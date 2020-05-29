Lyons Town Meeting   May 27, 2020

Supervisor Emmel opened the meeting at 4:00 PM via ZOOM conferencing due to COVID-19 social distance protocols. All Board Members were present.

The minutes of the February 26, 2020, March 25, 2020, April 15, 2020, April 29, 2020 and May 15, 2020 Board Meetings were approved.

A resolution was passed to allow the Town Supervisor to sign the amendment with the Water Authority for the Storage Tank Project. This is an extension of the Town’s 40-year lease agreement.

There was an electrical “brown-out” that caused damage to some equipment in the Ambulance Garage. Estimates are being gathered. There have been two so far and when the third one is received, they will be presented to the Town’s insurance company.

There will be 9 new picnic tables purchased at a cost of $135.00 each.

A 2009 Highway Department Truck was resolved as surplus to be used as a trade-in towards the new truck Highway Superintendent Tim Moore is purchasing.

Department Reports had been sent to all Board Members. Supervisor Emmel advised the Board to email the Department Heads with any specific questions they may have.

General Fund Vouchers 208-252 for $93,670.00 and Highway Fund Vouchers 70-82 for $11,774.45 were approved.

A resolution was passed to approve Highway Fund 284 Agreement which outlines the Highway Superintendent’s plans for local projects and the costs associated with those projects. Extreme Winter Recovery (EWR), PAVE-NY and Consolidated Local Street and Highway Improvement Program (CHIPS) funds have been appropriated.

There was a lengthy discussion regarding a proposed fundraiser to benefit the Lyons Community Center which has been hard hit with the recent COVID-19 cancellation of programs. It would consist of Food Trucks, which some local restaurants will be contributing to, set up in different locations around the town as to avoid large crowds. A resolution was passed to allow the fundraiser to take place on the condition that Highway Superintendent Tim Moore is consulted regarding the specifics. There will be more information to follow.

As a result of some recent Code Enforcement concerns, the status of absorption of the Village Code by the Town Code is going to be explored by the Board, as well as the status of the dock re-pair, located on the canal behind the McDonald’s restaurant.

The Board is contemplating whether or not to invite MRB Group to come before them and explain what, if any progress has been made in completing the work that was started when replacing the lead services. Residents of the Town have been asking when their lawns and properties will finally be finished.

There was no Executive Session. The Meeting adjourned at 5:00 PM.

By: Caroline Grasso