Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
June 2nd 2021, Wednesday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • THU 3
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 4
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 5
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 6
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 7
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 8
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Lyons Town Board 5/26/21

by WayneTimes.com
June 1, 2021

 Supervisor Jake Emmel opened the Lyons Town Board meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance. The meeting was held at the Lyons Community Center where Covid-19 safety precautions were in place. Councilman D’Amato was excused.  The minutes from the April 28, 2021 Regular meeting and the May 20, 2021 Workshop were approved. The bills were paid as audited. 

On Memorial Day, in lieu of a parade there will be a Car Caravan. Cars will line up by the Post Office between 9:00 and 9:15 AM. The Caravan will travel to the cemetery for a tribute and will then go back to the Park where there will be a ceremony.

At 6:45 PM a Public Hearing was opened to hear questions and comments regarding Local law #2-2021 regarding the reimbursement of Town expenses incurred for consultant and professional services. There were no public comments or questions and the meeting closed. Local Law #2-2021 will be adopted at the June 30, 2021 Board meeting.

Departmental Reports were submitted and are available upon request from the Town Clerk’s Of-fice.

The Town of Lyons Spring Clean-Up Days will be Wednesday, June 9, 2021 from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM and Saturday June 12, 2021 from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the Maintenance Building on Clyde Road. Proof of residency in the Town of Lyons will be required.   

There was no Executive Session and the meeting adjourned at 7:34 PM.

By: Caroline Grasso

Related Articles

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Nikolevski, Jimmy

SODUS/WILLIAMSON: Entered into rest on May 27, 2021 at age 49. Predeceased by his parents: Peter and Blaga Nikolevski. Survived by his loving son: Christopher; brothers: George (Brigitte) and Pande (Abigail); nephew: Taylor and niece: Sydney; special friends: Tom Putnam, Mark Toor, and Dave Wickman; many extended family members and countless friends. Jimmy was a […]

Read More
Pulver, Victoria Marin (Petersen)

SODUS/BATAVIA: Victoria (Vicki) passed away May 30th, 2021 after a courageous battle with cancer. Vicki was born June 3, 1965 in Sodus NY to Peter and Sandra Petersen. She is predeceased by her father Peter H. Petersen and her brother Peter D. Petersen. Survived by her mother Sandra Pattyson Petersen, significant other Al S. Baker, […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square