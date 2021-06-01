Powered by Dark Sky
Lyons School Board 5/11/21

by WayneTimes.com
June 1, 2021

 The Lyons Board of Education Budget Hearing began at 6:35 p.m. on May 11th. Mr. Mike Pangallo, Assistant Superintendent for Business presented the 2021-2022 budget to the public and live-streamed using facebook.com.   He also reviewed the voting procedures for this upcoming budget vote and election.

The regular meeting of the Board of Education began at 6:40 p.m. Board of Education approved the minutes from April 13, 2021 and April 28, 2021.

Steve Veeder, Athletic Director acknowledged the Girls’ Varsity Volleyball Class D1 Sectional Champions. This team, a Scholar Athlete Team, was the undefeated Wayne County Champions, and  the #1 seed in Class D1.  Coach Becky Collins introduced members of the team and shared their individual accomplishments. The girls on the team are: Karlee Kemp, Ardyn Jones, Ella Lester, Grace Gaylord, Liz DiSanto, Morgan Verbridge, Kara Stephens, Riley DeCola-Velazques, Jenna Stone, Jayla Bell, Michelle McDonald, Hailey Battle, Alicia Morrison.

The Administrative Team discussed  a presentation entitled Rebounding from COVID. They discussed their goals to diagnose, discover and investigate the status of learning for all students.  They focused on Attendance, Behavior, Coursework and Disposition.

Board of Education approved the Treasurer’s Report for April,  Clerk’s Report for July 1, 2020 – April 30, 2021, Extra Curricular Activities Report for April,  and Revenue Report for July 1, 2020 – April 30, 2021, as presented.

The Board  accepted the  Lyons Committee on Special Education minutes:

 Next, they approved  the following tenures: 

-  Mr. Eric Benderski effective August 31, 2021.  Tenure area: Science.

-  Ms. Hilary Frey effective August 31, 2021.  Tenure area: Elementary Education.

-  Ms. Susan Irland effective August 31, 2021. Tenure Area: Spanish.

- Ms. Melody Williams effective August 31, 2021.  Tenure Area:  Elementary Education.

-  Ms. Taylor Johnson effective August 31, 2021.  Tenure Area:  Elementary Education.

The Board of Education accepted:  a letter of resignation from Mr. Andre MacClurg, of Newark from his positions as a substitute at both buildings, a substitute bus monitor and a substitute custodian effective April 25, 2021, and a   letter of resignation from Ms. Gabriella Hanson of Wolcott, from her position as a food service worker effective May 14, 2021.

The Board of Education approved the following coaching assignments for the spring 2020-2021 school year: Modified Boys’ Baseball Coach - Marty Colegrove, Varsity Boys’ and Girls’ Track and Field Assistant Coach - Riley Spingler, Varsity Boys’ and Girls’ Volunteer Assistant Track and Field Coach - Roger Clark 

The Board of Education  approved the appointments of: Mr. Chris Rinaldi, of Oswego as a substitute teacher, assistant, monitor or aide for grades 7-12, pending receipt of security clearance documentation;  Ms. Kayli VanCleef of Waterloo as a substitute assistant, monitor or aide for grades UPK-6, pending receipt of security clearance documentation; -  Ms. Hannah DeCracker of  Lyon as a substitute assistant, monitor or aide for grades UPK-6, pending receipt of security clearance documentation;  Ms. Siobhan Prosser of Lyons as a substitute assistant, monitor or aide for grades UPK-6, pending receipt of security clearance documentation;  Ms. Morgan Richardson of Lyons  as a substitute assistant, monitor or aide for grades UPK-6, pending receipt of security clearance documentation.

The Board of Education approved  21st Grant Workers:  Kevin Paris, Colleen Noble, Camille Gruner

The Board of Education approve the following policy on Records Management and waive the second reading. SUBJECT: RECORDS MANAGEMENT   

The meeting adjourned at 10:08

