Gananda School Meeting - June 12, 2019

The Gananda Central School District Board of Education held a work session meeting on June 12 in the Ruben A Cirillo high school at 7pm.

Before continuing with the meeting the Board heard recognition of students who participated in the Spelling Bee and teacher tenure recommendations. First to speak was Elementary School Principal, Kim Ernstberger who highlighted the spelling success of the districts students. She announced that Sydney Richards took 3rd place, Kierra King took 2nd place Jenna Giles took 1st place at the Gananda Spelling Bee which took place on February 7. Following her Gananda success Jenna Giles participated in the Wayne Finger Lakes Regional Spelling Bee where she again took 1st place. Ernstberger reported that Jenna and her family then went on to the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington DC where she completed round 2 of the competition. Ms. Ernstberger proclaimed that she was so proud and so impressed with the phenomenal kids who are passionate about spelling.

Superintendent Shawn Van Scoy then introduced the recommendations for tenure and the administrators introduced the individuals. Melissa Phelps, Director of Special Education, recommended Special Education teacher Nicholas Michol, Kim Ernstberger, Elementary School Principal, recommended fourth grade teacher Christina Scarazzo, Matt Mahoney, High School Principal, recommended math teacher Regina Swartout, and John Tichacek, Elementary Assistant Principal, recommended Health Education teacher David Broussard for tenure. Board President Robyn Vogt presented the teachers with flowers and the Board congratulated them on their achievement.

Next the board approved the CPSE and CSE recommendations as well as the following agenda items:

• Tenure

David Broussard, Health Education, Effective 08/31/2019, Nicholas Mickol, Special Education, Effective 08/31/2019, Christina Scarazzo, Elementary Education, Effective 08/31/2019, Regina Swartout, Secondary Math Education, Effective 08/31/2019

• Retirement - Deborah Schmidt, Art Teacher, Effective June 30, 2019

• New Hires: Jacob Gales, 2019 Summer Groundskeeper & Substitute Painter/Cleaner, $12.00 per hour, Effective 05/28/2019, Jacob Stanyard, 2019 Summer Groundskeeper & Substitute Painter/Cleaner, $12.00 per hour, Effective 05/28/2019, Thomas Keenan, 2019 Summer IT Assistant, $12.00 per hour, Effective 06/07-08/30/2019, Jacob LeBerth, 2019 Summer IT Assistant, $12.00 per hour, Effective 07/01/2019

• Appointments - Victoria Hewitt, Substitute Typist, $12.97 per Hour, Effective 04/01/2019, Elliott Butt, .4 Extra Class Assignment, Stipend per GTA Contract Pro-rated to Start Date, Effective 04/29/-6/30/2019

• Resolution Establishing July 9, 2019 as Annual Reorganizational Meeting

• Reserve Plan Review (N. Melnik)

• Project Alternates - Approval of Alternate 1-2 Elementary Main Office (total cost $334,400), Alternate 3-2 HS Entrance Canopy (total cost $40,100

The Board then entered their work session. The first matter presented was mental health services presented by Mary Crelley. She briefly highlighted the services received on tiers I, II, and III before the focus stayed on tier III. The Board discussed with Ms. Crelley barriers that the schools, students, and families face under tier III services.

Next, John Tichacek presented the board with a brief update on Athletic Program Assistance before Melissa Phelps provided a review of the Special Education out of district placement facilities.

Finally, Kelly VanLaeken, Audra Marang, Matt Mahoney, Mary Crelley, Mick VanDeMar, John Tichacek, Shawn Van Scoy, and Melissa Phelps presented the board with the Strategic Plan review. Most items were reported of being on track. The board then entered executive session at 9:07 pm and the meeting was adjourned at 10:15 pm.

By Amber Linson

