Macedon Town Board - July 22, 2021

Supervisor Leonard opened the Macedon Town Board meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance. The meeting was held at the Town Hall while also being streamed via Zoom conferencing. All Board members were in attendance except Councilperson Dave Maul who was excused.

The minutes from the July 8, 2021 Regular meeting were approved, in addition to the June 2021 Town Clerk’s Report and the 2nd Quarter Historian’s Report.

The Board resolved to appoint Dawn Yantch as part-time Court Clerk effective July 13, 2021 at a rate of $25/hr.

The Town Board authorized the Supervisor to sign the “Professional Services Contract” for Independent Testing of our Law Enforcement Candidates as presented, contingent upon the approval of the Town Attorney.

At 7:40 PM a Public Hearing was opened to hear comments and questions regarding Harv’s Harley Davidson Expansion of Non-Conforming Use Special Permit for the property located on Kittering Road. There were some clarifications made with an aerial map of the property and the Public Hearing closed at 7:46 PM. It was resolved to approve the construction of a new 8,000 square foot detached accessory structure at 3120 Kittering Road.

The Town Board granted Indus Hospitality a Special Use Permit to operate a restaurant at 362 NYS Route 31 subject to the following conditions: Compliance with all terms and conditions of the Planning Board site plan approval, including site design, landscaping, fencing, building architectural elevations, and air handling equipment for the restaurant, the Town Engineer’s technical comments in letter dated July 7, 2021 and the Hours of Operation will be Sunday through Thursday from 11 AM to 9 PM, and Friday and Saturday 11 AM to 10 PM.

Director of EMS Paul Harkness requested the purchase of a Stryker Power Lift and Load system for two ambulances. This equipment will help alleviate the stress and strain involved in lifting individuals in and out of the ambulance. There was a recent injury which adds to the necessity of the purchase. The Board resolved to purchase two of the Stryker systems contingent on the Town’s receipt of the American Recovery Plan Act funds. The cost for two will be $48,445.60. The Town would save approximately $7,000 when purchasing two as one would be $27,918.38

Chief Colella announced there will be a First Responder Motorcycle Run on July 25, 2021 that will be coming through the Town of Macedon. He will be providing traffic support and wants residents to know these runs are usually fairly quick to pass through.

Town Engineer Scott Allen announced the new sewer line is completed. At this time, there are only repairs left that the Town will be responsible for, such as landscaping, etc. which they will be working on the next few weeks.

Macedon Center Fire Department will be holding a Chicken BBQ on July 31, 2021 starting at 4:00 PM until gone.

The bills were paid as audited.

The Board entered Executive Session at 8:29 PM to discuss personal and contractual issues.

By: Caroline Grasso