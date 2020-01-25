Gananda School Meeting   Jan. 22, 2020

A regular meeting of the Gananda Central School District Board of Education was held on January 22, 2020 in the Richard Mann Elementary School at 7 p.m. Two were in attendance. Prior to the meeting an executive session was held at 6:30 p.m. to discuss a personnel matter and the Superintendent’s mid-year self-evaluation.

Following the agenda approval, a comment was addressed to the Board by the PTO President regarding a program to recognize district staff members by nominations. The Board was made aware that January’s staff of the month is Mrs. April Carlett, a 6th grade instructor.

The Board approved the minutes from December 11, 2019, December 17, 2019, and January 8, 2019.

Next, the Board heard a series of presentations. The first was conducted by the Public Relations Specialist, Shannon Bergstresser, who updated the board on the communication metrics by highlighting the different avenues the school is using to reach the community, such as Facebook, Twitter, and email.

Mary Crelley delivered the Counseling Department’s annual report. Crelley reviewed updated regulations, the comprehensive developmental school counseling plan, and areas for improvement among other topics.

Superintendent Shawn Van Scoy delivered the annual State of the District presentation. He highlighted information student demographics, the tax rate, research and development, and sports participation, to name a few. The Board agreed that the information was useful and will continue the presentation in the future.

Following these presentation, the Board then accepted various financial reports. Among those reports were the Treasurer’s Report ending December 2019, Revenue Budget Status Report for December 2019, Appropriation Status Report for December 2019, and Claims Audit Report for December 2019.

Next the Board approved the following:

• CPSE and CSE Recommendations

• New Hires

– Riley O’Grodnik, .5 FTE Special Education Teacher, Step 1 of GTA Contract prorated to .5 FTE and Start Date, Effective 01/2020 – 06/30/2020

– Riley O’Grodnik, .5 FTE Building Substitute Teacher, Effective 01/2020 – 06/30/2020, $55 per Work Day

• Appointments

– Mark Jordan, Substitute Bus Driver, Start Rate per CSEA Contract, Effective 01/06/2020

– Cara Strausser, Percussion Ensemble Advisor, Prorated Stipend of $411, Effective 01/23 – 06/30/2020

– Megan Van Hooft, .1 Extra Class Assignment, Prorated Stipend per GTA Contract, Effective 12/02/2019 – 6/30/2020

– Christina Seidel, .2 Extra Class Stipend (Economics), Prorated Stipend per GTA Contract, Effective 01/27/2020 – 06/30/2020

• Position Control

– David Michael, Physical Education Teacher, Increase FTE from .9 FTE to 1.0 FTE, Re-main on Current Step, Effective 01/27/2020 – 01/26/2024*

• Employee Agreement

– Accept the Employee Agreement Discussed in Executive Session

• Bond Resolution

• Technology Surplus

• 2019-2020 Health Services Contract between Gananda CSD and East Rochester SD

• Donation in the Amount of $500.00 from Mrs. Karen Hayes to Purchase Books at the RMES Scholastic Book Fair for Students in Need

Following these approvals the Board discussed the Mission, Vision, and Core Beliefs, the retreat date, heard an update from the community relations committee, audit committee, and policy committee, and were given an overview of the meeting with Senator’s Shelly Mayer and Pam Helming.

With no further business the board then adjourned at 9:41 p.m.

By Amber Linson