Lyons Town Meeting   April 24, 2019

The meeting was called to order and the minutes from the Board meeting dated March 27 was approved.

Town resident Edwin Ennis approached the Board regarding his previous request for work at the cemetery; Supervisor Jake Emmel stated that he will contact Ennis by the end of the week.

Dan Olson reported to the Board that the Boy & Girl Scouts will place American flags at the local cemeteries for Memorial Day; additionally, he reviewed the schedule for the Memorial Day Parade.

The Board approved a motion for the Pure Oil Antique Festival to be held by the Historical Society on May 4th.

The scheduled Public Hearing to opt out of NYS real property tax law 487 was postponed until the May 22nd Board meeting at 6:40 p.m.

The Board revisited the topic of the requested sale of a portion of the land to Bethany Comells. After another review of the legal aspects of sales of park land, Town Legal Counsel will contact Senators Helming and Assemblyman Manktelow to begin the process, and Comells was instructed to retain legal counsel.

Highway Superintendent Tim Moore presented his department report citing snow plow damage repair, brush pile removal at the old landfill site, the surplusing of 3 pieces of equipment, request for approval of bid on used tractor with a mower, request for approval of increase on Part-time Mower Personnel to $14.00/hour; all items were approved by Board.

Buildings and Grounds reviewed estimates on new picnic tables; this was approved by the Board.

Councilman Paliotti raised the issue of the rough state of the Leach Street bridge; Moore stated that he will attempt to address the issue within the allotted budgets.

The Ambulance Department Report cited contact with Finger Lakes Garage Door to report award of bid; they expect to begin work on broken overhead door shortly.

Additionally, the Board approved a motion to increase pay for part time ALS staff to $20/hour.

The Town Assessor’s office is beginning the process of digitizing records. Grievance Date has been set for May 28th at the Court Justice Board Room.

The Board approved General Fund vouchers #199 through #256 totaling $105,355.44 and Highway Fund Vouchers #58 through #72 totaling $23,300.31.

The next Town Board Meeting is scheduled for May 22nd at 6:30.

by Casey Carpenter