Lyons School Meeting - Aug. 25, 2020

The regular meeting of the Board of Education began at 6:30 p.m.

Minutes approved from August 11, 2020.

Board of Education accepted a letter of resignation from Ms. Marissa Meehan, 2928 County Line Road, Watkins Glen, New York 14891 from her position as a 7-12 Mathematics Teacher effective August 31, 2020.

Board of Education accepedt a letter of resignation from Mrs. Ashley Molisani, 11037 Kelsey Road, Clyde, NY 14433 from her position as the Elementary School Nurse effective September 18, 2020.

Board of Education approved the appointment of Ms. Caterina Vongprachanh, 131 Alton Way, West Henrietta, New York 14586 to a four-year probationary term as a 1.0 FTE Mathematics Teacher effective September 1, 2020 – August 31, 2024,

Board of Education approved the following appointments for mentor teachers:

Moved by Rena Reed, Seconded by Imelda Dobbins and CARRIED that the Board of Education accept a request from Mrs. TaNisha Barrigar, 9210 Old State Route 31, Lyons, New York 14489 for a FMLA Leave of Absence from her position as a Music Teacher to begin September 1, 2020 through on or about March 1, 2021.

Board of Education approved the appointment of Mr. David Stein, 7158 Eastwood Circle, Lima, New York 14485 as a substitute teacher, assistant, monitor or aide for grades UPK-6.

Board of Education approved the appointment of Mr. Jacob Gemballa, 6188 Douglas Court, Farmington, New York 14425 as a substitute teacher, assistant, monitor or aide for grades 7-12.

Board of Education approved the appointment of Mrs. Robin Cinelli, 8946 Old Route 31, Lyons, New York 14489 as a Building Substitute Coordinator at the Elementary School effective September 1, 2020 - June 30, 2021.

Board of Education approved the appointment of Mrs. Janice Bailey, 189 West Water Street, Lyons, New York 14489 as a Building Substitute Coordinator at the Middle/High School effective September 1, 2020 - June 30, 2021.

Board of Education approved the following Mental Health Interns for the 2020-2021 school year under the Mental Health Demonstration Grant:

Cariann Coward, Doctoral psychologist as a School Psychologist Intern - placed at elementary school

Board of Education approved the following Mental Health Supervisor Task Buddy appointments:

Amy Brown (Supervisor for Becks Sippel, Social Worker Intern)

Casey Steiner (Supervisor for Lindsey Mercurio, Licensed Mental Health Counselor Intern)

Jill Harper (Supervisor for Lauren Andrews, Social Worker Intern)

Jill Harper (Supervisor for Kaela Sittig, Social Worker Intern)

Lisa Tyler (Supervisor for Xudie “Tina” Sun)

Moved by Rena Reed, Seconded by Lisa Stone and CARRIED that the Board of Education approve the following Mental Health Itinerant Site Supervisor appointment:

Casey Steiner (Supervisor for Cariann Coward)

Board of Education approve the following 21st Century After School Teachers:

Tom Carmichael - Drivers Ed.

Rodney Hartwell - virtual FLCC Psychology and Criminal Justice

Emily Oberdorf - virtual CAY 101 - Strategies for College Success

Vanessa Riggi - virtual College application support

Board of Education approved the appointment of Ms. Kathryn Broach, 14000 State Route 31, Savannah, New York 13146 to a four-year probationary term as a 1.0 FTE Teaching Assistant effective September 1, 2020 – August 31, 2024, or sooner upon termination by the Board.

Board of Education approve School Bus Drivers and School Bus Monitors for the 2020-2021 school year.

Board of Education approved a 26-week probationary appointment of Ms. Jerri Martin, 1708 Arcadia Zurich Norris Road, Newark, New York 14513 as a Typist effective September 1, 2020. Security clearance documentation has been received. Voting: Carol DeCook - Aye, Imelda Dobbins – Aye (abstain – Duncan Dobbins), Lisa Stone - Aye, Rena Reed - Aye, Scott Bailey ------ Aye, Rich Henry- Aye, Martha Bailey - Abstain

Board of Education approved the following request for transportation to East Palmyra Christian School. 2023 East Palmyra-Port Gibson Road, Palmyra, New York 14522 for the 2020-2021 school year, from Mrs. Crystal Manktelow, 2911 State Route 14, Lyons, New York 14489 for Noah West (7th grade), pending room on bus.

Board of Education approved the following request for transportation to Maranatha Christian School, Travell Knapps Corners Road, Lyons, New York 14489 for the 2020-2021 school year from Ms. Jessica Matthys, 9 Catherine Street, Lyons, New York 14489 for Carter Matthys (2nd grade), pending room on bus.

Mike Pangallo, Assistant Superintendent for Business distributed a 2019-2020 vs. 2020-2021 Comparison sheet.

Board of Education approved the following resolution on the 2020-2021 tax levy in the amount of $5,057,115: BE IT RESOLVED, that the tax Warrant, upon execution, authorizing the collection of taxes to begin on September 1, 2020 and ending on October 31, 2020, giving the tax warrant an effective period of 61 days; AND BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, the delinquent penalties shall be fixed as follows: September 1, 2020 – October 2, 2020 -- No Penalty; October 3, 2020 - November 2, 2020 -- 2% Penalty

Carol DeCook asked Mike Pangallo for a break down of monies spent for COVID-19 supplies.

A discussion of the Re-opening Plans ensued.

Rena Reed informed the Board of Education that there is a writing school board policy workshop happening on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at noon sponsored by Four County School Boards Association. Another Board retreat is being scheduled in October

The meeting adjourned at 7:23 p.m.

submitted by Wendy Odit, District Clerk