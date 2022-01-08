Lyons Town meeting. Dec 29, 2021

Supervisor Jake Emmel opened the Lyons Town Board meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance. The meeting was held at the Lyons Town Hall. All current Board members were in attendance.

The minutes from the November 23, 2021 Regular meeting were approved, in addition to General Fund vouchers #594 through # 652 for $83,003.33 and Highway Fund vouchers #238 through #256 totaling $103,504.

The Board accepted the resignation of Jim Wedman as Chairman of the Zoning Board of Appeals, his position on the Town’s Assessment Board of Review, and his position as the Town’s representative on the County Planning Board. The resignation of Rich Henry as Chair of the Town’s Planning Board was approved. It was then resolved to appoint Rich Henry as Chairman of the Zoning Board of Appeals following his resignation as Chair of the Town Planning Board. Joan Wallis was appointed as Chair of the Town Planning Board replacing Rich Henry. Frank Quill was appointed to the Assessment Board of Review for a 5-year term.

Code Enforcement Officer Richard Bogan was authorized to attend the Finger Lakes Building Officials Educational Conference training in March 2022.

At 6:45 PM a Public Hearing was opened for comments and questions regarding the adoption of Local Law 3 of 2021: Approval and Adoption of the Town of Lyons Comprehensive Plan. There were several clarifying questions asked including if MRB would hopefully have a public presentation after the Local Law is adopted. With no further questions, the Public Hearing was closed. It was then resolved, given the acceptance of the Full Environmental Assessment Form Parts 1, 2, and 3 on the Action, the Public Comment period, the Town Board designating itself as Lead Agency under the SEQR Regulations and that said Action will not result in any significant adverse environmental impacts based on the reviews the Town Board hereby adopts the Comprehensive Plan dated December 29, 2021.

Monthly Departmental Reports were accepted as presented. They are available upon request from the Town Clerk’s Office.

After some discussion, the Board resolved to establish escrow accounts for several proposed projects in the Town of Lyons to cover any costs incurred. Those for consideration include a proposed solar farm on Dunn Road, a proposed Boarding House on Water Street, and a Sawmill on Bastian Road.

After a very long discussion between residents and the Board, it was decided the Town of Lyons will take no action to opt out of the (MRTA) Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act. If a municipality wants to opt-in, nothing is required. However, if the municipality wants to opt-out it must pass a resolution to do so. Many who commented felt it would be best for the Town of Lyons to take advantage of the additional income.

Supervisor Emmel read a proclamation thanking Town Clerk Sal Colatarci for his 32 years of dedicated service to the Town of Lyons. Sal will be retiring as Town Clerk at the end of the year.

At 7:40 PM the Board entered Executive Session to discuss pending litigation. The meeting adjourned at 7:50 PM.

By: Caroline Grasso