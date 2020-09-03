Lyons Town Meeting - August 26, 2020

Supervisor Emmel opened the Lyons Town meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance. The meeting was held at the Lyons Community Center where social distancing guidelines were in place. All Board members were present.

The minutes of the July 29, 2020 Regular Board Meeting were approved as well as General Fund vouchers #378 through #429 for $87,882.86 and Highway Fund vouchers #133 through 148 for $17,575.32.

The Town Planning Board Report, in addition to the monthly Departmental Reports, was accepted as submitted. Copies of these reports are available upon request from the Town Clerk’s Office.

A motion was passed to approve a sidewalk reimbursement of $450.00 to Rich Henry.

Marissa Fisher was appointed to the Town of Lyons Zoning Board of Appeals. She will replace Martha Finewood and serve out the rest of Martha’s term.

A Public Hearing was opened at 6:45 PM for comments and questions regarding the proposal to establish a Town of Lyons Regional Water Storage District. There were no public comments or questions and the hearing was closed. It was resolved to identify that Tract or Parcel of land situated in the Town of Lyons, Wayne County, New York to be known and identified as Town of Lyons Regional Water Storage Project Improvement Area.

Town Attorney Tony Villani was authorized to commence litigation to try and resolve liability for the demolition of the Canal Street property that recently collapsed. He will be conferring with the Wayne County Attorney in the process.

There were lengthy discussions regarding the adoption of an Enhanced Maintenance Code, the Lyons Historic District Overlay Standards, Landlord Licensing Legislation, and a Special Use Permit for Providence Mobil Home Park. No decisions were made but the Town Board and Department Heads will investigate all options and provide updates at the next Regular Town Board Meeting on September 23, 2020.

A resolution was passed to authorize the Town Supervisor to execute the contract between the Teamsters Local 118 and the Town of Lyons.

The Board entered Executive Session at 8:30 PM to discuss a personnel matter.

By: Caroline Grasso