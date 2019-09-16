Gananda School Meeting Sept. 11, 2019

The Gananda Central School District’s Board of Education held a work session on September 11, 2019- their first meeting following the start of the school year. To start the meeting the Board of Education President, William Buchko, asked for a moment of silence in remembrance of 9/11.

The administrators updated the board on the first week of school. After hearing the success of the first week Buchko thanked everyone for a “great start.”

The Board then approved the following items:

• CSE/CPSE recommendations

• Ben Morgan, Rescind Appointment as 2019-20 Senior Class Advisor

• Sue Thoen, Rescind Appointment as 2019-20 Mentor Teacher

• Teresa Alba, .5 FTE ENL Teacher, Effective 08/27/2019 – 06/30/2020

• Carol Mack, Stipend for 2019-20 Detention Monitor, $2,242.56

• Brittney Colf, Increase FTE to 1.0 FTE for 09/03/2019 – 09/30/2019

• Resignation of Sharon Mochan, Teacher Aide

• Resignation of Lyndsey Yonker, School Psychologist

• Resignation of Jennifer Sprague, Building Substitute

• Hiring of Deanna Hendricks, Part-time LPN/9 hours per week

• Hiring of Deanna Hendricks, Probationary Food Service Helper

• Hiring of Deanna Hendricks, Substitute School Nurse & Substitute Typist,

• Hiring of Carrie Gorton, 1.0 FTE Probationary Teacher Aide

• Hiring of Lori Norman, 1.0 FTE Probationary Teacher Aide

• Hiring of Kathleen VanNort, 1.0 FTE Probationary Teacher Aide

• Hiring of Bethany Riethmeier, Substitute Teacher Aide

• Hiring of Megan Metruck, .5 FTE UPK Teacher

• Hiring of Megan Metruck, Certified Substitute Teacher

• Hiring of William Wilke, 1.0 FTE Probationary Special Education Teacher

• Hiring of Teresa Fox, 1.0 FTE Probationary Math Teacher 7-12

• Hiring of Rachel Zebulske, Long Term Substitute ELA Teacher

• Chris Potter, 2019-20 12th Grade Advisor

• Tracey Indiano, 9th Grade Team Leader

• Janet Boelter, 9th Grade Class Co-Advisor

• Patrick Muldowney, 9th Grade Class Co-Advisor

• Brittany Colf, DASA Coordinator, Stipend of $1200,

• Christina Seidel, 2019-20 High School Yearbook Co-Advisor

• Alison Chevier, 2019-20 High School Yearbook Co-Advisor

• Rachel Zebulske, 2019-20 High School Yearbook Advisor

• Stephanie Drake, 1st Year Mentor to Brittney Colf

The board then entered a work session beginning with a discussion regarding edits to the strategic plan. Changes to the plan were identified during the August 26 Board retreat. It was decided that the administrative team will review and provide the Board with the revised document, showing edits, by the end of October.

Next, Buchko shared the framework he developed to help guide the Board in establishing their goals. It was decided that Goals for the 2019-2020 school year will be presented at the September 25 meeting for approval.

The first goal the board discussed was the continued advocacy effort. The Board agreed that the Finance Committee will continue to meet with people that can help move their message forward, and will give an update to the Board on a monthly basis. They also agreed that the Community Relations Committee will need to meet to discuss how to educate the community so they better understand the district’s position. It was decided that a plan will be in place by the end of October 2019, and will be shared at the November 6 meeting.

Next, in regards to a new capital project, he board decided the proposition will be presented to voters by December 30, 2019. In regards to the Strategic Plan, the Board will evaluate the current strategic plan and develop the next steps.

Continuing the discussion on the Board’s goals, hiring practices were discussed. The Board agreed that it is necessary to gain a better understanding of the district’s hiring/recruiting procedures, tools used to hire and recruit, and any budget implications. They then agreed to review the district’s mission, vision and core beliefs, and update them if necessary.

Finally the board took a survey to help them identify Board priorities before adjourning the meeting at 8:55 p.m. By Amber Linson