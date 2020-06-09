County Committee Meetings Week of June 1, 2020

HUMAN SERVICES COMMITTEE Mon. June 1

Present: Supervisor Verno, Leonard, Robusto, Johnson and Miller, Fiscal Assistant Ken Blake, Veterans Service Officer Renee Maybee, Department of Aging and Youth Director Amy Haskins and Social Services Commissioner Dr. Ellen Wayne. Supervisor Jacobs was not present for the meeting.

Veterans’ monthly activities report was distributed with the agenda. During April the Office had contact with 56 veterans; all my mail and phone. One indigent burial was paid for during the month. Transportation services were cancelled during April and services to the Syracuse VA have been suspended indefinitely, services to the Canandaigua VA Medical Center will start-up in the near future on a limited basis.

Mrs. Haskins presented a transmittal requesting authorization for the Department of Aging and Youth to accept Family First and CARES Act Stimulus Funding from the State Office for the Aging and amend the 2020 County budget. The Department will receive $250,816 to support senior citizen services during the Coronavirus disaster. There is no County match and funds do not need to be expended until September 2021. Current plans for using some of the stimulus money include modifying/enhancing nutritional programs and purchasing food and supplies for seniors, but the bulk of the money is not earmarked for anything in particular at this point as the Department does not know what future needs will be. Future resolutions to modify the budget categories will be presented as needed. Approved 4-0.

The following monthly reports were presented for Social Services:

Financial: The Department expended 35.6% of their County budget through April; this is slightly higher than last year at the same time and includes one additional Medicare payment during this reporting period than last year at the same time. Foster Care placements have doubled in the past few weeks, this will be reflected in next month’s financial report. Cash Assistance did not see the spike in cases that some counties did. Once a person receives Unemployment Benefits they general do not qualify for ongoing assistance through Social Services.

Caseload: As of April 20th there were 527 individuals in Wayne County receiving Temporary Assistance, 4,742 receiving Food Stamps and 5,310 receiving Medical Assistance. Child Welfare services have declined to 252 units; this is due to schools being out of session and their services not being offered.

Supervisors were informed there are Food Distribution Events every Tuesday beginning in June through the end of August. The amount to be distributed has tripled, so each recipient will get three boxes of food. Dr. Wayne does not think the need for this supplement will go away, especially as prices in grocery stores continue to increase. Many senior citizens participate in this event.

HEALTH AND MEDICAL SERVICES Mon. June 1

Present: Supervisors Groat, Bender, Leonard and Miller, Fiscal Assistant Ken Blake, Public Health Director Diane Devlin, Mental Health Director Jim Haitz, Deputy Director Ed Hunt, Nursing Home Administrator Denis Vinnik and Nursing Home Comptroller Barbara Keefe. Supervisors Jacobs and Kolczynski were not present for the meeting.

Mrs. Devlin updated Supervisors on the Coronavirus. As of today 4,635 residents have been tested, 114 have had positive results for the virus, 90 of this number have recovered and 4 deaths have occurred. This is approximately a 2% infection rate in Wayne County. Nursing Home residents across the State are being tested today by State workers. The staff at the County’s Nursing Home have been tested; all test were negative. Mrs. Devlin voiced concern with there being so few positive cases in Wayne County and our population has not built up herd immunity. The State of New York will be changing their guidelines to the follow CDC recommendations. Mr. Groat questioned if each County employee is checked for COVID symptoms upon entering their Office each day. Mrs. Devlin said County protocol requires temperature tests of all employees when they get to work and confirmation that they are experiencing no symptoms.

COVID infection rates in the County are: Williamson 4.1%, Wolcott 1.8%, Clyde/Galen 4.3%, Lyons 2%, Macedon 1.6%, Marion 2.6%, Newark/Arcadia 2%, Rose 0%, Ontario 2.3%, Palmyra 1.8%, Savannah 1.1%, Sodus 1.8% and Walworth 2.4%. These numbers are based on the number of COVID tests that were performed on residents in each of these municipalities.

At the Nursing Home testing is being conducted today on all residents; a resident does not have to be tested if it is opposed by a family member or the resident. Ms. Keefe reported the Facility had a $672,000 profit at the end of April. Mr. Blake noted the savings is mainly due to staff shortages. Mr. Vinnik stated there was a 1.5% cut in Medicaid payments across the board earlier in 2020 by the State; what reimbursements will be made by Federal and State sources are not known at this time. Mr. Vinnik said the majority of employees at the Facility have had three tests for the Coronavirus; all came back negative.

Mr. Groat thanked Mr. Vinnik and staff for all their efforts during the Coronavirus pandemic. He realizes the decision to close the Nursing Home to the public was hard on both staff, residents and resident’s families. Mr. Vinnik said arrangements are underway for non-contact visits for residents.

PUBLIC SAFETY COMMITTEE Mon. June 1

Present: Supervisor Verkey, Verno, Eygnor, Lasher, Bender, Groat and Miller, Fiscal Assistant Ken Blake, Public Defender Andy Correia, Probation Director Mark Ameele, Coroner Phil Pettine, Pre-Trial Services Director Martha Bailey, Sheriff Barry Virts and Emergency Services Coordinator George Bastedo.

Probation’s monthly activities report was distributed with the agenda. Mr. Ameele reported 23 non-secure bed days were sentenced during May and 84 probationers under 18 are on Electric Home Monitoring in lieu of detention. As of May 20th there were 25 active PINS cases and 79 Juvenile Delinquent cases. Probation staff were supervising 555 cases and monitoring 2,635 cases at the end of May. The Department collected $64,616 in revenue in the first five months of the year.

Mrs. Bailey updated the group on Pre-Trial’s Release Program. In the first five months of the year 82 cases were open and 55 closed. There are 95 active Enhanced Release cases as of May 31st and 15 active Pre-Trail Release cases. Enhanced Release provides more intensive supervision due to the serious alcohol/drug or mental health issues the defendant has.

The monthly report for the Public Defender’s Office showed the Department had 465 active cases as of May 22nd. Numbers are low due to the closure of the court system during the Coronavirus pandemic. Since the last meeting the Office filed five claims for grant funding reimbursement.

Monthly reports for the Sheriff’s Office were distributed. A total of 212 individuals passed through the magnetometer at the Hall of Justice during April, the count was low due to the lack of activity in the State and County Court System resulting from the Coronavirus. Staff worked 1,675 hours of overtime during April; this is half compared to last year.

Sheriff Virts said he is working to obtain a one year’s supply of personal protective equipment for his Office. The Jail population this morning was 38 inmates; the number is low due to the closure of both municipal, County and State Courts. Taking into consideration new bail reform legislation, the Sheriff does not believe he will have over 75 inmates in the Facility in the future. With this in mind, he submitted a proposal to the State Commission of Corrections to reduce Jail staff by seven full-time Corrections Officers and ten part-time Officers. The Jail would only house inmates in the pods, which would lower the number of Corrections Officers needed. There will be some associated cost with making the Jail pods operational for different inmates groups, but this will be more than offset by the estimated savings of over $1 million by eliminating these positions. Mr. Correia noted the additional time and expense this would add to his budget if defendants were not housed within the County. Sheriff Virts thanked the Chairman of the Board for being present during the honoring of Wayne County Sheriff Sgt. Mark Loveless who retired recently. Even though the County has a freeze on filling vacancies, Sheriff Virts would like to fill this position. He is recommending the position be filled on a temporary basis by the Sergeant who oversees the School Resource Officer Program until a Civil Service list for the position is available. At this time it is not known if schools will keep their School Resources Officers past 2020. The County has nine individuals currently attending Police Academy. Future staffing in the Sheriff’s Office will continue to be discussed with County administration.

The monthly report for Emergency Management Services was distributed with the agenda. Mr. Bastedo stated 32,000 cloth masks and 20,000 surgical masks have been distributed to the 15 town offices in the County for public distribution. Efforts continue to find a location for a communications tower in the Town of Ontario.

PUBLIC WORKS COMMITTEE Wed. June 3

Present: Supervisor Chatfield, Spickerman, Verno, Emmel and Miller, Fiscal Assistant Ken Blake, Weights and Measures Director Rich Molisani, Public Works Superintendent Kevin Rooney and Deputy Superintendent Scott Kolczynski. Supervisor Kolczynski was not present for the meeting.

An update on Soil and Water Conservation District activities was sent out with the agenda along with a copy of the Office’s approved Continued Operations Safety Plan. The report noted there are still some available trees from the Annual Tree Sale if Supervisors are interested, the 4th Ag. District Drainage Project is underway and Aquatic Vegetation Control Program staff have been doing maintenance to their equipment with harvesting is scheduled to begin in mid-June. Several projects are being assessed for the District’s Water Quality Program.

Mr. Molisani presented his monthly activities report. During May he collected 14 gasoline and 4 diesel samples for testing and visited 50 establishments during the month testing over 300 devices. In the first five months of the year six fines were issued totaling $1,800. Mr. Molisani said all cited issues have been corrected, but due to the Coronavirus he will be re-testing at a later date. In light of current health issues there have been some changes made in the way testing of businesses is being conducted.

Mr. Rooney made a recommendation that all common conference rooms in County buildings not be let out for use to outside groups. He is concerned with current protocols for spacing and disinfecting not being met with outsiders in County buildings. It was agreed the County Administrator, at the request of this Committee, would be asked to send out a memo to Department Heads regarding use of conference rooms in their buildings.

Mr. Rooney noted there was some chaos at Sodus Point Beach Park over Memorial Day Weekend with the disposal of trash and the porta potty that was put in place. That beach is being groomed one-time each week, trash receptacles are being emptied daily and he has put in a request for the porta potty vendor to clean out the unit more frequently. The beach house at Sodus Point will not be opened this season, all County parks have signage that says trash is to be carried out, although the garbage containers at the parks are being emptied on a regular basis.

The owner of the building at 30 Church Street, next door to the Court House, has informed County administration this building would be available later in the year for a long-term lease. Mr. Rooney said there were discussions at one time about some or all of the District Attorney’s staff relocating from the Hall of Justice. He noted, if the County has any future space needs this building is available.

GOVERNMENT OPERATIONS Wed. June 3

Present: Supervisor Emmel, Chatfield, Spickerman, Eygnor and Miller, Fiscal Assistant Ken Blake, County Attorney Dan Connors, County Clerk Mike Jankowski and Human Resource Officer Chris Kalinski. Supervisor Verkey was not present for the meeting.

Mr. Jankowski presented a transmittal requesting authorization for the Chairman of the Board to sign an agreement with Automated Merchant Systems for the processing of credit card, debit card and E-check payments at the County Clerk’s Office. The original vendor selected did not work with the County’s financial system. County Treasurer Patrick Schmitt came into the meeting to address any questions about the Clerk’s Office offering this service. There is no additional cost to use this vendor. Approved 4-0.

Mr. Jankowski informed Supervisors Office revenues are not down as much as anticipated during the recent COVID-19 health issue. A high number of mortgages have been re-financed which has increased mortgage tax income. The State has yet to announce when they will open DMV Offices. At this time the Office can do some over the counter transaction; however, cannot provide any services relating to drivers’ licenses. Persons can only be seen in the Office by appointment and only Wayne County residents are being served. The DMV Office is prepared to re-open as soon as permission is granted by the State.

Mr. Blake informed Committee members that COVID-19 teleconference meetings continue twice a week with Department Heads. Department Heads and County Administration will also be meeting by Zoom to review Department efficiency plans and begin 2021 budget planning.

Mrs. Kalinski presented a transmittal requesting authorization to establish a standard workday and reporting resolution for elected and appointed officials to comply with the New York State retirement Law. Approved 4-0.

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT/PLANNING

Wed. June 3

Present: Supervisors Spickerman, Groat, Robusto, Johnson and Miller, Fiscal Assistant Ken Blake, Tourism Director Christine Worth, Economic Development/Planning Director Brian Pincelli. Supervisor Lasher was not present for the meeting.

A tourism newsletter and mailing have gone out to help businesses through this difficult time. Mrs. Worth and staff are working with local businesses to preparing re-opening plans and have spoken to the Public Health Department about fielding calls regarding tourism businesses. The Visitor’s Guide should be delivered later this week.

Mr. Groat questioned, in light of recent health issues and unanticipated cost to all governments, if County funding would still be available for the bicentennial event for 2023. The Bicentennial Committee has said they would like activities to begin in 2021 and continue through 2023. He asked if there are already funds in the Tourism and Planning Department budgets that could help with promoting bicentennial events. Both Mr. Pincelli and Mrs. Worth said they will be working with the Bicentennial Committee anyway they can.

Mr. Miller said the State will be opening community centers and youth organizations soon; details from the Governor’s Office are expected later this week. The Finger Lakes Region has not seen any increase in COVID-19 activity since the opening of many offices. A lengthy discussion took place on restaurants being allowed to have patrons eat outside; following the meeting the Governor’s Office sent out a press release saying that outside seating would be allowed and the requirements to make this happen—this information was e-mailed to all Supervisors.

A strategic plan for the Ontario Midland Railroad continues to be worked on; a steering committee meeting will be scheduled. A New York State Solar Sitting Board has been created and will be responsible for review and approval of large-scale renewable energy and transmission projects in New York State. The Countywide Brownfields inventory is nearing 50% completion and will be utilized in application of EPA funding. The Industrial Development Agency has approved an application for expansion from Harbec in the Town of Ontario, and for three solar projects in Macedon and Ontario. The Gananda Parkway transportation study is also ongoing. The Savannah Action Plan for Revitalization was finalized with assistance from the Economic Development/Planning Department.

Mr. Pincelli distributed a copy of a press release he received from the Enterprise Community and New York Attorney General Launch New York State Preservation Opportunities Program announcing funding of up to $500,000 for Wayne County to support the preservation of affordable housing. Mr. Pincelli will bring in a transmittal to the next Committee meeting to accept this funding.