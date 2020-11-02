Lyons School Meeting October 13, 220

Approvals, Resignations, appointments

A regular meeting of the Board of Education was held on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 via video-conferencing and recording using Zoom. The meeting was live streamed using facebook.com.

The regular meeting of the Board of Education began at 6:30 p.m.

The board

- approved the minutes from September 22, 2020.

- approved the Treasurer’s Report for September 1, 2020 – September 30, 2020, as presented.

- approved the Clerk’s Report for July 1, 2020 – September 30, 2020, as presented.

- aapproved the Revenue Report for July 1, 2020 – September 30, 2020, as presented.

- approve the Extra-Curricular Activities Report for September 1, 2020 – September 30, 2020, as presented.

- accepted the following Lyons Committee on Special Education minutes:

Meeting from September 23, 2020

- accepted a letter of resignation from Ms. Jill Kelley, 2263 Brickyard Road, Canandaigua, New York 14424 from her position as a Speech Therapist effective September 30, 2022.

- approved the tenure for Ms. Ally Schuber effective September 26, 2020. Tenure Area is Physical Education.

- acceped the following recommendations for Co-Curricular positions for the 2020-2021 school year:

Lisa Tyler - Student Counseling Co-Chairperson (1/2)

Vanessa Riggi - Student Counseling Co-Chairperson (1/2)

- accepted the following recommendations for Co-Curricular positions for the 2020-2021 school year:

- approved the appointment of Ms. Eva Hyatt, 7114 Central Avenue, Sodus Point, New York 14555 to a four-year probationary term as a 1.0 FTE Teaching Assistant effective October 19, 2020 – October 18, 2024, or sooner upon termination by the Board. The status and certification area is Continuing Certificate-Teaching Assistant.

- approved the appointment of Mr. Matthew Innes, 5522 State Route 14, Sodus, New York 14551 as a substitute teacher, assistant, monitor or aide for grades UPK-6, pending receipt of security clearance documentation and employment verification.

- approved the following After School workers for the 21st CCLC Grant:

21st CCLC Grant Program Teacher:

John Lawson, Jesse Strazzabosco, Vanessa Riggi, Tony Porpora, Linda Paris, Elise Mrzywka, Don Winslow, Caterina Vongprachanh, Stephanie Simmons, Melody Williams

21st CCLC Grant Program TA/Aide: Debbie Lester

- accepted a letter of resignation from Ms. Kathryn Broach, 14000 State Route 31, Savannah, New York 13146 from her position as a Teaching Assistant effective October 6, 2020.

- accepted a letter requesting an unpaid leave of absence from Ms. Denise Eaton, 2033 Maple Street Road, Lyons, New York 14489 effective October 13 - December 30, 2020.

- accepted a letter of resignation from Ms. Jenna Booth, 118 Elmwood Avenue, New York 14513 from her position as a teacher’s aide effective October 23, 2020.

- accepted a letter requesting an unpaid leave of absence from Ms. Joyce Cooney, 347 Sohn Alloway Road, Lyons, New York 14489 effective October 12, 2020 - November 2, 2020.

- approved the provisional appointment of Mr. Garrett Coons, 64 Maple Street, Lyons, New York 14489 to a 26-week probationary term as a Senior Computer Services Assistant effective November 2, 2020. Security clearance documentation has been received.

- accepted a request from Ms. Carol Horton, 151 Geneva Street, Lyons, New York 14489 for a FMLA Leave of Absence from her position as a Food Service Worker to begin October 1, 2020 through December 25, 2020.

A discussion was held regarding the short term and long term building needs and the use of Capital Layout Project funds.

The Town Planning Board thanked the school district for allowing them to use a smart board for their meeting.

Don Putnam discussed with the Board of Education re-opening plans. A survey to families will be published shortly.

Adjourned at 8:16 pm