Meetings
Lyons Town Meeting May 22, 2019
The meeting was called to order and the minutes from the Board meetings dated April 24 and May 15 were approved.
Sarah Schembri approached the Board about her intentions now that she is the owner of Growler’s Pub; she will follow up with the Town Clerk on her plans to create a food truck to service local parks in Lyons.
Next, Jeff Lead spoke on behalf of the cemetery lawn service crew and the failure of the institution of a $12.00 per hour wage as verbally promised by the previous administration; Supervisor Jake Emmel stated that the raise was not included in the current budget, however, he will look into the matter further.
The Public Hearing on Local Law 1-2019 to opt out of NYS Real Property Tax law 487 commenced at 6:50 p.m. and was closed without comment. The Local Law 1-2019 was then adopted as follows: Eliminates the New York State Property Tax Law 487 tax exemption for micro-hydroelectric energy systems, fuel cell electric generating systems, and electric energy storage equipment or electric energy storage systems constructed in the Town of Lyons after effective date of local law.
Next, Linda Guest was introduced to the Board as the new Town Historian effective July 1st.
The Ambulance Department Report cited uniform purchases, and requested a motion for coordination with the Lyons Fire Department for back up to calls, which was carried.
The Board approved General Fund vouchers #260 through #315 totaling $211,450.17 and Highway Fund Vouchers #76 through #94 totaling $59,156.78.
The next Town Board Meeting is scheduled for June 26th at 6:30.
By Casey Carpenter
