County meetings

MINUTES

PUBLIC SAFETY COMMITTEE

Tuesday, February 7, 2023 9:00 a.m.

Present: Supervisors VanLaeken, Bender, Donalty, Miller, Groat and Eygnor, County Administrator Rick House, Fiscal Assistant Brian Sams, Coroner Keith Benjamin, Probation Director Mark Ameele, Public Defender Andy Correia, Sheriff Robert Milby, Undersheriff Tammy Ryndock, District Attorney Mike Calarco, Wayne Pre-Trial Services Director Martha Bailey, Emergency Management Services Director George Bastedo, Deputy Emergency Management Services Director Jeff Fosdick, 911 Project Manager Jim Lee and Fire Coordinator Jeremiah Schufelt. Via conference call Supervisor Verno.

Minutes from the January 3rd Committee meeting were approved as written.

Mr. Sams presented the following transmittals:

--Authorization to amend the Assigned Council Administrator Contract for 2022 with an increase of $3,800. Mr. Sams noted the contract does not have adequate funds to pay year-end expenses. Approved 5-0.

--Authorization to amend the Wayne Pre-Trial Services contract due to receipt of additional grant funding. Mr. Sams noted the County received $154,286 from the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services to offset costs associated with the provision of certified pre-trial services. Ms. Bailey said additional funds would enhance programs and increase the hours of a part-time position to full-time. The County is only a pass thru for these funds. Approved 5-0.

The following transmittals were presented for the District Attorney’s Office:

--Authorization for the District Attorney and the Chairman of the Board to sign the Annual Federal Equitable Sharing Agreement and Certification Report for the year ending 2022. This action allows the County to continue to receive forfeited illegal narcotics money through the Federal Government. Approved 5-0.

--Authorization to re-appropriate 2022 Division of Criminal Justice Services Discovery Grant funds totaling $97,899 to support various agencies with expenses related to changes in Discovery and Bail Laws. Funds will be allocated to Wayne County Pre-Trial Services, the Wayne County Probation Department, Village of Newark Police Department, the Sheriff’s Office, Village of Palmyra Police Department and the Village of Clyde Police Department. Mr. Calarco said he reviewed funding allocations with the County Attorney, questioning if documentation is needed from these departments/agencies stating what the funds are to be utilized for. He can obtain a signed affirmation from each agency if desired. Mr. Fosdick asked if any funds would be available to fund the 911 Clerk that handles Discovery requests. Mr. Calarco said he would look into this. Approved 5-0.

The monthly activities report for the District Attorney’s Office was included with the agenda. During January, the Office arraigned 19 DWI cases, 18 felony and 58 misdemeanor cases. The Office participated in two jury trials; both resulted in convictions. Mr. Calarco reviewed the burden of trying to file Discovery Certificates of Compliance in a timely manner; apparently, this is a statewide issue. There are cases within Wayne County that have been lost or dismissed because the required Discovery information was not available for trial. He will provide additional statistics on how Discovery Reform is affecting his Office at the next meeting.

Mr. Benjamin updated members on activity in the Coroner’s Office during January. There were nine autopsies performed and 17 death investigations referred to the Coroner’s Office. There are two backlogged cases, both our held up at the Monroe County’s Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Annual Report for the Probation Department was received and filed. During 2022 the Department was supervising/monitoring 238 Leandra’s Law cases—an ignition interlock device installed in vehicles operated by individuals convicted of DWI. Probation Officers were supervising 553 individuals at the end of the year and overseeing 1,889 cases through Conditional Discharges, Community Service, Money Judgments, and the Ignition Interlock Program. During 2022, 21 Probationers participated in Drug Court; eight successfully completed the program. The Juvenile Unit processed 78 Juvenile Delinquency Appearance Tickets, 24 Persons In Need of Supervision cases, handled 33 Raise the Age cases and completed 20 Family Court ordered investigations. There were 209 non-secure bed days utilized during the year; with the majority of the days being used by four youth. Youth were committed to 4,440 days of electronic monitoring during 2022. The Probation Department received 345 court orders for Pre-Trial Release, pre-sentencing and pre-dispositional investigations. Twenty referrals were made to the Community Service Program for a total of 826 hours. Probation Officers administered approximately 890 drug tests to Probationers; the system is used for drug and alcohol screening to ensure early detection of use, which will assist in selecting appropriate rehabilitative interventions. The Department collected fines, surcharges and fees totaling $141,043 during the year.

The monthly activities report for the Probation Department was included with the agenda. During January, there were 10 non-secure bed days and 25 specialized secure detention days served. Staff are monitoring 28 individuals on the electronic monitoring system and handling five juvenile delinquent Raise the Age cases. There are 17 active Persons in Need of Supervision cases and 76 active juvenile delinquent cases. Staff completed 36 of the 38 court ordered investigations during January, oversaw 251 felony, 196 misdemeanor and 12 Drug Court cases. At the end of January, staff were monitoring 2,705 cases and supervising 475 Probationers. Last month the Department collected $10,131 in various fines and fees from Probationers. Four new referrals were made to the Weekend Work Program. A new Probation Officer will begin on the 17th of this month.

The following reports were presented for the Sheriff’s Office:

Corrections Division: 39 males and six females were committed to the County Jail in December, along with two boarded in inmates. The Facility collected a total of $8,563 in bail and fines during the month. Three inmates met with private attorneys, 16 met with a Public Defender, 10 were interviewed for Pre-Trial Release and four seen by Probation Officers. There were 398 visit to the Medical Unit and two to the emergency room.

Activities: Road Patrol made 29 DWI arrests in the last quarter of 2022 and responded to 348 motor vehicle collisions, resulting in 44 injuries and one death. During the last quarter of the year eight pistol permits were processed, the Civil Division processed 221 papers, served 221 Family Court papers and performed 29 evictions. Sheriff Milby noted minor crimes are about double from the prior year.

Tickets by Town: There were 1,996 tickets issued during 2022, the majority in the Towns of Lyons, Ontario, Sodus and Williamson.

Town/Village Summary: Deputies traveled 126,519 miles during December. There were 361 sex offenders living in Wayne County at the end of 2022. Deputies made 11 DWI arrests during the month, 24 criminal arrests and 12 vehicle and traffic arrests.

Overtime: Staff worked 2,826 hours of overtime in December.

Court Security: During December 1,830 individuals entered the Hall of Justice. More contraband has been taken way from individuals entering the Hall of Justice than in past years.

The following transmittals were presented for the Sheriff’s Office:

--Authorization to apply for public safety grant programs during 2023. A list of seven grants the Office will be applying for were listed in the request. Six of the seven grants require no local funding. Approved 5-0.

--Authorization for the Chairman of the Board to sign a four-year agreement amendment with Global Tel*Link Corporation for the provision of inmate telephone services at the County Jail. This service will also allow for inmates to have access to computer tablets. There is no cost to the County for the contract; inmates pay for phone service and tablets they use. Approved 5-0.

--Authorization for the Chairman of the Board and Sheriff to sign an agreement extension with Black Creek Integrated Systems for Sally Port Jail Management software and security system support, updates and maintenance for an annual cost of $88,049. Approved 5-0.

--Authorization for the Chairman of the Board to sign an agreement with Collision Forensic Solutions at a cost not to exceed $13,490 for the purchase of mapper software and onsite training. Sheriff Milby noted this software is utilized when operating Office drones. The cost is 100% covered by a grant. Approved 5-0.

--Authorization to accept the donation of a police K-9 from Public Safety Dogs. A bloodhound retired from the Sheriff’s K-9 Unit in 2019 and was not replaced. Approved 5-0.

--Authorization to create and fill an additional full-time Court Security Officer position and amend the Sheriff’s budget. Sheriff Milby noted the State recommended the County’s Hall of Justice be manned by nine full-time Court Security Officers, currently there are eight. The cost of $81,842 is reimbursed through the Unified Court System. At this time, Correction Officers are being reassigned to work at the Hall of Justice during staff shortages. Approved 5-0.

The following out of State travel requests were presented:

--Authorization for one Sergeant to attend a Basic Computer Evidence Recovery Training from February 12th – March 17th in Hoover, Alabama. There is no local cost for attendance at the training that will provide the staff member with accreditation. Approved.

--Authorization for a Deputy to attend Police K-9 Training from February 26th – March 11th in Burlington, North Carolina, for a price of $700. Approved.

The January activity report for Wayne Pre-Trial Services was included with the agenda. During the month, there were seven new releases into the Pre-Trial Program, resulting in 55 open Release cases. One person was added to the Enhanced Release Program, making the total number of program participants eight. There was one new electronic monitoring case, resulting in five open cases in the Agency.

The Annual report for Wayne Pre-Trial Services Inc. was received and filed. During 2022 staff interviewed 167 defendants, resulting in 157 being released to Pre-Trial. There were 25 individuals sentenced to Enhance Pre-Trial Release due to their treatment recommendations, alcohol/drug evaluations and/or mental health issues. Under State Bail Reform, 16 individuals were sentenced to electronic monitoring through Pre-Trial.

The Public Defender’s monthly activities report was submitted with the agenda. The Office has 401 open cases. During January the Department submitted for nearly $250,000 in New York State Indigent Legal Services reimbursement claims.

An out of state travel request was presented for Assistant Public Defender Scott Turner who drove to Horsham, Pennsylvania, on February 1st to obtain and have specimens tested. There was no cost to the Department for this travel as he drove a County vehicle. Mr. Correia noted the employee already made the trip; he reviewed the request with the County Administrator prior to February 1st, since there was not time for approval through this Committee before the date of travel. Approved.

Mr. Correia noted the loss of his full-time Investigator, who took another position within the County. The part time Investigator in the Office has moved into the full-time position; however, this leaves the part-time Investigator position open. The Office participated in a virtual New York City Career Fair. Eleven candidates were interviewed for the paid summer internship in the Public Defender’s Office; four or five are interested in the position.

Mr. Correia voiced concern with the State set hourly rate for assigned counsel. The price of $60 an hour for misdemeanor cases and $75 an hour of all other cases has been in place since 2004. The low pay is making it extremely difficult to obtain attorneys that want to handle these cases. There are currently two lawsuits pending against the State regarding the rates they have in place. There is a proposal in the Governor’s 2023-24 budget to increase the rate for ‘downstate’ legal counsel to $158 an hour and the rest of the State to $119 an hour. This proposal has no annual cost of living increase included, and in Mr. Correia’ s opinion, does not compensate ‘upstate’ legal counsel adequately. Mr. House reiterated concern for the State mandating programs they do not pay for. Mr. Verno stated the need to make sure our State Senator and Assemblyman are aware of this concern.

Mr. Correia told Supervisors he disagreed with the statement made earlier in the meeting by the District Attorney regarding cases being lost or dismissed due to new Discovery Laws. He questioned the source of the information referred to; noting data on this subject is debatable and incomplete. Both sides on the issue are guilty of this kind of spin. Mr. Correia noted that speedy trial is the enforcement mechanism for discovery timelines. That does generally allow 90 days to provide information on misdemeanors, and six months on felonies prior to dismissal on speedy trial grounds, which seems like it should be doable. He stated the DA should have all the staffing and equipment they need to comply. All the Public Defender’s Office wants is the information. The Governor’s proposed budget has $40 million again for Discovery/Bail Reform implementation and a separate $47 million for District Attorneys, which should help.

New Wayne County Fire Coordinator, Jeremiah Shufelt, was introduced. He has met with the engineering firm regarding necessary modifications to make the training tower usable. The tower has not been utilized since 2021; proposed modifications will make it safe for use. Mr. Shufelt reported there are currently 28 open fire investigations.

Mr. Bastedo reviewed the monthly activities report for Emergency Management Services. Audiovisual upgrades are complete in the EMO Command Room, Training Room, Public Safety Building 1st floor Conference Room and Fire Training Building. The After Action Report prepared by FEMA following the August 30th Ginna Drill Exercise confirmed that everything went smoothly and no Wayne County issues were encountered. The Auto Attendant continues to reduce non-emergency calls from going to 911 Dispatchers. Mr. Bastedo voiced concern with the solar eclipse in 2024 and the number of individuals the event will bring to the County for viewing. His goal is to get travelers in and out of Wayne County safely. Supervisors were informed there are very few COVID supplies remaining in the Department. If the original test kits could detect new variants was questioned.

The following transmittals were presented for Emergency Management Services:

--Authorization for the Chairman of the Board to sign a contract extension with Joe Tavano Electric, Inc. in relation to a contract for the purchase of a generator and its installation for a cost of $19,999. The cost is reimbursable. Approved 5-0.

--Authorization to transfer $500,000 to the Countywide EMS Project; the transfer will come from County fund balance. Mr. Lee stated the need to move ahead with the project, as conditions for medical emergency response are becoming dangerous for County residents. Approved 5-0.

--Authorization to create and classify job titles for Wayne County EMS and amend the budget. The new positions are Paramedic, Paramedic Sub, Emergency Medical Technician, Emergency Medical Technician Sub and Emergency Medical Services Supervisor. Current ALS Technician and ALS Technician Substitute will be given the opportunity to move to the Countywide EMS Program, as those positions will be eliminated when new positions are filled. The new positions and their salaries will be added to the 2023 County budget. Mr. Verno noted the County’s Pay Plan Committee reviewed and approved salaries included in the request. Human Resource Director, Chris Kalinski, was asked into the meeting to review hourly rates for the positions and existing grade levels. Approved 5-0.

Mr. Lee asked the Committee to allow the Chief Paramedic based out of the Lincoln Fire Department to bring home the County’s emergency response vehicle, he is the only one utilizing the unit. Mr. Lee said this would make response time even faster with the vehicle at his home. Mr. House said an amendment would be needed to the County’s travel policy regarding this, but that should not be an issue. Approved.

An out of stated travel request was presented for John O’Toole to attend a National Radiological Emergency Preparedness conference from April 1st – 7th in Indianapolis, Indiana, for a price of $3,344. Mr. Bastedo noted that John O’Toole has decided to drive his personal vehicle, so the cost of conference attendance should be substantially less than the approved amount. Approved.

The Committee was updated on the Emergency Medical Services Project by Mr. Lee, Chad Premo and Todd Sheridan from Fitch and Associates and Deputy Superintendent of Buildings and Grounds Scott Kolczynski. A map showing the areas covered in a 15-minute response time from the EMS Headquarters in Lyons and Sodus Substation were shown; this is good coverage for the south and north sections of the County. Phase 2 of the project will construct two additional substations, to serve the eastern and western sections of the County. Three work groups report to the EMS Oversight Committee. Mr. Lee noted the Oversight Committee reviews any suggestions made from these work groups. Below is what each group has accomplished or is working on:

Vehicles and Equipment Work Group:

2 new ambulances ordered

Skyler ALS 360 agreement executed

Working on logistic systems

Releasing RfP in February for program billing system

Working on ordering two more ambulances for Phase 2 of the project

Personnel and Operations Work Group:

Job descriptions complete and graded

Phase 1 deployment finalized

Working to develop organizational structure

Working on paperwork to obtain Certificate of Need

Need to develop policies and procedures

Land and Facility Work Group:

Site for headquarters finalized

Site for Sodus substation purchased

Architectural and engineer firm hired to design stations

Mr. Lee said project updates can be provided at any time to this Committee or the full Board.

Renderings of what the EMS headquarters and the Sodus substation will look like were shown. Headquarters is located off Nye Road in Lyons and the substation at the corner of Route 104 and Route 88 in Sodus. Substations to be constructed under the second phase of the project have the same design as the Sodus structure. Headquarters will have six bays to accommodate vehicles and equipment. Mr. Miller questioned if there is a space to land Mercy Flight, Mr. Lee said there is not at the Lyons location, but there is space at the Sodus site.

Mr. VanLaeken made a motion the Committee enter into executive session at 10:34 a.m. with Mr. House, Mr. Bastedo and Mr. Fosdick to discuss a personnel matter, Mrs. Bender second. The meeting adjourned at 11:23 a.m. The next meeting of the Public Safety Committee is scheduled for Tuesday, March 7th at 9:00 a.m.

MINUTES

HUMAN SERVICES COMMITTEE

Monday, February 6, 2023 9:00 a.m.

Present: Supervisors Donalty, Mettler, Groat, Brady and Eygnor, County Administrator Rick House, Fiscal Assistant Brian Sams, Social Services Commissioner Lisa Graf, Veterans Service Officer David Phillips and Aging and Youth Department Director Amy Haskins. Via conference call Supervisor Verno. Supervisors Leonard and Johnson were not present for the meeting.

Members approved minutes from the January 3rd meeting.

The monthly activities report for the Veterans Service Agency was distributed with the agenda. During December, 359 Veterans and/or family members contacted the local Office, the majority by telephone. Mr. Phillips said staff are working to make sure all calls coming into the Office are answered in an efficient manner. RTS transported 10 Veterans to the Canandaigua VA Medical Center and four to the Syracuse VA Medical Center. The Office was contacted regarding burial benefits for 17 Veterans during the month.

Mr. Phillips updated members on the $100,000 PFC Joseph Dwyer Grant created in the 2021-22 State budget with the goal of bringing Veterans together in a safe anonymous environment where they can work jointly to help each other manage the effects of PTSD and Traumatic Brain Injury. Mr. Phillips has been in contact with the County’s Mental Health Director regarding the program and how to proceed. Clear Path for Veterans out of Syracuse appears to be the only agency that offers services set forth in the grant. Clear Path for Veterans can contract with the County and utilize grant dollars to oversee a local program; this would include one staff person. After talking to Clear Path about the services they provide, Mr. Phillips was not certain they would provide all required services. He will continue to review services provided by the vendor and keep the Committee updated.

Mr. Phillips presented a transmittal requesting authorization for the Chairman of the Board to sign a public transit route subsidy agreement with RST Wayne. The amendment clarifies the cost of cancelled transportation services in the existing agreement with RTS Wayne. Approved 3-0.

Monthly reports for the Department of Social Services were distributed with the agenda:

Financial: Preliminary figures show through the end of 2022 the Department expended 76.5% of their County budget; both expenses and revenues were under budget. Staff are working to define all year-end figures. A lengthy discussion took place on the Governors 2023-24 budget proposal to increase the Medicaid Weekly Share paid by counties. The Medicaid program helps counties provide a safety net for those who are unable to afford medical care. Federal dollars are passed on to States to help incur the cost of Medicaid programs. The Governor believes additional sales tax revenue counties are experiencing can pay the additional Medicaid expense. Mrs. Graf said in the coming fiscal year this

could add over $3 million to the Social Services budget. Mr. House informed members NYSAC has brought a lawsuit against the State to have counties receive the full payment given the State by the Federal Government for Medicaid operation. A transmittal is being prepared to go before the Government Operations Committee later this week to challenge the Governor’s proposal to increase counties Medicaid Weekly Share amounts.

Child Welfare Services: 151 child abuse reports were received; four abuse reports and four petitions were filed with the Court. At this time, there are two Case Worker vacancies in the Unit.

Temporary Assistance: Aid To Dependent Families is up slightly to 173 cases at the end of December and 179 families received Home Relief benefits.

Food Stamps: There were 4,427 individuals received only food stamps (SNAP) benefits at the end of December, 94 individuals receive more than one additional Social Service benefit with food stamps and 184 individuals were on Public Assistance and food stamps. SNAP benefits have been at the maximum benefit since the COVID Pandemic began; beginning March 1 st they will go back to the regular amount. Mrs. Graf said all recipients of SNAP benefits would receive notification prior to the reduction taking place next month; there will also be a media campaign regarding this change.

they will go back to the regular amount. Mrs. Graf said all recipients of SNAP benefits would receive notification prior to the reduction taking place next month; there will also be a media campaign regarding this change.

Mrs. Graf presented a brief report on the Department’s Day Care Program. The program was established to assist low-income families with paying the cost of childcare so they can attend school or go to work. The Program is funded with State monies. During 2022, the Child Care Program served 77 families monthly, effecting 170 children. The State is scheduled to increase income qualification limits for participation in the program.

The Committee was updated on the annual Angel Tree Program through the Department of Social Services. Local donations allowed 171 children to receive holiday gifts. The Department also received books, crafts and toys through the Toys for Tots Program to distribute to children in need.

Mrs. Graf said she continues to look for more effective and efficient ways to operate the Department.

The following transmittals were presented for the Department of Social Services:

--Authorization for the Chairman of the Board to sign a three-year contract with Lexis Nexis for the purpose of legal research for a cost of $13,944. Approved 3-0.

--Authorization for the Chairman of the Board to sign an agreement with Finger Lakes Community College for employee training for a cost not to exceed $69,953. Approved 3-0.

--Authorization for the Chairman of the Board to sign a three-year agreement with Crossroad Consulting Services for the provision of assessments of individuals for the appropriateness of placement of foster care children for an annual cost not to exceed $25,000. This assessment service is mandated by the State. Approved 3-0.

--Authorization for the Chairman of the Board to sign a renewal contract with Family Counseling Services of the Finger Lakes for the provision of child advocacy services. The one-year contract cost of $66,355 will provide a Site Coordinator at the County’s Advocacy Center. Approved 3-0.

Mrs. Haskins reviewed Department activities. At the end of January, there were 21 individuals on the waiting list for PERS units, six on the waiting list for legal services, 10 for case management, 33 for aide services and 32 for home delivered meals. Efforts continue to fill vacant positions in the Department. The proposed State budget came in flat for both the Aging and Youth budgets.

Committee members were informed the Youth State budget is transitioning to an October 1st-September 30thprogram years. Mrs. Haskins is working with the Department of Social Services on a County Child and Family Services Action Plan that is due this spring. State funding is only received if an approved action plan is in place.

Mrs. Haskins informed Supervisors there is a local group meeting around the issue of end of life care. Long-term care is discussed regularly at the County’s Senior Advisory Council meetings. She also noted the State is mailing out Senior Community Assessment Surveys.

The following transmittals were presented for the Department of Aging and Youth:

--Authorization for the Chairman of the Board to sign a contract with Mom’s Meals for the provision of mail order meal service for qualifying senior citizens at a cost of $25,000. Mrs. Haskins noted the Department contracts with ARC Wayne for the daily preparation of hot meals for seniors; the Mom’s Meals Program handles those clients that cannot be served under delivery service of the ARC Wayne Program. Approved 3-0.

--Authorization for the Chairman of the Board to sign a contract with Wayne Pre-Trial Services, Inc. for the operation of a Youth Diversion Program for an annual cost of $60,000. Approved 3-0.

--Authorization for the Chairman of the Board to sign a renewal contract with Family Counseling Services of the Finger Lakes for the provision of family and youth counseling services for a cost not to exceed $23,250. Approved 3-0.

--Authorization for the Chairman of the Board to sign a renewal rental agreement with Eidda LLC to house a Senior Congregate Meal Program in Sodus for a cost of $8,400. Mrs. Haskins noted the rate increased $100 a month from last year. Approved 3-0.

--Authorization for the Chairman of the Board to sign a renewal contract with Newark Emmanuel United Methodist Church to house a Senior Congregate Meal Program for a cost of $5,000. This lunch program is staffed with volunteers; the County provides meals for the program. Approved 3-0.

--Authorization for the Chairman of the Board to sign a renewal agreement with the Clyde United Methodist Church to serve as a Senior Congregate Meal Site for a cost of $4,200. The rent increased $25 a month from the prior year. Approved 3-0.

--Authorization for the Chairman of the Board to sign a renewal agreement with the Town of Ontario for the operation of a senior congregate meal program for a price not to exceed $5,200. The Town pays for the lunch manager at the location, the County supplies the meals. Approved 3-0.

--Authorization for the Chairman of the Board to sign a contract with NYS Industries for the Disabled for the provision of home delivered meals to homebound elderly individuals who are nutritionally at risk for a cost not to exceed $243,700. Mrs. Haskins noted the majority of the Program’s expense are paid for with Federal funds. The cost per meal was increased from $8.70 last year to $9.37 in 2023. Approved 3-0.

--Authorization for the Chairman of the Board to sign a contract with NYS Industries for the Disabled for the provision of bulk food preparation for home delivered meals to Senior Lunch Programs for a price not to exceed $142,500. Approved 3-0.

--Authorization to create and fill the full-time position of Home Health Aide; a position reimbursed with State and Federal funds. The Department is no longer able to get Aide services through contractual agreements and services are in high demand. The only vendor being used by the Department will no longer be available once their contract expires this year. There are currently 33 seniors on the waiting list for Aide services. Mr. Verno noted, in the past the County laid off Aides to provide the service through contract. Mrs. Haskins said those positions were in the Public Health Department, which provide a different service than Aides in her Department. Approved 3-0.

Mr. Verno questioned how existing Senior Congregate Meal Sites were selected for funding, and if others groups in the County that provide seniors meals could receive reimbursement through the County. Mrs. Haskins said these sites were in place before she took over as Department Director; however, she believes they are located so seniors in any location of the County would not have to travel too far to attend a program. With the new year, attendance will be reviewed at each meal site to make certain they are located in an area that needs the service.

The meeting adjourned at 9:55 a.m. The next meeting of the Human Services Committee is scheduled for Monday, March 6th at 9:00 a.m.

MINUTES

HEALTH AND MEDICAL SERVICES COMMITTEE

Monday, February 6, 2023 10:00 a.m.

Present: Supervisors Robusto, Groat, Bender, Brady, Miller and Eygnor, County Administrator Rick House, Fiscal Assistant Brian Sams, Director of Mental Health Jim Haitz, Deputy Director of Mental Health Ed Hunt, Nursing Home Administrator Jeffrey Stalker, Deputy Nursing Home Comptroller Heather Loucks, Public Health Director Diane Devlin and Deputy Director Kerry VanAuken.

Minutes from the January 3rd Committee meeting were approved as written.

The monthly statistical report for the Nursing Home was distributed with the agenda. Through the end of 2022, the Facility had revenue of $15.7 million and expenses of $18.4 million, a cash balance of $3.9 million and short term and other investments of over $28 million. Additional revenues received by the Nursing Home were reviewed; it is assumed the Facility will have a loss of approximately $1 million for 2022 operations. Staff will work with auditors to refine year-end numbers. Ms. Loucks reported the second IGT payment anticipated for 2022 was not received. Neither the Jail nor the Café made revenue projections for the year. The current occupancy rate at the Nursing Home is 71.6%; during all of 2022, the rate was 80.7%. There are currently 85 vacant positions at the Facility; the majority being nursing positions. Mr. Stalker reviewed various building improvement projects in progress. He then reviewed positions recently filled and administrative positions that will be made vacant by retirements during 2023.

The Nursing Home ended the year with an overall 3 star Medicare 5-Star Rating; this is down one star from 2021. Ms. Stalker said he is looking into redefining quality standards through additional staff training.

Mr. Groat asked if the State is being stringent with the resident to staff ratio. Mr. Stalker said he is not aware of any fines issued by the State to health care facilities; noting, approximately 79% of facilities are not in compliance with the staffing ratio. Mr. House stated the need to have adequate staff to take care of the residents in our Nursing Home.

The following transmittals were presented for the Nursing Home:

--Authorization to abolish the full-time position of Registered Nurse Supervisor and create two part-time Register Nurse Supervisor positions. Mr. Stalker said the change would allow for easier filling of weekend, and off-shift positions. Approved 5-0.

--Authorization to declare old furniture surplus and dispose of according to County Policy. Approved 5-0.

--Authorization for the Chairman of the Board to sign a software subscription agreement with PointClickCare for the provision of electronic medical records and financial software services for a price of $86,561. Approved 5-0.

--Authorization for the Chairman of the Board to sign a contract and to award the bid for medical oxygen services to Haun Welding, Inc. for a price not to exceed $20,000. Results of the bid were included with the request. Approved 5-0.

--Authorization for the Chairman of the Board to sign a contract to award the bid for rental of respiratory equipment and applicable consumables to Northeast Medical Repairs. Approved 5-0.

The monthly financial report for the Mental Health Department was distributed with the agenda. Through the end of 2022 the Department billed for over $6.3 million in revenues. They received $11.9 million in revenue and had $9.3 million in expenses, resulting in revenue in excess of expenses in 2022 of nearly $2.6 million. Cost saving were mainly the result from the high number of vacant positions. Mr. Haitz commended the financial success of the Department again this year, noting over the past nine years the Department has returned to the County over $8.8 million in revenue in excess of expenses.

The following transmittals were presented for the Mental Health Department:

--Authorization for the Chairman of the Board to sign a contract with licensed professionals for psychotherapy services and amend the budget. Mr. Haitz reviewed the need to establish four temporary per diem independent contractor positions to provide comprehensive psychotherapy services in the Department. These individuals will be paid $80 an hour. As of today, the Department has 25 vacancies. Approved 5-0.

--Authorization to amend the budget to allow for additional expenses and revenues related to medication needs for patients of the Mental Health Clinic. Both the revenue and expense lines will be increased by $30,000. Approved 5-0.

Mr. Haitz stated the County received approximately $300,000 in Opioid Settlement monies that will be distributed through the State. He learned last week the County will receive about $1.7 million in total Opioid Settlement funds through 2039. Funds will come to counties through six different sources, with the highest payments being made in the first two years; $593,000 is proposed to come to Wayne County in the upcoming State budget year. Funds must be utilized to increase and/or create new programs.

Mr. Groat commended the work Mrs. Devlin has done with the Public Health Department by increasing efficiencies and effectiveness during her tenure.

Mrs. VanAuken reviewed Department activities during January:

Staff provided seven adult immunization shots, three to jail inmates and 12 to children. The COVID vaccination was administered to 36 individuals.

One child presented with elevations in their blood-lead levels.

There were 49 reportable communicable diseases during the month. There were 57 Flu A cases documented in the County; cases of the flu are decreasing across the region. The Tuberculosis Clinic tested five individuals and detected and reported one new latent infected case.

Eighteen animal bites were reported during January and one dog remains under quarantine. One resident was bitten by a raccoon and received post exposure prophylaxis.

Since the initiation of the COVID Pandemic, there have been 27,725 reported cases of COVID in Wayne County and 178 COVID related deaths. There are fewer individuals requesting vaccinations at Public Health Clinics, for this reason, the number of clinics will be reduced to once a month. The County is currently in a low transmission level. Mrs. VanAuken noted COVID vaccination serum has been provide to the County at no cost through the Federal Government; however, with plans for the Federal Government to declare the pandemic over in May there will most likely be a cost to obtain vaccinations. It is also presumed the State Health Department will not extend their masking mandates in all health facilities and mandate staff vaccinations after this time.

During January one car seat inspection occurred and one seat was distributed

There are six Newark Middle School youth currently involved in the nine-week Not On Tobacco Program.

Staff worked with four students at the Marion, Pal-Mac and Williamson High Schools to help them stop smoking/vaping through the INDEPTH program. These students have been referred to the program by their schools.

Currently there have been no approved Conditional Adult-Use Retail Cannabis Dispensaries licensed in Wayne County. It remains illegal to sell cannabis, gift cannabis or grow it in your home. Mrs. VanAuken stated that during conversations with Cayuga County, she was informed they consider illegal operations selling cannabis to be a public health nuisance and close them down. Mrs. Devlin said she was not sure if this action would be taken on a county or municipal level.

The following transmittals were presented for the Public Health Department:

--Authorization for the Chairman of the Board to sign the 2023 Wayne County Public Health State Aid application with the NYS Department of Health. Approved 5-0.

--Authorization for the Chairman of the Board to sign a Pre-K Program Administrative Cost Incurred Report in accordance with NYS Education Law. Approved 5-0.

--Authorization to accept a performance incentive award for $22,208 through State Aid and amend the budget. Funds will be used to improve/enhance core public health services. Mrs.

Devlin noted the State will perform waste water treatment tests on many local water systems. She will be in contact with local waste water treatment plants about the testing, once she is provided with additional information from the State. Approved 5-0.

--Authorization to create a full-time position of Senior Clerk-Typist, eliminate the full-time position of Bilingual Community Health Worker, and amend the budget. The new position would assist with clerical demands in the Children with Special Needs Program and aligns with the current clerical duties assigned. Approved 5-0.

The meeting adjourned at 10:52 a.m. The next meeting of the Health and Medical Services Committee is scheduled for Tuesday, March 6th at 10:00 a.m.