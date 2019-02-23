Gananda School Board Feb. 20, 2019

A business meeting of the Gananda Board of Education was held on February 20, 2019 at the Ruben A. Cirillo high school.

Three members of the community were in attendance, but no public comment was voiced.

The minutes from January 23, 2019 and February 6, 2019 were approved.

Next, presentations were made by a couple of organizations. The Gananda Education Foundation was in attendance. Kim Morgan (president), John Edlund (Treasurer), and Brian Schneemann presented their recent successes to the board. They recently awarded grants to the following programs:

-Drake and Reeb: “Enrichment Activities”

-Fee: “Classroom Accessibility”

-Marcotte: “Electronics in Art”

-Monroe, Brice, Page, and Wallace: “Breakout Boxes”

Future plans for a prom party for parents, and school supply kits were also announced. Following that Amber Linson (President) from the Parent Teacher Organization updated the board on the organization’s progress. It was reported that membership is increasing and fundraisers have generally been successful. They are looking forward to future plans of a district wide talent show and vegetable garden.

In another presentation, the Macedon town attorney, Anthony Villani, discussed the Evergreen Hills Apartment tax certiorari, Metro and Zurkowski appraisals, and the potential impact on the district. It was decided that further discussion would happen later in Executive session.

A final presentation was then delivered by Superintendent Dr. Shawn VanScoy on the State of the District in a fifty-four slide power point. Items that were covered included student demographic, tax rate and levy, reserves and fund balance, research and development, statewide testing placement, athletics participation, and utilities to name a few. Specific information can be found on the district website.

President Robin Vogt then moved the meeting to the consent agenda of the financial reports of the following items:

-Treasurer’s Report Ending January 2019

-Revenue Budget Status Report for January 2019

-Appropriation Status Report for January 2019

-Budget Transfer Query January 2019

-School Lunch Report January 2019

-Extra Class Report January 2019

-Claims Audit Report January 2019

-Warrants for the month of January 2019.

All were in favor. Motion approved.

The board approved CPSE and CSE recommendations.

Supervisor VanScoy discussed personnel new hires and appointments. It was announced that Greg Maddock will be hired as the Musical Director, Jennifer Pickering will be appointed as the Probationary Cook Manager, and all coaches for spring 2019 have been appointed except for girls modified softball.

The board approved district business as follows:

-2018-2019 Health Services between Gananda CSD and East Rochester Schools, Webster CSD, and East Irondequoit

– Change order 102-009 Bette and Cring in the amount of $8,060 and 105-006 Billitier Electric INC in the amount of $12,072.44

– surplus books, elecrto-voice 15” speakers, Cybex strength machine chest press, Cybex strength machine leg press, Cybex strength machine leg ex, Cybex strength machine leg lying curl, and calf raise machine, and technology equipment.

The board then discussed future agenda items. Lisa Finnegan requested energy services be a topic of discussion for the next two meetings and it was also suggested the board add the safety plan to the future agenda as well.

In Board reports, Finnegan discussed the Financial Committee meetings on February 1st and 13th. The February 15th meeting with Assemblyman Brian Manktelow was also discussed. The meeting participants agreed the discussion with Assemblyman Manktelow seemed productive.

President Vogt informed the board she had attended the Gananda Rotary meeting and was happy to announce their 30th anniversary. She made the board aware that the Rotary Club is seeking volunteers for a potato drop on Saturday February 23, 2019.

At 9:10 pm the board entered into Executive session to conduct further discussions about the Evergreen Hills Apartment tax certiorari. Once the board came out of Executive session the meeting was adjourned.

By Amber Linson