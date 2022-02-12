Macedon Town Board 2/10/22

Macedon Town Board meeting Feb. 10, 2022

Zoning of Parcel of Land, corrected due to administrative error

Supervisor Kim Leonard opened the Macedon Town Board meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance. The meeting was held at the Macedon Town Hall. All Board members were in attendance.

The Board immediately entered Executive Session to discuss contracts and they returned to open the Regular meeting at 7:00 PM.

The Board resolved to approve the minutes from the January 27, 2022 Regular meeting and the minutes from the January 31, 2022 Special meeting, in addition to the January EMS Report, the January Town Clerk’s Report and the January Police Report. The Town Board authorized the Town Clerk to advertise to fill a vacancy for the Zoning Board of Appeals. Interested candidates should submit a completed application and resume to the Town Clerk by February 21, 2022. The Town Supervisor was authorized to sign the agreement with the Bonadio Group to audit the Town of Macedon Court books for the period ending December 31, 2021 for an amount not to exceed $3,000.

It was resolved that the Supervisor of the Town of Macedon is hereby authorized as the official representative of the Town of Macedon to execute and apply for the CDGB (Community Development Block Grant) CARES Act funding to the administrative agency for the Fiscal Year 2022 program and is hereby directed and authorized to act in connection with the submission of the application and to provide such additional information as may be required.

The Town Board resolved to correct an administrative error on the Town Zoning Map relative to the parcel of land known as Erie Macedon Landing 1125 Marina Parkway, Tax Parcel ID number 62112-00-267143. The Town Zoning Officer researched the zoning history on the Subject Parcel, to determine a timeline of events relative to actions taken on the property by the Town. The Subject Parcel was rezoned by the Town Board on May 28, 1987 via Resolution 110-87 from ORM to R-12 with a Cluster Development (CD) and the rezoning approval was to enable a mixed-use project, which included construction of a marina facility with a building and docks, as well as multi-family dwelling units, totaling an allowed maximum unit of 200 with maximum building heights of 30 feet.

Official zoning maps prepared by MRB Group after the 5/28/87 rezoning approval, dated from June 1987 through September of 2000, all depicted the Subject Parcel as zoned “CD” Cluster Development. In 2005, the town zoning map was redrafted into a new digital format by CHA Engineers. The Town Board hereby finds that the identification of the Subject Parcel as being zoned “ORM” on the 7/28/2005 zoning map was an administrative error, and the Town Board further finds that the Subject Parcel was previously and is currently zoned as R-22. The Town Board directs the Zoning Officer to make necessary administrative corrections to the Official Town Zoning Map to denote the zoning of the Subject Parcel as R-22.

Supervisor Leonard announced the NYS Canal Corporation, after their meeting in January, has agreed to give the Town of Macedon the Railroad Avenue culvert, Railroad Avenue, the road leading out to Route 350 as well as the land and parking spaces adjacent to the South Macedon Fire Hall. There will be more information forthcoming. She also announced there are N95 masks and Covid test kits available at the Town Hall. The bills were paid as audited. The Board meeting adjourned at 7:58 PM.

By: Caroline Grasso