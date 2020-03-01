Lyons Town Meeting 2/26/20

The meeting was called to order with the Pledge Of Allegiance and the approval of the minutes from the previous meetings (January 29th & February 19th Workshop). The Board elected to support a motion to approve a Trail Works Bike Route designation through Lyons, noting that this is despite the need to improve the physical appearance of Route 14. The Board approved Joan Wallis to the Planning Board, with Fred Finewood as an Alternate. The Board then reviewed and discussed the final changes to the General Code draft, with all changes to the language reviewed individually. The Board adopted the resolution to accept these changes and move forward with the process of formally amending the Town General Code.

The Board then moved on to Department Reports. Town Assessor Kayla Sturgill expressed interest in attending a day-long seminar on considerations for non-electric consuming properties, which she feels will be applicable due to the number of Amish households in the Town; the Board approved the tuition reimbursement of $125.00.

Highway Superintendent Tim Moore made mention of the recent major snow events and the toll this takes on his crew and machinery.

He praised his crew for their diligent work, emphatically noting how they must work nearly round the clock in those snow situations.

He additionally made mention of an active beaver dam on Burton Road that is potentially a hazard should the animals continue to fell trees.

Councilman John Paliotti raised concerns about the condition of Leach Road leading up to the bridge which led to a greater discussion of the general condition of roads in the Town.

Moore cited the lack of coordinated efforts with the County and State to address the needs of these shared roads. The Board decided to draft an official letter to the State and plan to follow up during an upcoming trip to Albany.

Board approved General Fund vouchers #58 through #109 totaling $82,601.25 and Highway Fund Vouchers #20 thru #33 totaling $38,489.89.

The Board moved and approved a motion to increase cemetery fees to the following rates which become effective April 1st: full burial $700, cremation $400, plot purchase $500, winter burial additional $145.

The next Regular Town Board Meeting is scheduled for March 25th at 6:30.

By Casey Carpenter