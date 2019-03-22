Lyons School Meeting   March 20 ,2019

A regular meeting of the Lyons Board of Education was held on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at the Lyons Middle/High School Library, 10 Clyde Road, Lyons, New York. The regular meeting of the Board of Education began at 7:00 p.m. The Board of Education approved the minutes from February 26, 2019.

Mr. Groom entered the Board Meeting at 7:04 p.m.

Eddie Casalmir, a senior at Lyons Central School District presented his Senior Springboard project. This project included his resume of his high school career, his plans after high school, community service activities and his benchmark product. A question and answer session ensued.

Joe Fantigrossi, RTI Administrator presented Safe and Supportive School: A Journey to the Board of Education. This focused on Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs).

Mike Pangallo, Assistant Superintendent for Business presented the Special Education, Technology, Maintenance and BOCES budgets to the Board of Edu

cation for the 2019-2020 school year.

The Board of Education

– accepted a letter of resignation from Ms. Eleanor Schoonerman, Clifton Springs, from her position as a long-term substitute effective March 4, 2019.

– accepted a letter of resignation due to retirement from Mrs. Irene Cheney, Marion, from her position as a Lyons Elementary School Teacher effective July 1, 2019.

Mike Pangallo, Assistant Superintendent for Business updated the Board of Education on the land lease agreement. There is a one-year agreement in place with the option to extend up to five years pending both parties agreement.

The Board of Education approved the first reading on the Sexual Harassment in the Workplace policy. (1st Reading).

The Board of Education approved the school calendar for the 2019-2020 school year.

The Lyons Central School District Board of Education District Clerk, Wendy Odit, has announced that petition forms for one (1) three-year term (from July 1, 2019 through June 30, 2022), to the Board of Education are now ready and may be picked up at the Superintendent’s Office. The candidate with the highest number of votes will get the longer term seat. Prospective School Board members must be at least 18 years of age, have been a resident of the district for at least one year prior to the election and may not be a current employee.

The petitions require at least 25 signatures and legal addresses of qualified voters of the District and must be turned in to the District Clerk no later than April 22, 2019 at 5:00 p.m.

Updates:

Congratulations to the cast and crew for Mama Mia for their extraordinary performance.

Dr. Seuss week at the Elementary School went well.

March 15th is a Superintendent’s Conference Day being held at the Wayne Finger Lakes BOCES.

Strategic Plan Survey will be live on the website.

Darlene Contario will be having a Mentoring Day March 14th.

Ms. Martha Bailey, Board President recommended that the Board of Education go into Executive Session to discuss the employment history of a particular person.

The Board of Education went into Executive Session at 9:13 p.m, came out at 10:35 p.m. and adjourned