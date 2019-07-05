Lyons School board meeting – June 25, 2019

A regular meeting of the Board of Education was held on Tuesday, July 26, 2016 at the Lyons Middle/High School Library, 10 Clyde Road, Lyons, New York. The regular meeting of the Board of Education began at 7:00 p.m.

The Board of Education approved the minutes from June 11, 2019.

Mr. Putnam and Ms. Bailey presented Mr. William Pullen with his High School Diploma through New York State’s Operation Recognition.

Robert Groom was presented with a gift for his dedicated service on the Board of Education and to the school community.

Rena Reed, Robert Groom, Karissa Blamble and Imelda Dobbins were given a certificate from the New York State School Boards Association for their service.

Casey Steiner, Jill Norris, Amy Brown, Jesse Strazzabosco, Vanessa Riggi and Lisa Tyler presented the School Counseling Plan to the Board of Education. Board of Education approved the School Counseling Plan.

The Board of Education approved the following summer lunch appointments: Ms. Heather Goers, Lyons, New York 14489 as a summer cook manager effective July 7, 2019, Ms. Jennifer Tyler, Lyons, New York 14489 as a summer food service worker effective July 7, 2019, Ms. Fay Marriott, Clyde, New York 14433 as a summer food service worker effective July 7, 2019, Ms. Jennie Guthrie, Lyons, New York 14489 as a summer food service worker effective July 7, 2019, Ms. Deborah Mayo, Lyons, New York 14489 as a summer food service worker effective July 7, 2019, Mr. Justin Griffin, Lyons, New York 14489 as a summer food service worker effective July 7, 2019, Ms. Candy Zanders, Lyons, New York 14489 as a summer food service worker effective July 7, 2019, Ms. Jody Swann, Lyons, New York 14489 as a summer food service worker effective July 9, 2018.

The Literacy Lunch Box program will be continued again this summer.

The Board of Education approved the appointment of Mr. Nicholes Bellazen, Lyons, New York 14489 as a substitute bus monitor effective June 12, 2019.

The Board of Education approved the Summer Staff, based upon availability of grant funding opportunities:

The Board of Education approve Colleen Boardman as the Varsity Boys Tennis Coach for the 2019-2020 Sports Season.

The Board of Education approved the appointment of Mr. Nathaniel Hawver, Newark, New York 14513 as a 1.0 FTE Child Care Program Director based upon availability of grant funding opportunities effective July 1, 2019 through June 30, 2020.

The Board of Education approve the following merger requests:

Bria Romano – Requesting board approval to swim with Newark in the Fall of 2019. Rita Romano – Requesting board approval to swim with Newark in the Winter of 2019. Quinn Gay – Requesting board approval to swim with Newark in the Winter of 2019. Anna Camnitz – Requesting board approval to swim with Clyde in the Winter of 2019. Sydney DeNeef – Requesting board approval to swim with Clyde in the Winter of 2019.

These families are aware that transportation and all expenses are the families responsibility.

The Strategic Planning Committee met again. They are setting up another meeting soon.

Mercury testing will begin this week on the gym floors.

A McKinney-Vento storage closet is being created to gather and store items for our homeless students. This is grant related and the amount of the grant is based on our homeless numbers.

The Board discussed the timeline for announcing the Roger Clark and Ron Wheat Track and Field.

Administration is working on a Community Picnic on August 28th.

Ms. Martha Bailey, Board President recommended that the Board of Education go into Executive Session to discuss collective negotiations pursuant to article fourteen of the civil service law.

The Board of Education went into Executive Session at 7:48 p.m.

The Board came out of Executive Session at 8:01 p.m.

The Board of Education approve the funding of the Lyons Transportation Association contract for July 1, 2019 – June 30, 2022.

The Board of Education went back into Executive Session to discuss the employment history of a particular person. The Board of Education went into Executive Session at 8:13 p.m. The Board came out of Executive Session at 8:48 p.m.

The meeting adjourned at 8:48 p.m.