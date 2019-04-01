Lyons Town meeting March 27, 2019

The meeting was called to order and the minutes from the Board meetings dated February 27 & March 20 were approved.

Town resident Bethany Comella approached the Board with a continuing issue with her driveway which is located on property of Taylor Park, and that she would like to purchase the portion of the land. She cited her personal maintenance of the driveway, wind damage, garbage accrual, and potential liability as factors for the Board to consider. After lengthy discussion of the legal aspects of sales of park land, Supervisor Emmel ultimately led the Board to move forward and investigate the process required to sell the land to Ms Comella.

Town Legal counsel will contact Senators Helming and Manktelow to begin the process.

A date was set for Public Hearing on 4/24 at 6:40 to discuss opting out of exemptions for certain solar/electric systems.

Rebecca Knibbs, a local landlord, approached the Board regarding apartment inspections. She stated that her tenants have refused to allow entry to their units citing 4th Amendment rights to privacy and State regulations that exclude single family and duplex units from inspection. The Board clarified that local code enforcement requires all apartments be inspected in order for landlords to maintain their local licensure.

The matter was tentatively resolved with Mrs. Knibbs planning to have her tenets contact Code Enforcement directly to see if scheduling flexibility could resolve the issue.

The Ambulance Report was reviewed and included news of 3 EMT applicants.

There is an issue of employees that have resigned without returning property; the Board will contact the former employees by letter to request return of the items.

The Board reviewed 3 estimates for repairs to the Ambulance base and ultimately awarded it to Finger Lakes Garage Door.

Two members were approved as Alternates to the Town Planning Board, Glen Waasman and Joan Wallis. The Town Assesor was approved to attend a training on valuing vacant properties.

The Highway Department raised the issue of possible work needed on the downtown light, as well as long term planning for equipment needs. The Board approved the purchase of a 2018 Dodge Ram.

A bid for lawn mowing and landscaping of Town properties was approved for Simpson Lawncare.

The Board approved General Fund vouchers #137 through #197 totaling $131,566.53 and Highway Fund Vouchers #38 through #56 totaling $44,788.85.

The next Town Board Meeting is scheduled for April 24th at 6:30.

by Casey Carpenter