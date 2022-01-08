Lyons School Board Dec. 14, 2021

A regular meeting of the Board of Education was held on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at the Lyons Middle/High School LGI, 10 Clyde Road, Lyons, New York. The regular meeting of the Board of Education began at 6:30 p.m.

The Board of Education approved the minutes from November 23, 2021.

Steve Veeder, Athletic Director, acknowledged the following fall sports:

Kris King, coach of the Cross Country team introduced Owen Moore, 2nd team all-league selection. Rebecca Yuhas, coach of the Lyons-Newark swim team, acknowledged the teams’ accomplishments. Colleen Boardman, tennis coach, introduced her players, Ellie Casalmir, Emily Casalmir, Samantha Figueroa, Hailey Battle, Sydney DeNeef, Kendra Stowell and their accomplishments. Steve Veeder, acknowledged the Varsity Volleyball team. Barbara Kay Morrison represented the team. Jaylen Battle and CyQuire Norvel and Coach Petrus were acknowledged for their football accomplishments.

Mr. Justin Fries, Administrative intern at the Elementary School, distributed the Lyons Central School District Mentor Program Handbook and updated the Board of Education on the progress of the mentor program within the district.

The Board of Education approved the Treasurer’s Report; Clerk’s Report, Revenue Report, Extra-Curricular Activities Report, and Lyons Committee on Special Education Report.

The Board of Education approved the following student teachers from SUNY Oswego for the third and fourth quarter of the 2021-2022 school year: Mr. William Hall has been placed with Anthony Porpora (Social Studies), Ms. Jenevieve Dolan has been placed with John Lawson (Social Studies)

The Board of Education approved

- the request for a leave of absence from Mrs. Kelly Wetmore of Newark, effective December 13, 2021.

- the appointment of Ms. Elizabeth DiSanto, of Lyons as a Substitute Teacher, Assistant Monitor or Aide for Grades UPK-6, pending receipt of security clearance documentation.

- the appointment of Ms. Haylie Bell of Waterloo as a Substitute Teacher, Assistant Monitor or Aide for Grades UPK-6, pending receipt of security clearance documentation.

- the appointment of Ms. Paige Case, 85 Montezuma St, Lyons, NY 14489 as a Substitute teacher, Assistant Monitor or Aide for Grades UPK-6, pending receipt of security clearance documentation.

- the creation of a 1.0 FTE Custodian position effective December 14, 2021.

- the 52-week probationary appointment of Mr. Harry Conaway of Lyons as a custodian effective December 14, 2021.

- approved the following 21st Century L.Y.O.N.S. program:

Grant Aide: Derek Chance

Student Grade Worker: Miss Rebecca Clevenger

Grant Teacher (serving as Musical Assistant Director): Mrs. Katie Howard

Grant Teacher (serving as Musical Tech Director and Workshop Teacher): Ms. Katheen Cancelino

The Board of Education approved the following grant funded clubs:

Pokemon, Loss Group, Intramurals, Intermediate Music Exploration, Engineering/Robotics/Auto CAD

The Board of Education accepted the letter of resignation from Ms. Jenna Nersinger of Rochester, from her position as afterschool L.Y.O.N.S. Program teacher and Mental Health Intern effective December 17, 2021.

Moved by Imelda Dobbins, Seconded by Lisa Stone and CARRIED that the Board of Education approved the following resolution:

WHEREAS, the following administrator will comply with training requirements which meet the requirements of the 8 NYCRP 30-2.9 and the Lyons Annual Professional Performance Review Plan (APPR) for certification as a Lead Evaluator of teachers: Dr. Carmen Gumina, Interim Middle/High School Principal

The Board of Education adopted the following 2021-2022 Board Goals.

Communications from Dr. Barr:

· At the next Board meeting on January 11, 2022, the Board of Education will be celebrating the years of service to the Lyons Central School District of Wendy Odit and Jeff Coons

· Lyons Community Center committee was meeting this evening to discuss the expanding Lyons Central School District partnership with the LCC.

· Lyons Middle/High School band and chorus students will perform at the Eastview Mall on December 15th at 11:30 near the JCPenney store.

· Musical auditions for Seussical Jr. will be upcoming.

Communication from Mr. Pangallo:

· Mr. Pangallo updated the Board of Education on the RFP process. We received 14 responses from architects. Dr Barr and Mr. Pangallo will review the RFP’s and will make a recommendation for appointment at the next board meeting.

Ms. Martha Bailey, Board President recommended that the Board of Education go into Executive Session to discuss the employment history of a particular person.

The Board of Education went into Executive Session at 7:04 p.m., Jan Bailey was invited into executive session. The Board came out of Executive Session at 7:24 p.m., and adjourned the meeting.