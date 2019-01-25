Lyons School Meeting   Jan. 8, 2019

A regular meeting of the Board of Education was held on Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at the Lyons Middle/High School Library, 10 Clyde Road, Lyons, New York. Ms. Martha Bailey, President called regular meeting of the Board of Education to order at 7:00 p.m. The Board of Education went into Executive Session at 7:01 p.m. and came out of Executive Session. at 7:20 p.m.

Board of Education approved the minutes from December 11, 2018.

Don Putnam, Superintendent introduced Lyons’ new Town Supervisor, Jake Emmel.

Renee Schott and Jill Harper, Senior Class Advisor presented the agenda for the Senior Class of 2019’s Senior Trip to Disney. The Board of Education approved the Class of 2019 Senior Trip to Disney for March 20 – March 24, 2019.

Mr. Don Putnam, Superintendent recognized Renee Schott for being accepted into the Wayne Finger Lakes Leadership Academy.

The Board of Education:

- approved the appointment of Ms. Eleanor Schoonerman, Clifton Springs, as a long-term substitute to replace Ms. Briana Clark during her leave of absence, effective January 18, 2019 - June 30, 2019; approved Ms. Maci King, Savannah, as an Intern Occupational Therapist effective January 9, 2019 - March 29, 2019. She is a student at Keuka College and field experience is required for her program; accepted a letter of resignation from Mr. Carlton Kelsey, Clyde, New York 14433 effective January 1, 2019 from his position as a bus driver, approved that the Lyons Central School enter into contracts with the following constructions companies in the amount indicated for their bids for the General Construction, Mechanical, Electrical and Plumbing of the Middle/High School Locker Rooms portion of the Capital Project; approved the establishment of the Anne Velotte and Friends of the Lyons Public Library Scholarship to be given at graduation starting with the Class of 2019; approved the following teacher will have a student teacher in the Spring 2019 semester (January 28 - March 21, 2019): Teacher: John Lawson, Student Teacher: Katelyn Garrett (Oswego)

Four County School Boards Association. General Membership Meeting. January 29, 2018 at Club 86, Geneva. Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) and the Mental Health Needs of Students. Registration/Conversation begins at 5:30.

SRO information will be distributed in the next board update.

Budget Survey will be available to the community on January 18.

Approval for the PE Plan will be placed on next board agenda, information will be in the board update. WTCC tour will be Thursday, January 10, 2019.

The meeting adjourned at 7:36 p.m.