Lyons Town Board 5/26/21

Supervisor Jake Emmel opened the Lyons Town Board meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance. The meeting was held at the Lyons Community Center where Covid-19 safety precautions were in place. Councilman D’Amato was excused. The minutes from the April 28, 2021 Regular meeting and the May 20, 2021 Workshop were approved. The bills were paid as audited.

On Memorial Day, in lieu of a parade there will be a Car Caravan. Cars will line up by the Post Office between 9:00 and 9:15 AM. The Caravan will travel to the cemetery for a tribute and will then go back to the Park where there will be a ceremony.

At 6:45 PM a Public Hearing was opened to hear questions and comments regarding Local law #2-2021 regarding the reimbursement of Town expenses incurred for consultant and professional services. There were no public comments or questions and the meeting closed. Local Law #2-2021 will be adopted at the June 30, 2021 Board meeting.

Departmental Reports were submitted and are available upon request from the Town Clerk’s Of-fice.

The Town of Lyons Spring Clean-Up Days will be Wednesday, June 9, 2021 from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM and Saturday June 12, 2021 from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the Maintenance Building on Clyde Road. Proof of residency in the Town of Lyons will be required.

There was no Executive Session and the meeting adjourned at 7:34 PM.

By: Caroline Grasso