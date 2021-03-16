Galen Town Board meeting March 8, 2021

Supervisor Steve Groat opened the Galen Town Board meeting in-person at the municipal building meeting room, 6 Park Street, Clyde. Supervisor Groat opened sealed bids for stone hauling, sand hauling, and cemetery mowing. Stone and sand received one bid each. Mowing was separated into four blocks covering 13 town cemeteries. Three bids were received. Board member Jeff Montemarano made a motion to table all the bids until board committees could review and compare. Board approved. One public comment was taken from Brian Howell asking if “home-rule” would apply for any town bids. Supervisor Groat responded that they choose bidder based on lowest responsible bid and do not apply home-rule exceptions.

Town correspondence was accepted including Town Clerk Independent Audit Report, which prompted Supervisor Groat to thank Town Clerk Norma Lancaster for continued good work. Minutes from previous board meeting of February 18, 2021 were approved.

The Landfill committee reported that joint meetings with town of Lyons landfill committee will resume in April 2021. Justice report was accepted and noted that courts are open this month. The Finance and Ambulance committee discussed the status and use of the only town-owned emergency response Fly Car in the county, with other 2 owned by the county. This car has been reassigned to all points in the county and currently has 87,000 miles. Supervisor Galen asked county EMS coordinators to reassign the car closer to home. The Committee also discussed continued ownership and storage of town ambulance vehicle while the town is under contract with Eastern Wayne ambulance service for one year, ending Dec. 31, 2021. Board member Nicole Malbone made a motion to keep the vehicle and all auxiliary devices in storage until a decision is made by the county, based on results of county-wide ambulance services study. This passed.

The committee for Alternative Energy Options announced an upcoming Zoom meeting on March 15 at 7pm hosted by EDF Renewable, project applicants for the Rosalen Solar project. The meeting will present emergency responders with information on how to respond to solar battery storage facilities. The Rosalen project, in partnership with town of Rose, is still in negotiations for Host Community benefit payments, private land use contracts, residents’ electricity credits, and length of contract.

Highway Superintendent Brandon Fratus submitted a Highway agreement for major 2021 projects with a budget of $265,000. Board members approved the agreement and gave Fratus permission to send the report to County highway department. First project will be paving of Powers Rd. since culvert pipes were installed last year. Board member Montemarano asked if Highway Dept had grader for “shimming” roads instead of grinding and whether that is considered reliable. Fratus replied that it is generally only a temporary fix or spot fix.

As part of the Lyons-Marengo Rd canal bridge (aka Creager Bridge) closing on March 8, Supervisor Groat reported a follow up with Norfolk Southern (NS) representative Mike Fesen regarding the railroad crossing at Schwab Rd. that will be a detour route. The crossing is in very poor condition now that the rail line is out of service. The town is asking for permission to remove the old tracks in the roadway for a permanent repair to the crossing, but NS has only permitted a pave-over option at this time. Fratus also reported that some road equipment is awaiting electrical repairs and one truck is ready for body repair that will be covered by vehicle insurance.

Supervisor Groat reported an increase in sales tax revenue for the town of $70,174.75 which is the second highest payout the town has received. Increases are due primarily to online sales. Bills were approved for payment.

Meeting was adjourned at 8:10 pm.