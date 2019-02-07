Lyons School Board meeting – Jan. 22, 2019

A regular meeting of the Board of Education was held on Tuesday, January 22, 2019 at the Lyons Middle/High School Library, 10 Clyde Road, Lyons, New York.

Ms. Martha Bailey, President called regular meeting of the Board of Education to order at 6:00 p.m.

The Board of Education approved the minutes from January 8, 2019.

Fred Fink from the Office of Concurrent Enrollment at Finger Lakes Community College informed the Board of Education on the program Early College Scholars. Lyons students will be given the opportunity to receive college credits at a discounted rate. This opportunity is available to Lyons students in the summer. The Student Counseling Office will be sharing this opportunity with students soon.

Jennifer DeVinney, Director of Curriculum and Technology distributed a powerpoint presentation on the College and Career Readiness for All Lyons CSD Graduates and discussed with the Board of Education the new ESSA Accountability System. The Board accept ESSA, as presented.

Joe Shields, Attorney at Ferrera and Forenza, discussed with the Board of Education the different options they may want to consider regarding the Lyons Community Center.

The Board of Education:

– approved the Treasurer’s Report for December 1, 2018 – December 31, 2018, as presented.

– approve the Clerk’s Report for July 1, 2018 – December 31, 2018, as presented.

– approved the Bills and Warrants:

– approved the Revenue Report for July 1, 2018 – December 31, 2018, as presented.

– approve the Extra-Curricular Activities for December 1, 2018 – December 31, 2018, as presented.

– accepted Lyons Committee on Special Education minutes:

– accepted a letter of resignation from Ms. Melisa Blankenberg, Hamilton Street, Williamson, New York 14589 from her position as an Elementary School teacher effective February 24, 2019.

– accepted a letter from Ms. Casey Steiner, Falkey Road, Phelps, New York 14532 requesting a leave of absence on or about March 25, 2019 and end on or about May 17, 2019 and a childrearing leave to begin on or about May 20, 2019 and end on or about May 27, 2019.

– approved the appointment of Mr. William Wood, Lyceum Street, Geneva, New York 14456 as a substitute teacher, assistant, monitor or aide for grades UPK-6, pending receipt of security clearance documentation. Not certified.

– approved the appointment of Ms. Hannah Lester, Dickerson Street, Lyons, New York 14489 as a substitute assistant, monitor or aide for grades UPK-6, pending receipt of security clearance documentation. Not certified.

– approved the following coaching positions for the Spring 2019 season:

Varsity Baseball – Dean Schott

J.V. Baseball – Eric Benderski

Mod. Baseball – Anthony Porpora

Varsity Softball – Pam Lockwood

J.V. Softball – TBD

Mod. Softball – Tom Carmichael

Varsity Tennis – Mark Wlodarczyk

Mod. Tennis – Colleen Boardman

Varsity Golf – Eric Kuhn

Varsity Track (B) – Roger Clark

Varsity Track (G) – Ally Schuber

Varsity Track Asst. (B&G) – Randy Wadhams

Mod. Track & Field – Mark Pettit

Volunteer Assistant Softball Coach – Pat Maddock

Volunteer Assistant Softball Coach – Gary Lockwood

Volunteer Assistant Softball Coach – Andy Richardson

– approved an overnight trip for Wrestling Sectionals at Perry High School, February 1, 2019 – February 2, 2019. 7-9 students, 2 chaperones.

– approved an internship for Ms. Ally Schuber, Park Avenue, Rochester, New York 14607 to be completed with Steve Veeder, Athletic Director as required for her graduate class from January 28, 2019 – May 11, 2019. This internship will be afterschool.

approved the P.E. Plan.

Communications:

Four County School Boards Association. President and Vice-President Dinner and Program. Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at the Wayne Finger Lakes BOCES Campus.

Robert Groom reported that at the Four County School Boards Meeting the Cooperative Agreement was approved and also the Legislative papers.

The Board of Education approvd the appointment of Mr. Jay Roscup, Sergeant Street, Sodus, New York 14551 as the Director of the School Climate Transformation Grant, and authorize the Superintendent of Schools to enter into an agreement with Mr. Roscup.

Mr. Putnam informed the Board of Education that the School Budget Survey is on the website and as of January 22, there were 100+ responses. Initial survey responses show community support of the SRO position.

On the next Board of Education agenda there will be a mid-year instruction report given to them.

Reverend Mac hosted a Martin Luther King Jr. celebration at the St. John’s Lutheran Church that was well received. Jay Roscup, received an award for the work that he has done.

An article on “One Child’s Story” was shared with the Board that deals with poverty and trauma. There is presentation on March 25, 2019, if a board member would like to attend.

Rena Reed asked if Jay Worona could be invited to a future board meeting regarding school safety.

The formation of a Trap Club is on-going.

Ms. Martha Bailey, Board President recommended that the Board of Education go into Executive Session to discuss the employment of a particular person.

The Board of Education went into Executive Session at 8:29 p.m.

The Board came out of Executive Session at 10:40 p.m. The meeting adjourned at 10:40 p.m.