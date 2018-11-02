Lyons School Meeting    October 23, 2018

A regular meeting of the Board of Education was held on Tuesday, October 23, 2018 at the Lyons Middle/High School Library, 10 Clyde Road, Lyons, New York. The regular meeting of the Board of Education began at 7:00 p.m.

The Board of Education approve the minutes from October 9, 2018.

As part of School Board Recognition Week, the Board of Education received a gift and was thanked for their dedicated and generous service to the Lyons school community.

The High School ROAR Team demonstrated to the Board of Education the ROAR program. Mary Anne Whyte, Alayna Shipley, Jennifer Champlin and Cheri Bellinger created three stations and the Board of Education went to each station and was shown different aspects of the program.

The Board of Education visited a few classrooms in the Middle/High School and viewed the new innovative classroom settings.

The Board of Education

– accepteda letter of resignation from Mr. Bradley Overacre, 37 Lawrence Street Apt. A, Lyons, New York 14489 from his position as a custodian effective October 26, 2018.

– approved the appointment of Mr. Bradley Overacre, 37 Lawrence Street Apt. A, Lyons, New York 14489 as a substitute custodian effective October 27, 2018.

– approves to create a full-time Teaching Assistant position for the Special Education Department effective October 23, 2018 – June 30, 2019.

– approved the appointment of Ms. Jovonna Kinne, 35 Rumsey Street, Seneca Falls, New York 13148 as the 21st Century Project Director (Non-tenure position) effective October 24, 2018. Subject to availability of grant funding.

– approves the appointment of Mr. Colin Peck, 1851 Risser Road, Canandaigua, New York 14424 as a Grant Program Aide effective October 24, 2018, pending receipt of security clearance documentation. Subject to availability of grant funding.

– accept a donation from the Class of 1966 of $160 for the Elementary School to buy sneakers for elementary schools students that need sneakers for gym class. This donation is made in memory of Mr. Lee Boice.

– accepted a donation from Mr. Jason Bliek,4948 State Route 14, Sodus, New York 14451 of 600 pumpkins for the Elementary School students and staff.

– approved the the District Wellness Policy.

– accepted the following recommendation for a Co-Curricular position for the 2018-2019 school year:

Mr. George Bastedo, Middle/High School Music Teacher took his choir to the Methodist Church and sang to the seniors group on Tuesday.

Mr. Putnam commented on a speaker, Dr. Marks, that spoke to the community at the Ohmann Theatre.

The District is still searching for a 6th grade teacher and a Special Education teacher. Interviews are still taking place.

The Board of Education created draft District Goals for the 2018-2019 school year. Policy Committee Meeting at Four County School Boards Association. Tuesday, November 6, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. If a board member is interested, please see the District Clerk. The meeting adjourned at 9:21 p.m.