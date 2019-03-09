Lyons School Meeting  February 26, 2019

A regular meeting of the Board of Education was held on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at the Lyons Middle/High School Library, 10 Clyde Road, Lyons, New York.

Ms. Martha Bailey, President called regular meeting of the Board of Education to order at 6:00 p.m.

The Board of Education approved the minutes from January 22, 2019.

Rena Reed entered the Board meeting at 6:03 p.m.

Molly Thurston and Kelly Wetmore, Elementary School Teachers, informed the Board of Education of Dr. Seuss’ Birthday week March 4- March 8, 2019. There are various activities happening at the Elementary School. The Board of Education was invited to read to students during this week.

Mike Consadine, Science Teacher and Cyrus Merritt, Steven Hughes and Ross Consadine demonstrated the Sphero robots and drones to the Board of Education. This technology was purchased by using Monsanto Grant funds.

Howard Albrecht, Board Member acknowledged Adam Pentycofe for his work with the Monsanto Grant opportunities.

Administration and Guidance personnel discussed with the Board of Education their mid-year instructional report for the school district of the 2018-2019 school year.

Mr. Michael Pangallo, Assistant Superintendent for Business and Mr. Don Putnam, Superintendent presented the first draft of the 2019-2020 fiscal status, transportation, debt service, salaries and benefits budgets, tax cap calculations and proposed 2019-2020 tax levy amount.

Board of Education approved a proposed 1.7% tax levy increase for the 2019-2020 school year.

The Board of Education …

– approved the Treasurer’s Report for January 1, 2019 – January 31, 2019, as presented.

– approvedthe Clerk’s Report for July 1, 2018 – January 31, 2019, as presented.

– approved Bills and Warrants:

– approved the Revenue Report for July 1, 2018 – January 31, 2019, as presented.

– approve the Extra-Curricular Activities report for January 1, 2019 – January 31, 2019, as presented.

– accepted a letter of resignation due to retirement, from Ms. Charlene Curtis, 133 Leach Road, Lyons, New York 14489 from her position as a teacher’s aide effective June 30, 2019.

– approved the appointment of Ms. Linda Gulla, 5 Hillcrest Drive, Lyons, New York 14489 as a substitute food service worker, pending receipt of security clearance documentation.

– approved the continuation of the employment of Mr. Paul Wallings, 3241 Lembke Road, Lyons, New York 14489 as a cleaner effective December 6, 2018.

– approved the continuation of the employment of Mr. Marchant Morris, 6050 State Route 88, Sodus, New York 14551 as the Computer Services Assistant effective February 26, 2019.

– approved the following coaching positions for the spring sports season:

Andy Richardson J.V. Softball

Jon Eckert Volunteer Assistant Coach for Baseball

– accepted a letter of resignation from Mr. Mark Pettit as the modified track coach.

– approved the appointment of Ms. Sola Prince, 6441 Bonnie Castle Road, Wolcott, New York 14590 as a substitute teacher, assistant, monitor or aide for grades UPK-6, pending receipt of security clearance documentation.

– approved the following Hobart and William Smith College students as tutors for the 2nd semester, pending receipt of security clearance documentation:

Shaahida Samuel, 531 E. 80th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11236

Emilia Brush, 12 Draper Avenue, Arlington, MA 02474

Michael Lewis, 24 Volterra Court, Danville, CA 94526

Tayanna Bowman, 2918 Scandling Center, Geneva, New York 14456

Jonas Adams, 3560 Scandling Center, Geneva, NY 14456

Lea Filyk, 3030 Scandling Center, Geneva, NY 14456

Mekayla Montgomery, 300 Pulteney Street, Geneva, NY 14456

Cameron Falkner, 4467 Scandling Center, Geneva, NY 14456

Sasha Goldsmith, 2138 Scandling Center, Geneva, NY 11456

Caroline Pustay, 3847 Scandling Center, Geneva, NY 14456

Micah Holloway, 4538 Scandling Center, Geneva, NY 14456

Hannah Baron, 4504 Scandling Center, Geneva, NY 14456

Liam Cranley, 159 Claybrooke, Dover, MA 02030

– approved the request from New York State Elite Athletics to usethe school’s turf field and facilities for the 3rd Annual Finger Lakes Youth Football Camp to run on July 22 – 24, 2019 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. (Randy Wadhams)

Moved by Robert Groom, Seconded by Imelda Dobbins and CARRIED that the Board of Education accept the Extraclassroom Activity Funds Financial Report, the Corrective Action Plan and the Single Audit Report for the year ended June 30, 2018.

– approved to close the Pre-Vocational Class Club and the Middle School Language Club due to inactivity effective February 26, 2019.

Mr. Robert Groom wanted it reflected in the minutes that the Lyons Central School District paid the Lyons Community Center a total of $ 412,311.95 for the time period 2004 -present. $177,495.96 of the total was paid from the general fund and $ 234,815.99 was paid from grant funds. The district also contributed in-kind services including a part-time Custodian for cleaning, land, lot and general maintenance in addition to cleaning and restroom supplies valued at approximately $114,000.

Board of Education will begin the process of potentially creating an agreement with the Lyons Community Center.

Safety Committee is meeting and reviewing policies and procedures. Mr. Alexanian is leading the review of the Code of Conduct. Martha Bailey is the board representative on the Code of Conduct committee.

Communications:

General Membership Meeting. Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Club 86 in Geneva. RSVP by Thursday, March 28, 2019.

Board of Directors Meeting. Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at the WFL BOCES Campus. RSVP by Monday, March 18, 2019.

Seminar for Prospective School Board Members. Saturday, March 16, 2019. RSVP by March 14, 2019.

If a board member is interested in running for the Wayne Finger Lakes BOCES Board please see Wendy Odit for additional information.

Board of Education petitions are available. See Wendy Odit, District Clerk for additional information.

Ms. Martha Bailey, Board President recommended that the Board of Education go into Executive Session to discuss the collective negotiations pursuant to article fourteen of the civil service law.

The Board of Education went into Executive Session at 10:56 p.m.and came out of Executive Session at -11:40 p.m.

The Board of Education approve fthe funding of the Lyons Teachers Association Contract for July 1, 2019 – June 30, 2022.

The meeting was adjourned at 11:41 p.m.