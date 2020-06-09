Lyons School Meeting May 26, 2020

The Budget Hearing began at 6:34 p.m., Mr. Mike Pangallo, Assistant Superintendent for Business presented the 2020-2021 budget to the public via zoom and live-streamed using facebook.com. He also reviewed the voting procedures for this upcoming budget vote and election.

Regular Board Meeting for May 26. 2020

Ms. Martha Bailey, President called the regular meeting of the Board of Education to order at 6:49 p.m. A regular meeting of the Board of Education was held on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 via zoom and live-streamed using facebook.com.

If public has comments, please email Martha Bailey, BOE President at mbailey@lyonscsd.org OR Donald Putnam, Superintendent at dputnam@lyonscsd.org.

The Board of Education

– approved the minutes from April 14, 2020 and April 22, 2020.

– approved the tenure for Mr. Libarid Alexanian effective August 9, 2020. Tenure area: 7-12 Principal.

– approved the tenure for Ms. Elise Mrzywka effective August 31, 2020. Tenure area: Spanish.

– approved the tenure for Ms. Briana Clark effective August 31, 2020. Tenure area: Elementary Education.

– approve the tenure for Ms. Janeen Petty effective August 31, 2020. Tenure area: Elementary Education.

– approved the tenure for Ms. Christine Sandore effective August 31, 2020. Tenure Area: Elementary Education.

– approved the tenure for Ms. Christina Fries effective August 31, 2020. Tenure area: Elementary Education.

– approved the tenure for Ms. Jessica Thorn effective August 31, 2020. Tenure area: Elementary Education.

– approved the tenure for Ms. Courtney Philbin effective August 31, 2020. Tenure area: Elementary Education.

– approved the tenure for Ms. Stephanie Simmons effective August 31, 2020. Tenure area: Special Education.

– approved the tenure for Ms. Marissa Meehan effective August 31, 2020. Tenure area: Mathematics.

– approved the tenure for Mr. Daniel Naschke effective August 31, 2020. Tenure area: Science.

– approved the tenure for Ms. Kaylee Eamer effective September 5, 2020. Tenure area: Special Education.

– approved the Treasurer’s Report for April 1, 2020 – April 30, 2020, as presented.

– approved the Clerk’s Report for July 1, 2019 – April 30, 2020, as presented.

– approved the following Bills and Warrants:

– approved the Revenue Report for July 1, 2019 – April 30, 2020, as presented.

– approve the Extra-Curricular Activities Report for April 1, 2020 – April 30, 2020, as presented.

– accepted that the Superintendent or designee shall annually send ten (10) month employees letters indicating that the employee has a reasonable assurance of employment beginning at the end of the traditional summer recess period for the Lyons Central School District.

– approved the following registrars for the 2020-2021 Annual Budget Vote and Board of Education election: Sandy Cassetta, Carol Bailey, Donna DeWolf, Adele Wadsworth, Martha Tolen. (Martha Bailey abstained from the vote)

Don Putnam, Superintendent acknowledged the winter sports athletes for the 2019-2020 school year. A complete listing will be in the next District Newsletter.

Thank you to the Town of Lyons for the Senior Class of 2020 banner that is hanging at the town hall. Thank you to the Lyons Fire Department for celebrating our valedictorian and salutatorian. Thank you to the Lyons National Bank for giving each of our seniors a gift of $20.20.

A meeting was held with seniors regarding graduation. The district is still waiting on directions from the state. The opening in September is still to be determined. Waiting on guidelines from the state. Howard Albrecht, Board member discussed with the Board of Education the idea of a program where outgoing board member(s) recognize an outstanding/influential staff member. Further discussion will take place.

The meeting adjourned at 7:47 p.m. (from Minutes of the Board, unapproved)