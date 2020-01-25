Lyons School Meeting  Jan. 14, 2020

A regular meeting of the Board of Education was held on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at the Lyons Middle/High School Library,

This meeting was also video conferenced from 7650 Estero Boulevard, Fort Myers Beach, Florida.

Ms. Martha Bailey, President called regular meeting of the Board of Education to order at 6:30 p.m.

Howard Albrecht asked questions in regards to Mrs. DeCook videoconferencing.

The Board of Education approved the minutes from December 10, 2019.

Anthony Porpora, 8th grade class advisor asked the Board of Education for permission to take the 8th grade class on a student trip to Washington D.C. A questions/answer period ensued. The board approved the 8th grade class to go on a Washington DC class trip June 3, – June 5, 2020 with the stipulation that everyone that is eligible to attend, be able to go.

Pam Lockwood, Varsity Club Advisor and members of the varsity club spoke with the Board of Education and asked for approval to go on a field trip to Lake Placid. A questions/answer period ensued. The Board of Education approved the members of Varsity Club to go on a Lake Placid trip June 12 – June 14, 2020.

The Board of Education approve the Treasurer’s Report, the Clerk’s Report, revenue Report, Extra-Curricular Activities Report, Lyons Committee on Special Education Report,

The Board of Education accepted a letter of resignation from Mr. Joseph Fantigrossi of Penfield from his position as the RTI Administrator effective January 13, 2020.

The Board of Education accepted a letter from Ms. Tracey Cruz of Geneva, requesting a child bearing leave of absence from on or about April 15, 2020 and end on or about May 27, 2020.

The Board of Education approved the following appointment for mentor teacher: Melody Williams is mentoring Suzanne Carey.

The Board of Education approved the appointment of Ms. Samantha Compton, of Newark as a substitute bus monitor effective January 13, 2020, pending receipt of security clearance documentation.

The Board of Education approved the appointment of: Leon Williams – Student Cleaner

– approved the following as substitute teachers, monitors, aides or assistants: Mia Palone of Lyons for grades 7-12. Security clearance documentation has been received. Lori Ann Love, of Lyons, New York 14489 for grades 7-12. Security clearance documentation has been received. Derek Cook, of Newark for grades 7-12. Security clearance documentation has been received.

The Board of Education approved the Class of 2020 to go to Disney World on March 21, 2020 – March 25, 2020 for their senior trip.

The Board of Education accepted a donation of RC Cars and Drones for the After-School program from Robbie’s Hobbies, 29640 Highway 62N, Bancroft Ontario KOL 1C0, Canada.

The Board of Education approved the following resolution:

WHEREAS, the Board of Education of the Lyons Central School District (hereinafter referred to as the “District”) desires to enter into a 5-year service agreement with the Wayne-Finger Lakes Board of Cooperative Educational Services (hereinafter referred to as WFL BOCES) in order for the WFL BOCES to furnish certain services to the District pursuant to New York State Education Law §1950(4)(jj), those services being computer services in Co-Ser 586/674.

RESOLVED, that the Board of Education of the Lyons Central School District agrees to enter into a contract with the WFL BOCES for the provision of said services to the District and not to exceed in total over the life of this agreement the amount of $215,236 and associated EduTech charges with such amount to include annual WFL BOCES support costs and applicable taxes and surcharges, and with such support costs and applicable taxes and surcharges included at the current rate and subject to change as established in the WFL BOCES budget or mandated by any federal, state or local authority.

This amount may be amended with the approval of both parties. The District will be liable to WFL BOCES for early cancellation or withdrawal from this agreement to the same extent that WFL BOCES Is liable to any vendor(s) of these services, Including liability for applicable penalties or liquidated damages, and the District will also be liable for costs and expenses, including reasonable attorney’s fees and disbursements, incurred by WFL BOCES as consequence of any such early cancellation or withdrawal. Payment will be made as part of a regular annual WFL BOCES contract for services. Further, this agreement is subject to the approval of the Board of Education of WFL BOCES. This contract will be for a maximum period of 5 years commencing on or about July 1, 2020 and continue through June 30. 2025.

Mr. Mike Pangallo, discussed with the Board of Education the 2019-2020 Budget Calendar.

Mr. Donald Putnam, Superintendent shared a Thank you note from Lois Steitler regarding the Senior Citizen’s Luncheon that was held in December.

Facilities planning committee meeting is scheduled for January 29 at the Elementary School. Another planning meeting is scheduled for February 28 at the Middle/High School. These dates will be advertised on social media.

February 13, 2020 there is a New York State Forum to discuss new graduation requirements at the Wayne Finger Lakes BOCES.

Deputy Aunkst, SRO is doing a great job. He’s visible and at after school events.

Ms. Martha Bailey, Board President recommended that the Board of Education go into Executive Session to discuss the employment history of a particular person. The Board of Education went into Executive Session at 7:37 p.m. The Board came out of Executive Session at 8:43 p.m.

The meeting adjourned at 8:44 p.m.