Huron Town Meeting April 6, 2021

Supervisor Phil Eygnor opened the Huron Town Board meeting via Zoom at 5:00 p.m. The pledge of allegiance was recited with councilmembers, David Buisch, Richard Reyn, Russ Teeple, and Bob Cahoon, plus town clerk, Tammy Vezzose, code officer, Roger Gallant, and highway superintendent, Gerritt Reyn in attendance. Attending via Zoom was the town’s legal representative Amy Kendall and town historian, Rosa Fox.

The board approved a liquor license from Sinbad Marine, Inc. The board approved a resolution to move $5,314 for the regional water tank fees of 2021 from unrestricted to restricted fund. The Highway Fund Spending Agreement. was approved.

It was reported that final tally of 96% of town wide taxes had been collected by the town clerk. This was the highest level of town collection in recent history.

Supervisor Eygnor asked for approval to use the highway barns for upcoming (Date TBD) public meeting to explain the need to request homeowner statements regarding Water District #9. Councilmember Teeple asked if the water district homeowners should send individual letters or a group petition in support of the project. Supervisor Egynor said it would be better to have individual letters identifying the water troubles. These are needed for a grant application and to start water testing.

The Port Bay Sewer project is ongoing with clean up taking place now. Highway Superintendent Reyn said sweeping was done, and they were now fixing roadside plow damage.

Councilmember Cahoon requested permission for town clerk to place an ad for town spring cleanup and to promote town paper shredding event at a cost not to exceed $400. The February 2021 Town Justice Court Report was accepted.

Supervisor Eygnor introduced a letter from Wellesley Island resident, Cliff Snyder, stating his opposition to Lake Ontario Offshore Wind power projects, and his desire that the town also object to the project. His objection focused on the 20-mile distance from shore on Lake Ontario compared to 25- to 50-mile allowance off-shore of Long Island coasts. Attorney Kendall stated that could be due to international waters in the lake. Councilmember Cahoon noted the Army Corp of Engineers is regulatory agency on the project. Kendall will research and report back. Town board agreed that much of Huron’s shoreline would be impacted if this project is allowed. Supervisor Eygnor will express concerns to Senator Helming and Assemblyman Manktelow.

Town Historian Rosa Fox wasd given board approval for Huron Presbyterian Church to use the Grange Hall for their annual rummage sale during the same weekend as the town June spring cleanup. Fox will be painting walls at the museum and Councilmember Cahoon suggested calling Plassche for a deal on their extra-inventory paint. A proposal for running electric from the town hall to the Grange was submitted, not to exceed $1,500 in materials. Installation was offered by volunteers and a qualified local electrician. Discussion of this project revealed the possible need for permits to cross the county road with overhead transmission wire and an easement agreement to trench along church property to reach the grange building. The church would benefit from cooperation since they are primary users of the Grange for rummage sales. The main breaker for the Grange electric would be in the town hall electrical panel so that it could be controlled.

Lastly, the bicentennial float is almost complete, with much work being done by both towns of Rose and Huron. It was suggested to have their respective boards ride the float for its inaugural run.

Code Officer Gallant reported a lot of activity with permits and construction. The Bay Shore Heights lots have been approved for water and are now under Dept of Health review for septic. He is hoping to be able to sell the lots by summer.

Supervisor Egynor reported, as Chair of County Public Safety Committee, that the county police reform plan has been approved and sent to Albany. Next steps will be to start implementation of the plan.

Attorney Kendall reported that the battery storage law is being submitted to county planning board before it comes back for town meeting in May. Board approved payment of vouchers for $144,656.63.

Executive session was called at 5:33 p.m. to discuss personnel issues.

Next meeting scheduled for Monday, April 19 at 6p.m. via Zoom.

by Deb Hall