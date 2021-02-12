Macedon Town Board Feb. 11, 2021

Supervisor Leonard opened the Macedon Town Board meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance.

The meeting was held at the Town Complex, while also being streamed on Zoom conferencing. All Board members were in attendance.

The minutes of the January 28, 2021 Regular meeting were approved as well as the January Town Clerk’s Report, the January Police Report and the January Ambulance Report.

The Board resolved to accept the resignation from Court Clerk Sue Gorman effective March 5, 2021.

The Town Board authorizes the Town Clerk to advertise for a full-time Court Clerk. Interested candidates should submit a completed application and resume to the Town Clerk no later than February 26, 2021.

Supervisor Leonard stated this would be a personal appointment by Town Justice Ronald Reinstein.

The Town Supervisor was authorized to sign a property access request form between the Town of Macedon and the United States Department of Agriculture. The European Cherry Fruit Fly is a new invasive species the USDA is tracking. The USDA has requested permission to place traps to monitor the situation. There is no eradication process planned as yet.

A Public Hearing was opened at 7:40 PM to hear public comment and questions on the NYS Police Reform & Reinvention Plan.

Supervisor Leonard thanked Chief Colella and his department for all the hard work that went into this Plan. The Public Hearing closed at 7:56 PM.

If there are any additional comments or questions, residents may submit them to the Town Board or the Police Department by March 11, 2021 when the Board will resolve to accept the Plan.

Chief Colella will then submit a Certificate of Compliance to the State.

The Plan is available on the Town website http://www.macedontown.net/ on the January 13, 2021 date tab.

The Fire Department is asking residents to please keep fire hydrants clear of snow. This can be critical and time consuming when firefighters have to clear a hydrant.

Highway Superintendent Chris Countryman advised his department has made 62 snowplow runs so far this season.

The bills were paid as audited.

The Board entered Executive Session at 8:04 PM to discuss personnel. The Board exited Executive Session at 9:15 PM and the meeting adjourned at 9:17 PM. No further business was conducted.

By: Caroline Grasso