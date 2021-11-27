Lyons Town meeting Nov. 23, 2021

The Lyons Town Board held a regular meeting on November 23, 2021 at 6:30pm. The meeting was held at 43 Phelps Street in Lyons and all Board members were present. The meeting began with the Pledge of Allegiance.

Following the Pledge, the Board approved the meeting minutes from October 27 and the minutes from the public hearing from November 3. Next the Board approved the Santa in the Park event which will be held on November 27 before also approving the General and Highway fund vouchers.

The Board carried a resolution accepting the letter of resignation from Nancy Collins to the Planning Board. She was elected as judge this past November 5, and therefore will not be able to continue work on the Planning Board. The Board also carried a resolution to name John Hawman as an alternate to the Planning Board.

The Board then heard from Mr. David Doyle, from MRB group, on the matters of a proposal for wastewater plant disinfection (ultraviolet) improvements, and improvements to 11 pump stations. Doyle reviewed with the Board next steps, which include SEQR and design bidding, as well as grant and financing options.

Discussion was held between Mr Doyle, Board members, Attorney for the Town and meeting attendees. The Board then voted through resolution on each matter to move forward with the process.

The following resolutions were then carried:

• Resolution to schedule a public hearing regarding approval of the comprehensive plan on 12/29 at 6:45pm.

• Resolution to classify the comprehensive plan as a Type I Action and declare the town to be lead agency and allow the supervisor to sign EAF part 1.

• Resolution to close the ambulance receivables for the year 2018: $775,693.40

• Resolution to transfer $20,000 from the Highway Fund to the Capital Projects- Highway Equipment Fund.

The Board acknowledged receipt from the Highway, Recreation, Code Enforcement, and Assessment. A motion was carried to allow a withdrawal of $100 from the donations to buy candy for the Santa in the Park event. Discussion was brought up by a resident, regarding parking issues and lack of enforcement by Deputies and Troopers.

Discussion was also held on Agricultural exemptions through the Assessment office.

The Code Enforcement Officer presented the solar radar sign that the town hopes to purchase. This discussion was tabled from the October meeting. Both the sign and supporting information was presented to the Board.

A resident then requested an update on a concern he had previously brought up at a past Board meeting regarding the leaking of storm water into the water treatment system. The resident was informed that the flow was being monitored and other testing measures are being reviewed.

The meeting was then adjourned at 7:26pm.

By Amber Linson