discussing the possibility of a regional jail, since facilities are not full as they were in the past. Undersheriff Fosdick noted the County is required to have a jail and would need holding cells for incarcerated individuals awaiting arraignment or transfer. He noted County jails are no longer full, but it has become increasing difficult to obtain staff.

Town/Village Summary: Deputies responded to 142 motor vehicle collisions and oversaw the 354 registered sex offenders in the County.

Tickets by Town: A total of 132 tickets were issued in November, the majority in the Towns of Lyons, Ontario and Williamson.

Overtime: Staff worked 2,935 hours of overtime in November; the majority for staff shortages. It was noted Road Patrol is down 12 positions.

Sheriff Milby informed the Committee the 2004 vehicle used for the Recreational Safety Program is no longer serviceable according to Central Garage. The 2022 budget has appropriations for 12 new vehicles for the Sheriff’s Office. He will now change one of those replacement vehicles for a new truck for the Recreational Safety Program at no additional County cost.

The monthly report for Emergency Management Services was reviewed.

Wayne County remains in a State of Emergency due to COVID concerns. Mr. Bastedo stated this designation is renewed monthly. He requested any town supervisor that is considering a State of Emergency declaration make contact with his Department first. The County requested 100,000 tests kits from the State, they were informed they would receive 34,000; the County actually received 4,000. Plans for distribution of this limited number of kits are still being discussed.

PUBLIC WORKS COMMITTEE

Wednesday, January 5

Present: Supervisors Chatfield, Kolczynski, Verno, Mettler, Brady, Groat and Miller, County Administrator Rick House, Fiscal Assistants Ken Blake and Brian Sams, Weights and Measures Director Ted Dyment, Public Works Superintendent Kevin Rooney and Deputy Superintendent Scott Kolczynski.

Mr. Rooney reviewed work done by the Public Works Department. An organizational chart was distributed. The Department oversees all County highways, vehicles (central garage), buildings, and parks. The Department is responsible for 10 County parks, 10 major buildings and 75 other properties. During the winter, the Department has a dispatcher on 24/7 weekdays. Municipalities contract with the County to plow their roads. Mr. Rooney said the Department works with other municipal highway departments through in-kind services. Beside the Department overseeing approximately 200 pieces of equipment in the County’s fleet, they also maintain 45 WATS buses.