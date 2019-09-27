Lyons Town Meeting, Sept. 25, 2019

The Lyons Town Board Meeting was opened with the Pledge of Allegiance and the approval of the minutes from the meeting dated August 28th. A group of Erie Canalway Greeters spoke, including Mark DeCracker and Bob Stopper who advocated for additional efforts by the Town to clean up the canal banks and restore a sense of history and canal activity to the area. Councilman Jim Brady will sit down with Mr. Stopper to review the budget requests made by the group. Additionally, Mr. DeCracker is seeking Board and community support in the process of completion of an Erie Canalway Grant to support the beautification of the canal banks. Next, the Board received Department Reports, with Buildings and Grounds noting recent dumping of a mattress in one of the local cemeteries.

The Highway Department updated the Board on the situation with the water pipe adjacent to the Fire Hall; one additional attempt to determine the blockage will be made prior to an assessment by an engineer. The Board then considered a request from Dean Electrical LLC to conduct and electrical inspection on a project in the Town; the Board opted not to accept the application as the Town already has 4 approved agencies that complete this service. The new generator for the ambulance base has arrived and will be installed shortly. The Board approved a bid to replace 2 doors and 1 window for the base, as well. The Board approved the application for 2019 Pumpkin Palooza. The Board accepted the 2020 tentative Town Budget as presented, followed by the scheduling of the Public Hearing on said budget for 10/30 at 6:45.

The Board lastly approved payment of General Fund vouchers #513 through #561 totalling $78,279.41 and Highway Fund Vouchers #167 thru #181 totaling $14,548.88. The next Lyons Town Board Meeting is scheduled for 10/30 at 7pm.

By Casey Carpenter