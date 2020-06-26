Lyons Town Meeting   June 24, 2020

Supervisor Emmel opened the Lyons Town Meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance. All Board Members were present.

The minutes from the May 27, 2020 Regular Meeting, the June 15, 2020 Special Meeting and the June 23, 2020 Workshop Meeting were approved.

A resolution was passed to accept the contract from MRB Group. This will be to rewrite the Comprehensive Plan for the Town of Lyons. A Steering Committee will be formed featuring 5 members and two alternates to assist in the project.

It was resolved to authorize Bob Stiver to upgrade the Pump Station on the south side of the Canal behind McDonald’s Restaurant and then replace two docks in the same area. Funding will be obtained using money already set aside for the Canal and then additional grant money.

Code Enforcement Officer Dick Bogan reported to the Board he is satisfied with the progress Anne Salerno has made with respect to some violations on her property.

Copies of all Departmental Reports are available upon request from the Town Clerk’s Office.

General Fund Vouchers #253 - #304 for $134,530.63 AND Highway Fund Vouchers #85 - #103 for $133,814.89 were all approved.

Town Assessor Kayla Sturgill advised the Board that the Final Roll will be available after July 1, 2020. The State has issued a final equalization rate of 92%. After much discussion, it was decided to postpone the 2021 update.

The water main relocation at the intersection of Water Street and Geneva Street is progressing nicely.

A Public Hearing will be scheduled for Code Fees on July 29, 2020 at 6:45 PM.

The Board adjourned to enter Executive Session at 7:46 PM to discuss litigation and contracts.

By: Caroline Grasso