October 1st 2020, Thursday
Lyons Town Meeting    February 27, 2019

by WayneTimes.com
March 2, 2019

The meeting began with Gehrig Lohrmann, President of the Lyons Heritage Society, raising a number of issues that he would like the Board to take under consideration.

He requested that, as the Board seeks a new Town Historian, that the job duties include becoming a member of the Lyons Historical Society.  Lohmann additionally urged the Board itself to have representation in the Historical Society.

The Fire District requested labor and equipment support from the town in the demolition of the concrete pad  in front of the fire hall; the Board approved that the Fire District coordinate efforts with Tim Moore, Highway Superintendent.

The Board tabled discussion of a property purchase request until the interested party can be reached.

The Code Enforcement report was reviewed with some discussion of the drafting of new ordinances; the Board will make a full review of the draft at a later date.  The Code Enforcement Officer additionally requested approval to attend a training to increase his ability to assist the Department of Health with matters related to lead exposure.

The Board next heard the Ambulance report which focused on the need for new equipment for the ambulance base (generator, lower door panels, laptop screen) and the financial impact of bed bug infestations during service calls.

The Board approved the submitter quote for a new door for the Town Hall.

The Board is actively seeking bids for the mowing of Town properties.

Members of the Board then engaged in a lengthy discussion of solar farms, especially as other local towns have moved forward with these projects; it was finally agreed that the Town would not benefit from such projects and will plan to explore opting out of the statute.

The next Lyons Town Board Meeting will be held March 27th at 6:30

 

Local Weather

