Lyons Town Board, January 30, 2019

This meeting marked the first with Jake Emmel in the position of Supervisor.

The Board discussed a request from Dr. D’Amico to purchase a small piece of land behind his building on Canal St; the Board decided to table the item for the next meeting in order to gather more information.

The Code Enforcement Department report was reviewed citing the granting of 21 building permits and the commencement of fire inspections. Three specific properties in litigation were discussed: 39 Elmer St ($350 fine), Old Lyons Trailer Park ($7,000 fine), 26 Cherry Street (rubbish and fire violations).

The Assessor’s Report addressed the response to the Comptroller’s Corrective Action Plan; the Board will consider whether to approve the response letter once it is reviewed by the Town Attorney.

The Board will discuss the establishment of tax exemption levels and solar energy law at an upcoming meeting once a public hearing has been established.

The Board then held a spirited discussion of applicants for the vacant seat on the Board; they ultimately approved Jim Brady. This appointment will affect the constitution of the Planning Board; additional discussion of the expectations of an active Planning Board member occurred.

Glenn Wallis requested of the Board the approval of a Pomeroy (state historic site) sign in Taylor Park; the approval was granted.

The next Lyons Town Board Meeting is scheduled for February 27th at 6:30.

By Casey Carpenter