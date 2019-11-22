Lyons School Board Nov. 12, 2019

A regular meeting of the Board of Education was held on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at the Lyons Middle/High School Library, 10 Clyde Road, Lyons, New York. The board approved the minutes from October 8, 2019.

Steve Veeder recognized the accomplishments of members of the Cross-County Team, Fall Cheerleading, Varsity Volleyball and Girls Tennis. Brian Askin, STEAM Teacher demonstrated to the Board of Education the work that elementary school students are doing in his classroom. Renee Schott presented the Board of Education with details of the Senior Trip, March 21 – 25, 2020.

Don Putnam, Libo Alexanian and Erin Long presented updates to the Strategic Plan’s Goals #1 and #2 in regards to absenteeism. The discipline referral process was also discussed.

The Board of Education:

- approved the appointment of Mrs. Suzanne Carey, of Auburn, New York 13021 to a four-year probationary term as a 1.0 FTE Elementary Education teacher effective December 2, 2019 – December 1, 2023, or sooner upon termination by the Board. The status and certification area is Pending Initial/Childhood Education grades 1-6. The tenure area is Elementary Education. The current annual salary is as following: according to contract, which includes all hours, degrees and years of experience to date. This appointment is in accordance with and subject to Education Law, the regulations of the Commissioner of Education, and the By-Laws of the Board of Education. (Leah Barry’s position).

- approved the following appointment for mentor teacher:

- accepted a letter of resignation from Mr. Randy Wadhams from his position as the JV Girls Basketball Coach.

- accepted a letter of resignation from Mr. John Lawson from his position as the Assistant Varsity Wrestling Coach. He is still the Modified Wrestling Coach.

- approved the following coaching assignments for the 2019-2020 winter season: Kathryn DeJonge JV Girls Basketball Coach

Tom Notebaert Assistant Varsity Wrestling Coach

Walter Prichette Volunteer Boys’ and Girls’ Basketball Coach

Roger Clark Volunteer Indoor Track and Field Coach

- approved the appointment of Ms. Caitlyn Sprague, of Canandaigua, New York 14424 as a substitute nurse for grades UPK-12 effective November 12, 2019, pending receipt of security clearance documentation.

- approved the appointment of Mr. Robert Hicks,of North Rose, NY 14516 as a regular bus driver effective November 12, 2019.

- approved the appointment of Mrs. Brenda Smith, 8189 Burton Road, Lyons, New York 14489 as a substitute bus monitor effective November 12, 2019. Security clearance documentation has been received.

- accepted a letter of resignation from Mr. Cameron Bowserof Newark, New York 14513 from his position as a cleaner effective November 12, 2019.

- approved the appointment of the following: Deb Dale- Grant Program Teacher, Alison Clark - Grant Program Teacher, Marissa Meehan - Grant Program Teacher, Melody Williams - Grant Program Teacher, Tina Wilfeard - Grant Program Teacher, Maryanne Whyte - Grant Program Teacher, Linda Pairs - Grant Program Teacher, David Stein - Grant Program Teacher, Rebecca DeNeef- Grant Program Teacher, Tanisha Barrigar - Grant Program Teacher, Chris Kier- Grant Program Assistant, Andre MacClurg- Grant Program Assistant, Damien Scott- Grant Program Aide, Cyrus Merritt-Grant Program Aide, Mary Celestine- Grant Program Student Worker, Megan Mittak- Grant Program Student Worker

Alexis Arduini- Grant Program Student Worker, Jaxon Gittens - Grant Student Worker, Alexis Arduini - Grant Student Worker, Stephanie Simmons - Grant Program Teacher, Christina Salisbury - Grant Program Teacher. Job descriptions for cleaner, custodian, and groundskeeper were distributed to the Board of Education through their board update. As time grows closer to budget season, the Board will need to decide on what position they would like to add.

- approved the abolishment of the administrative position of Director of Curriculum and Technology.

- approved the establishment of the 8th Grade Class Activity Fund.

- accepted a donation of tennis rackets from Helpful Hearts. (Carolyn Cook).

- approved the following merger requests: Jerrica Richardson - requesting board approval to swim with Clyde-Savannah in the winter season 2019-2020. Hailey Battle - requesting board approval to swim with Clyde Savannah in the winter season 2019-2020

The Board of Education will be asked to sign for unpaid school taxes to be sent to Wayne, Seneca and Ontario Counties.

Mike Pangallo gave a presentation on Fund Balance, Reserve Plan and Analysis and the Board of Education discussed and asked questions.

Board of Education approved a resolution establishing a TRS Reserve:

- approved a resolution establishing the Tax Certiorari Reserve Fund:

- approved the funding of the Capital-Building Reserve, as authorized by Education Law, in the amount of $661,527 effective June 30, 2019.

- approved the funding of the Bus Purchase Capital Reserve, as authorized by Education Law, in the amount of $400,000 effective June 30, 2019.

The Board of Education acknowledges receipts and approves the Basic Financial Statement Report, Communicating Internal Control Related Matters Identified in an Audit Report, Corrective Action Plan and Guiding Principles for Reserves and Fund Balance plan for the year ended June 30, 2019.

The Board of Education approved a resolution in regards to the LCC Lease Agreement

Notes: Four County School Boards Association. General Membership Meeting. Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Club 86 in Geneva. Don Putnam, Martha Bailey, Carol DeCook, Imelda Dobbins and Lisa Stone each reported on their sessions/workshops they attended at the NYSSBA Convention. A Senior Citizen Holiday Luncheon will be held at the Middle/High School on December 10, 2019. This event is being sponsored by the National Honor Society. Parent/Teacher Conferences are being held on November 25 and 26, 2019 and will be for UPK-12th grade.

Ms. Martha Bailey, Board President recommended that the Board of Education go into Executive Session to discuss the employment history of a particular person. The Board of Education went into Executive Session at 9:17 p.m. The Board came out of Executive Session at 10:01 p.m.