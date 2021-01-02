Lyons Town Meeting Dec. 30, 2021

Supervisor Emmel opened the Lyons Town Board meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance on December 30, 2020. The meeting was held at the Lyons Community Center where COVID-19 safety protocols were in place. All Board members were in attendance.

The minutes from the November 24, 2020 and the December 7, 2020 meetings were approved as well as General Fund vouchers #612 through #681 for $94,966.50 and Highway Fund vouchers #211 through #229 for $113,697.96.

Departmental Reports were submitted to the Board and are available upon request from the Town Clerk’s Office.

It was resolved to set Landlord License fees to $20.00/per unit for 2021.

The demolition of the building located at 42 Elmer Street has been completed. The contractors are currently removing the steel debris.

The Board agreed to allow brackets, that are attached to the streetlights on Main Street, to hang banners commemorating Veterans.

This will be a fundraising event and more information can be found by contacting Town Historian Linda Guest. Her contact information can be found on the Town’s website http://lyonstown.com

The 2021 Organizational Meeting on January 6, 2021 will be at 12:00 PM at the Town Hall.

The January 2021 Regular Board Meeting will be held on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at 6:30 PM at the Lyons Community Center.

This change is only for January due to a scheduling conflict. All Regular Meetings following will be held on the last Wednesday of the month.

The Board resolved to enter into an agreement with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department for Town of Lyons Court security once Court resumes.

At 6:45 PM, a Public Hearing was opened to hear questions and comments pertaining to the Providence Housing Sewer District request.

Providence Housing purchased the Canalside Mobile Home Park and would like to establish a Sewer District.

Mark Greisberger was there to represent Providence Housing and implored the Board to approve his request. Marty Aman from the Wayne County Water & Sewer Authority was there advocating for the approval, as well as Patrick Toye from the New York State Department of Health.

There were some local residents who had objections. It was a lengthy and, at times, contentious hearing.

Town Attorney Anthony Villani read the statute involved and advised Mr. Greisberger that there are several more steps involved for the application to be considered. The Public Hearing closed at 8:06 PM. The Board denied the application unanimously. The Board did state that Providence could reapply once all the requirements for the application have been met.

There was no Executive Session and the meeting adjourned at 8:17 PM.

By: Caroline Grasso