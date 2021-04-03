County Supervisors special meeting March 26, 2021

The meeting of the Committee of the Whole Board of Supervisors re-opened with the Pledge of Allegiance and Roll Call, with the absence of 3 Supervisors.

The re-establishment of a Committee of the Whole was determined. Chairman Ken Miller remarked upon the extensive revision work that had been put into the County Police Reform & Reimagination Plan on the previous day. He stated that the group had taken into account the concerns of the floor and actively enlisted the input of Wayne County Sheriff Barry Virts as well as written and vocalized responses of County Public Defender Andy Correria, when revising the draft Plan.

Public Defender Correria was asked to the podium with the following to share. “The County reacted (yesterday) with an urgency that has been lacking.” Correria welcomed the revisions while also noting that this Plan before the County was not necessarily the best it could be. He rounded out his comments by noting that his approval was contingent upon the continued work of the Executive Order 203 Committee’s continued work. “The next 8 months will show if this lives, or dies on the vine.”

Next, Supervisor Susie Jacobs of Walworth provided the Board with some positive response, noting the improvement in the professional nature of the document, especially as it related to her personal image of the County. She spoke of the lack of financial commitment of the County to these efforts and the potential that has to impact local municipalities; she vocalized concern it may not pass as written.

Supervisor Scott Johnson of Sodus took to the podium to state that he would change his vote to “yes” as long as the suggested resolutions were adopted.

At this point, the meeting was adjourned for revisions to the Plan as suggested in the meeting discourse.

Upon return to Session, additional modifications were made in real-time, including to the topics of Behavioral Health Supports. Following all modifications, Supervisors Jacobs and Leonard expressed appreciation for the extra deliberation period, while also noting that additional work will need to be worked on.

The Wayne County Police Reform & Reimagination Plan was then adopted into law in preparation for submission to the State for formal approval.

By Casey Carpenter