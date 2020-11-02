Lyons Town Meeting October 28, 2020

Supervisor Emmel opened the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance. The meeting was held at the Lyons Community Center where social distance protocols were in place. All Board members were present. The minutes of the September 30, 2020 and the October 15, 2020 meetings were approved as well as General Fund vouchers #496 through #555 totaling $79,295.53 and Highway Fund vouchers #172 through #190 totaling $86,141.72.

The new owners of the Canalside Mobile Home Park have applied for a Sewer District. There will be a Public Hearing on December 30, 2020 at 6:45 PM at the Lyons Community Center for ques-tions and comments regarding the application.

Local resident Dan DeWolf addressed the Board with questions surrounding the Ambulance Budget and the lack of funds for an ALS (Advanced Life Support). He implored the Board to investigate ways to find the funds. The Board assured him they would explore it. However, there had been a long, sometimes contentious discussion regarding the issue.

There will be a Public Hearing on November 4, 2020 at 6:15 PM at the Lyons Community Center to hear questions and comments on the 2021 Town of Lyons Budget. There will be a Public Hearing on November 24, 2020 at 6:45 PM at the Lyons Community Center for questions and comments on the Town of Lyons Codification.

All Departmental Reports were approved as submitted and are available upon request at the Town Clerk’s Office.

It was resolved to authorize the Town Supervisor to sign the 2020-2021 Snow & Ice Contract with Wayne County. Sidewalk reimbursements were approved for Glen Wallis and Richard Bantel.

There was no Executive Session and the meeting adjourned at 8:30 PM.

By: Caroline Grasso