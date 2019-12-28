Macedon Town Board Dec. 23, 2019

After the Pledge of Allegiance, Supervisor Sandy Pagano opened the Macedon Town Board meeting and there was a quick Roundtable before the 5:05 Public Hearing on Local Law No. 8.

Supervisor Pagano called for a moment of silence in honor of Councilman/Supervisor-Elect Paul Kenyon who recently passed away.

Highway Superintendent Chris Countryman said the Macedon Highway Department is coordinating with other local Highway Departments to provide aid to the Sodus Highway Department after the recent fire destroyed more than half their snowplows. He also said there have been 33 plow runs this year which is 5 more runs than last year at this time.

At 5:05 PM, the Public Hearing for Local Law No. 8 was opened. Local resident, Jim Byron asked the Board if it would be wise to have the Zoning Board of Appeals look at these documents to try to assist. Councilman Maul suggested to Mr. Byron that Scott Allen, the Town Engineer was handling the task of reviewing the documents. There were no other public comments. The hearing was closed at 5:08 PM. Local Law No. 8 was unanimously adopted. It called for an short extension of time to review the former Village zoning laws.

At 5:10 PM, the Public Hearing for Local Law No. 9 was opened. Jim Byron of Stone Street in Macedon wanted clarification of quarterly billings versus annual tax bill line item billings to previous Village residents. There were no other public comments. The hearing was closed at 5:14 PM. Local Law No. 9 was unanimously adopted.

At 5:15 PM, the Public Hearing for Local Law No. 10 was opened. There was no public comment. The hearing was closed at 5:15 PM. Local Law No. 10 was unanimously adopted.

Supervisor Pagano invited any additional public comments.

Vice-Chair of the Wayne County Republican Committee Patti Holdraker of Walworth addressed the Board. She offered her condolences to the Board regarding Mr. Kenyon. She then went on to suggest, that at this difficult time, and for the sake of continuity, perhaps Supervisor Pagano should remain in place for the time being. She fully endorses Supervisor Pagano as a well-respected, fully capable professional.

There was a brief discussion about filling the now-vacant Town Council seat. Councilman Maul indicated that, out of respect to Mr. Kenyon, that would be tabled until the next meeting.

There was a motion to adjourn the meeting. The meeting was adjourned at 5:20 PM.

The Annual Organizational Meeting is on January 2, 2020 at 5:30 PM.

by Caroline Grasso