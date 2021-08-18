County committee meetings

Finance Committee August 10, 2021

HIGHLIGHTS: Mr. Benjamin came before the Committee to request payment to a funeral home for unusual circumstances during the removal of a body. He referenced a Board Resolution from 2020 that stated any unusual or excessive payment requests by funeral home vendors could be brought before the Finance Committee for payment approval. This particular request was made in the submission of a voucher for the removal of a body on May 2nd in Newark of an extremely heavy individual. The funeral home had to call in extra help for the removal of the body and requested an additional $100 in their billing for this service. Mr. Benjamin said it was the Coroner’s Office responsibility to pay to have the body moved, as an autopsy was needed. Approved 4-0.

The regular meeting resumed at 9:07 a.m. The Committee agreed to approve the request to transfer property with an amendment to state the former owner’s name and real property parcel number. Mr. Schmitt will provide this information following the meeting. Vote 4-0.

The Real Property Tax Department’s monthly activities report was reviewed. Final assessment rolls and the Assessor Annual Report were printed prior to the July 1st deadline. School taxable totals were sent to districts in preparation of school rates and production of tax bills. Mrs. Ambroz stated the Office will no longer be printing out-of-county school tax bills. Staffing in the Real Property Tax Department is down due to the extended medical leave of an employee. Bidding on properties included in the 2021 tax foreclosure auction began on July 7th and will close August 11th at 10:00 a.m. The majority of parcels have a current bid. Mrs. Ambroz stated the auction company has been very good to work with. A transmittal requesting authorization to accept bids for a parcel in the Town of Sodus was presented. The transfer of property will be made through quitclaim deed. This is a parcel of property adjacent to the buyer’s lot. Approved 4-0.

The Committee was updated on the preliminary 2022 County budget. All Departments have placed their budget requests into the MUNIS system. Budget review meetings have begun with Department Heads and will continue for the next few weeks. Mr. Sams distributed a summary of change in appropriations and sources of funding.

Mr. Sams said the preliminary budget is looking very good, showing a fund balance surplus of $1,194,951. Budget numbers do not include any change in assessed property value. Mrs. Ambroz said this number will go up, as there were three re-evaluations performed during 2021.

Standing Committees will begin their review of Department budgets on August 30th.

Mr. Humbert updated the Committee on activities of the Land Bank. The transfer of tax foreclosure properties from the County to the Land Bank should be finalized in the next few weeks. At this time, there are plans to demolish seven of these properties (engineers are working on this), evaluate three commercial buildings and work with the Economic Development/ Planning Department on future use of the Rando Building in the Town of Macedon. There are about $250,000 in past taxes owned on this commercial building.

Mr. Humbert said the Land Bank is also involved in the Sandhill Trailer Park relocation project. There are some trailers left on the property, and could be more once the three remaining tenants move. He will review re-development of the site with staff in the Economic Development/ Planning Department.

The meeting adjourned at 10:05 a.m. The next meeting of the Finance Committee is scheduled for Tuesday, September 14th at 8:30 a.m..

Government Ops Committee August 5, 2021

HIGHLIGHTS: Mr. Alquist noted the State is mandating a minimum of two early voting sites in each county; one being in the largest municipality, and awarded funding to do this. Mr. Zornow has been looking at a possible early voting poll site in the Town of Arcadia at St. Mark’s Church; the site is fully handicapped accessible. Mr. Alquist said private security might be needed to watch the site overnight. The funds received from the State are not sufficient to cover all related expenses of early voting. Mr. Alquist said there is speculation the hours of early election poll sites may increase from five to eight. Where early voting sites will be required in the future was briefly discussed.

Mr. House reviewed activities in his Office since the last meeting. A preliminary County budget discussion will occur at next week’s Finance Committee meeting. He has been working with the Human Resource Office on a number of title change requests. The County’s contract with the Soil and Water Conservation District for weed harvesting on the Lake will be reviewed prior to the 2022 season. Mr. Roscup said he is looking for grants that could assist with weed remediation on the Lake.

Mrs. Kalinski voiced concern with the number of title changes requested from Department Heads, requests being made for higher salaries not necessarily due to an increase in job duties. Mrs. Kalinski would like to draw up a transmittal requesting authorization to allow up to two-weeks of overlap time for the training of new employees, when deemed necessary and allowable depending on termination dates. She stated the need for many positions to have a lag time so the new employee can train with the employee who is leaving, allowing for a smoother transition. There have been several inter-County job change and many times Department Heads allow staff to return to their previous Department to assist with training a new employee. Mr. House said he continues to request Department Heads look for efficiencies within their offices, even if this means working with other Departments so there are not duplication of services.

Mr. Bastedo came into the meeting to review the need for additional volunteers for the Ginna Drill/ Training Exercises that are held twice a year. He will be in contact with all current participants asking they find a replacement for their position. Mr. House noted managerial positions can be told to participate. Mr. Bastedo stated the importance for the County to receive a passing mark when they are evaluated during their drills; a failing mark could result in the shutdown of the Ginna Nuclear Power Plant.

In other business, Mr. Bastedo informed Supervisors the State is looking for additional information for municipality‘s Hazard Mitigation Plans.

The next meeting of the Government Operations Committee is scheduled for Thursday, September 9th at 9:00 a.m.

Economic Development Committee August 4, 2021

HIGHLIGHTS: A lengthy discussion took place on assessment of value for solar projects. NYSERDA and the NYS Department of Taxation are accepting comments on a model for valuation based on discounted cash flow analysis and application of capitalization rates. Mr. Pincelli noted the value placed on these projects has a financial impact on the County and taxing jurisdictions, specifically regarding special district taxes and valuation at the expiration of the PILOT agreements typically applied to these projects. Comments on the draft model are due October 31st.

Ms. Claypoole updated Supervisors on this year’s Wayne County Fruit Tour scheduled for August 12th. All Supervisors were invited along with hundreds of growers throughout the State. There will be three stops this year, with lunch at the Williamson Town Park. Individuals must register if they plan to attend. The Wayne County Ag Tour for Decision Makers will be Sept 24th, The Wayne County Ag Development Board organizes this.

Ms. Claypoole noted there are several meat production producers in the County; an effort is underway to have all meat production under USDA standards.Local packers are not in favor of this, but it needs to occur. Mr. Pincelli stated there are loan funds available for Ag projects; making changes to meat USDA standards could possibly qualify. Mr. Groat noted a recent request to locate a meat packaging plant in the Village of Clyde was denied. Ms. Claypoole said Extension has Livestock Specialist that can provide municipalities with information on packaging plants prior to making a decision. She believes the plant suggested in Clyde was misrepresented.

Ms. Claypoole noted local concerns with boxwood blight that is caused by fu

Camp Beachwood was held in-person this year; however, less youth participated due to COVID precautions. Ms. Claypoole encourage Supervisors to stop by when the camp is in operation to appreciate how the youth in this program are taking advantage of the natural resources offered there.

A copy of the Tourism/Publicity monthly activities report was included with the agenda. It contained a list of meetings and events Mrs. Worth participated in during July. Staff have been very involved in preparation of this year’s Apple Tasting Tour. Mrs. Worth has been working with the County’s Bicentennial Committee. The Harvest Brochure was sent to the printer. A promotion segment for the Empire State Trail was filmed in Newark and Lyons on July 29th. Mrs. Worth stated tourism is increasing in the County. She is looking to do small reprint of the County Travel Guide. The report also included a list of activities the Outdoor Recreation/Coordinator participated in. During July, Mr. Kenyon also assisted with the Sodus Pro-Am and met with Tim Abdrus from Rush Outdoors.

Mrs. Worth noted the Tourism/Promotion Office will not be fully staffed again until October.

The meeting adjourned at 10:10 a.m. The next meeting of the Economic Development/Planning Committee is scheduled for Wednesday, September 8th at 10:00 a.m.