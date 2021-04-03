Lyons Town Board Meeting March 31, 2021

Supervisor Emmel opened the Lyons Town Board meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance. The meeting was held at the Lyons Community Center where Covid-19 safety protocols were in place. All Board members were in attendance.

The minutes from the February 24, 2021 Regular meeting and the March 17, 2021 Workshop were both approved. In addition, General Fund vouchers #104 through #164 for $114,482.65 and Highway Fund vouchers #37 through #62 for $62,517.01 were also approved.

Dan Olson addressed the Board regarding Memorial Day events. He is hoping for something similar to the Veteran’s Day events. Volunteers are always appreciated to help with the ceremony. More details will be forthcoming.

Town Historian Linda Guest announced the Veteran’s Banners were a huge success. At this point they have 92 banners. The brackets to hang the banners have been delivered. She would like to co-ordinate the ‘unveiling’ of the banners with the Memorial Day ceremonies.

Linda is also looking for people to assist her with the Farmer’s Market which will run from June 19 through October 30. She wants to remind people this is a community event and she is hoping for help from the community.

Monthly Departmental Reports are available at the Town Clerk’s Office.

At 6:45 PM a Public Hearing was opened to hear comments and questions pertaining to Local Law No.1-2021, which establishes and adopts a new section to the Code of the Town of Lyons regulating solar energy systems. Town attorney Anthony Villani was asked to give a brief description of Local Law No. 1-2021. With no further comments or questions, the Public Hearing was closed at 6:58 PM. The Board then resolved to adopt Local Law 1-2021. A copy is available at the Town Clerk’s Office.

The 2021 Mowing bids were announced. Blades & Spades Landscaping will be mowing the cemeteries for $49,115 and Dave’s Lawn Service will be mowing the Town properties for $20,500.

The Board entered Executive Session at 7:26 PM to discuss personnel issues.

By: Caroline Grasso