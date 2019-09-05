Lyons Town Meeting, August 28, 2019

Discussion of new Town Signage, renovation of town Hall spaces

The Lyons Town Board meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance and approval of the minutes from previous meetings dated July 24th and August 15th.

Don Putnam, Superintendent of Lyons Schools, proposed to the Board a collective community project to create a metal sculpture created by the students of Lyons and conjunction with Legacy Metalworks to enhance the island near the elementary school. The Board agreed to remain in contact with Putnam regarding this.

Edson Ennis approached the Board to question the usage of the term “alleged” in the minutes when referring to ownership and rights to burial in the Ennis family plot. The Board did not alter the language, but clarified that while there has been no title search, the recent disinterment of two individuals shows that the Board supports the Ennis plot ownership claim.

Corey Reynolds and Aaron McIntosh presented the Board with a proposal for new town signage that includes artwork; the Board was amenable and will look to put some funds towards the project during the Budget process.

Joan Wallis, of the Planning Board, presented the Town Board with a suggestion to take advantage of an LED lighting grant; the Board is already moving on this.

There was a discussion about the relocation of the Legion monument; this is not yet determined necessary and may wait until the Spring to defray any moving costs.

The Board discussed options for renovating spaces in the Town Hall to create office space for Town Judges. The Board approved a Sidewalk reimbursement for Dan Cataldi in the amount of $560.

A review of 2007 canal permits with former village finds that a meeting needs to be scheduled with the NYS Canal Corporation to update terms and conditions as they relate to village-built docks.

Budget Workshops were scheduled for September 12th & 18th at 6:30 pm.

The Board accepted a report declaring 42 Elmer Street an unsafe structure, and followed with a resolution to authorize Code Enforcement to have the building taken down.

The Board next entered into a contract with the Land Bank to take down the building, in conjunction with a resolution to allow Code Enforcement to use the Land Bank agreement as a method to demolish the building.

The Assessor’s Office reported 25 transfers and 140 “bad addresses” as determined by the Census Bureau that will need to follow up.

The Board approved the installation of a generator at the Ambulance base, as well as the pay-off of a stretcher using funds from the recent sale of surplus items.

Code Enforcement noted 24 permits and 46 violation orders.

The Highway Department reported a $4,400 repair bill for truck #6, as well as followup to questions of ADA compliance with sidewalk installations.

The Board approved General Vouchers #450 through #509 totalling $88,192.71 and Highway Fund Vouchers #142 thru #165 totaling $99,605.34.

The next Town Board Meeting is scheduled for September 25th at 6:30 pm.

by Casey Carpenter