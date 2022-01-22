Lyons School Board meeting Jan. 11, 2022

A regular meeting of the Board of Education was held on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at the Lyons Middle/High School LGI Room, 10 Clyde Road, Lyons, New York. Ms. Martha Bailey, President called the regular meeting of the Board of Education to order at 6:29 p.m.

Elementary School Student, Corrine Aunkst, second-grader, led the Pledge of Allegiance.

The meeting was moved to the MS/HS Library as a celebration was held to acknowledge the retirements of Ms. Wendy Odit and Mr. Jeffrey Coons. The Board of Education returned to the LGI room.

Ms. Martha Bailey recommended that the Board of Education go into Executive Session to discuss the acquisition of real property and to discuss matters leading to the appointment of a particular person. The Board of Education went into Executive Session at 6:55 p.m. The Board came out of Executive Session at 7:15 p.m.

Moved by Rich Henry, seconded by Randy Wadhams and CARRIED that the Board of Education approve the minutes from December 14, 2021.

Dr. Barr updated the Board of Education on the Pre-Nursing program at BOCES. Lyons has the most students in this program than any other WFL BOCES school. These students come out of this program with degrees, certifications, and FLCC college credits. Congratulations to those BOCES students.

Dr. Gumina introduced Mrs. Jennifer Champlin and Mrs. Alayna Shipley, Literacy Interventionists for grades 7-12. They shared with the Board of Education the programs and procedures that are used to help students improve reading comprehension.

The Board approved the Treasurer’s Report for December 1, 2021 – December 31, 2021, as presented, the Clerk’s Report for July 1, 2021 – December 31, 2021, as presented, the Extra-Curricular Activities Report for December 1, 2021 – December 31, 2021, as presented, the Revenue Report for July 1, 2021 – December 31, 2021, as presented and Bills and Warrants

The also approv the following Lyons Committee on Special Education minutes: 11/29/21, 12/08/21, 12/09/21

The Board of Education-

- approved the appointment of Mrs. Katrina Henderson, Penn Yan, to a four-year probationary term as a 1.0 FTE Middle/High School Principal effective February 14, 2022 - February 13, 2026, or sooner upon termination by the Board.

- approved the transfer of position for Mrs. Meagan Phippen, Farmington, New York 14425 to the 1.0 FTE AIS ELA Interventionist position for grades 7-12 effective January 31, 2022 in her current tenure area.

- approved to rescind the appointment of Mrs. Jennifer Champlin, Geneva, New York 14456 as a 1.0 FTE 7-12 Academic Interventionist. Mrs. Champlin will retain her tenure and continue to accrue seniority as 7-12 Special Education teacher per Board of Education minutes dated April 26, 2000.

The Board of Education approved the following grant-funded club: Young Man’s Club, and approve the following grant-funded club advisors: Brian Askins - Engineering Club, Amy Buel - Loss Club, TaNisha Barrigar - Band Exploration Club, Sue Mack - Intramurals Club, Max Hill - Intramurals Club, Michael Blask - Young Man’s Club

The Board of Education approve the following 21st Century L.Y.O.N.S. program: Grant Teacher: Jennifer Champlin, Grant Teacher: Sabrina Nudo, Grant Teacher: Danielle Crandon, Grant College Student: Derrick Chance, Grant Aide: Alaura Morahan

The Board of Education

- approved the appointment of Mr. Scott Norris, Lyons, NY 14489 as a Substitute Teacher, Assistant Monitor or Aide for Grades UPK-6. Security clearance documentation has been received.

- approved the following resolution:

- approved the acceptance of a letter of resignation from Mrs. Janice Bailey, Lyons, NY 14489 as Middle/High School typist effective January 3, 2022.

- appointment of Mrs. Janice Bailey as Clerk of the District effective January 3, 2022 - June 30, 2022.

The Oath of Office was administered to Mrs. Janice Bailey.

- approved the 52-week probationary appointment of Mrs. Jerri Martin, Newark, NY 14513 as a senior clerk typist effective January 3, 2022.

- approved the acceptance of a letter of resignation from Mrs. Jerri Martin, Newark, NY 14513 as Middle/High School typist effective January 3, 2022, pending the approval of the senior clerk typist position.

- approved the appointment of Ms. Tanya Lenfest, North Rose, New York 14516 as a regular bus monitor effective December 20, 2021. Security clearance documentation has been received.

- approved the appointment of Mr. Jeffrey Coons, 64 Maple St, Lyons, NY 14489 as a substitute custodian and substitute director of facilities effective January 4, 2022.

- based on the receipt of security clearance documentation, the Board of Education approve the continuation of employment for Ms. Elizabeth DiSanto, Lyons, NY 14489 as a Substitute Teacher, Assistant Monitor or Aide for Grades UPK-6.

- accepted the gift by Lyons Community Center, Inc. of the property and building located at 9 Manhattan Street, Lyons, New York, subject to the condition in the notice of the gift from the donor. Further recommend that the Board authorize the Superintendent to sign the Memorandum of Agreement with Lyons Community Center, Inc. referenced in the notice of the gift from the donor and take all other actions necessary to complete the transfer of title of the aforementioned property to the Lyons Central School District.

- accepted a donation of a Wurlitzer upright piano to the Middle/High School music program from Erica Gansz and Andrew Wunder, 8000 DeBusse Rd, Lyons, NY 14489.

- approved the Class of 2022 senior class trip to Universal Parks and Resorts, Orlando, Florida on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 to Sunday, May 15, 2022.

Dr. Matthew Barr, discussed with the Board of Education the 2022-2023 Budget Calendar.

Board of Education approved CPL Architects, 205 St. Paul St. Suite 500, Rochester, NY 14604 as an architect at the Lyons Central School District, and approved the 2021-2022 Safety Plan. Communication from Dr. Barr: Dr. Barr shared with the Board of Education a new program, Unified Athletics, that combines NYSPSHAA and Special Olympics. Lyons is in the early planning stages. Lyons would be one of the smallest schools in Section V to offer this program. The program offers Bowling in the fall and Basketball in the spring.

Ms. Martha Bailey, Board President recommended that the Board of Education go into Executive Session to discuss the employment history of a particular person. The Board of Education went into Executive Session at 8:07 p.m. The Board came out of Executive Session at 8:16 p.m. Meeting adjourned at 8:16