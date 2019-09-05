Lyons School Meeting, August 27, 2019

A regular meeting of the Board of Education was held on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at the Lyons Middle/High School Library, 10 Clyde Road, Lyons, New York. The regular meeting of the Board of Education began at 6:30 p.m.

The Board of Education:

- approved the minutes from August 13, 2019.

The Board of Education presented a High School diploma to Timmie Slater who completed her requirements as an August graduate. Also mentioned was Bryce Warner who also completed his requirements. A brief reception was held.

The Board of Education

- accepted a letter of resignation from Ms. Leah Barry, Palmyra, New York from her position as an Elementary School Teacher effective August 22, 2019.

- accepted a letter of resignation from Mr. George Bastedo, Clyde, New York from his position as Music Teacher effective August 13, 2019.

- approved the appointment of Ms. Alicia Kroner, Camillus, New York to a four year probationary term as a 1.0 FTE College and Career Readiness 9-12 Teacher effective September 1, 2019 – August 31, 2023, or sooner upon termination by the Board. The status and certification area is Pending/Initial Certification - Career Technical Education/Business 7-12. The tenure area is Family and Consumer Science.

- approved the appointment of Ms. Jodi Zajkowski, Fairport, New York to a four year probationary term as a 1.0 FTE Music Teacher effective August 28, 2019 – August 31, 2023, or sooner upon termination by the Board. The status and certification area is Professional Certification - Music.

- accepted the following recommendations for a Co-Curricular position for the 2019-2020 school year: Danielle Teeple, Musical Director

- approved the appointment of Mr. David Stein, Lima, New York 14485 as a long-term special education substitute effective August 28, 2019 - June 30, 2020. (Permanent/K-6).

- approved the following fall coaching positions for the 2019-2020 school year:

Walter Pritchett Non-Paid Football Coach

Jacob Gemballa Non-Paid Football Coach

Richard Petrus Modified Assistant Football Coach

- approved the appointment of the following substitute teachers, assistants, monitors or aides: Mrs. Lauren Maddock, Clyde, New York for grades 7-12. Ms. Kaylea Rawlings, Lyons, New York for grades UPK-6. Ms. Kaylyn McCarthy, Lyons, New York for grades UPK-6.

- approves the continuation of the employment of substitutes for the 2019-2020 school year:

- accepted a letter of resignation from Ms. Mary Anne DeWolf, Street, Lyons, New York from her position as a food service worker effective August 23, 2019.

- accepted a letter of resignation from Ms. Deborah Mayo, Lyons, New York from her position as a food service worker effective August 23, 2019.

- approved a 26-week probationary appointment of Ms. Deborah Mayo, cust Lyons, New York as a Cafeteria Monitor effective August 28, 2019. Security clearance documentation has been received. (Ms. Brenda Bauer’s position).

- approved School Bus Drivers and School Bus Monitors for the 2019-2020 school year,

- approve the appointment of Cyrus Merritt as a Grant Student Worker for the 2019-2020 school year.

- approved to increase adult lunch prices from $3.90 + tax to $3.93 + tax, effective immediately, as per Federal USDA Regulations.

- approved the request for transportation to County Line School, Cotrell Road, Waterloo, New York 13165 for the 2019-2020 school year, pending room on bus, from Mr. and Mrs. Chris Schwartz, Lyons, New York 14489 for Margaret Schwartz (7th grade) and Miriam Schwartz (4th grade).

Mr. Pangallo had the Board of Education sign the school tax warrant.

Mr. Putnam informed the Board of Education that we are still looking for a 6th grade teacher. Ms. Barry will be held for 30 days while we find her replacement.

Mrs. Erin Long reported to the Board that last Saturday she had Hobart and William Smith students volunteer at the Elementary School as part of their community service requirement.

A Board member asked if the Dr. Mackey presentation could be recorded and viewed at a later date.

At 6:30 Wednesday evening, Mr. Putnam will be attending the Lyons town board meeting to ask permission to use the triangle near the Elementary School in a joint community project sculpture inspired by our students.

Ms. Martha Bailey, Board President recommended that the Board of Education go into Executive Session to discuss the employment history of a particular person.

The Board of Education went into Executive Session at 7:06 p.m.. The Board came out of Executive Session at 7:38 p.m. The meeting adjourned at 7:38 p.m.