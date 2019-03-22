Gananda School Meeting   March 20, 2019

A business meeting of the Gananda Board of Education was held on March 20, 2019 at the Ruben A. Cirillo high school. The meeting was called to order at 7:00pm after an executive session that began at 6:30pm. The agenda was then approved.

A motion to approve the minutes from February 20, 2019 and March 6, 2019 carried.

This meetings presentation was brought by the Director of Technology, Brenda Lehmann on the Role and Responsibility of a Data Privacy Officer. Effective July 1, 2019 Ed Law 2-D will be updated to protect Personally Identifiable Information for both students and staff. In regards to this change school districts will be required to appoint a Data Protection Officer. Additionally, A Data Security and Privacy Policy will need to be adopted and published on district website by December 31, 2019. Furthermore, training will be required annually for all employees that handle Personal Identification Information. The district will continue to examine their responsibilities and options for appointing an individual or third party to this position.

The Consent Agenda was accepted.

Next the board voted on CPSE and CSE recommendations. Motion approved.

Supervisor VanScoy then called for the approval of personnel new hires, appointments, and resignations. The following changes were approved by the board to the personnel:

• Create head bus mechanic position

• Reduce Julie Neal’s hours as teacher aide to 1.5 hours per day effective 03/18/2019

• William Burnett, maintenance worker, will resign effective 03/22/2019

• Josef Kovalovsky, long term substitute music teacher, step 2 of GTA contract, will be hired effective 04/01-6/30/2019

• Michelle Lasher, 1.0 FTE probationary teacher aide, $11.90 per hour, will be hired effective 04/01/2019

• Alyssa Durette, 2019 modified softball coach, step 1/$2251, will be hired effective 3/18/2019

• Brian McClare, 2019 modified baseball coach, step 1/$2251, will be hired effective 3/21/2019

• Pete Knapp will be appointed as head bus mechanic, $20.83 per hour/effective 3/21/2019

• Jennifer Sanchez, $100 stipend for conducting two staff wellness events

• 2019 musical pit orchestra, stipend of $200 each (Eli Gelo, Debra Hodgeman, William Lally, and Stephanie Cheney)

Following the personnel changes, the board held a moment of silence for recently departed elementary school teacher Kelly Witter. Following the silence a motion was brought to resolve, with sympathy and appreciation for 17 years of service to the district, to end the employment of Kelly Witter, effective March 9, 2019. Motion carried.

The meeting then continued with the motion to approve district business as follows:

• Resolution for 2019-20 Capital Outlay/$100k Capital Project

SEQRA Type II

• Resolution for Macedon Library Proposition

• Resolution to Destroy Ballots from May 2018 Budget Vote & Board of Education Election

• Contract with Lori Brown, Director of Dining Services & Facilities

• Contract with Margaret Lally for 2019 High School Musical Choreography

• Change Order 103-004, Crosby Brownlie, Inc. in the Amount of $2,853

• Pittsford CSD Contract for Health Services

• Nomination of WFL BOCES Board Candidates

Next, the following first reading policies were submitted to the board:

4850 - Animals in School, Public Complaints, and Notice of a Meeting

Supervisor VanScoy then gave an update on the Energy Performance contract. The solar panels do not qualify as SEQRA type II because there will be an impact to the environment, and they do not qualify as a SEQRA type I because they will impact less than 10 acres. Therefore, they will be classified as unlisted.

Following this conversation it was agreed that a budget review should be added to the April 10 meeting agenda.

The Board the briefly discussed reports from meetings of the Facility Committee (February 26, 2019), Student Achievement Committee (February 28, 2019), Audit Committee (February 28 and March 20, 2019), Finance Committee (March 8, 2019), Policy Committee (March 12, 2019), and Safety Prioritization.

The meeting was adjourned at 7:59pm.

By Amber Linson