Macedon Town Board   March 12, 2020

Supervisor Leonard opened the Meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance. All Board Members were present with Councilman Mc Ewen appearing via teleconference.

The minutes of the February 27, 2020 Regular Meeting were approved. The Police Report as submitted was also approved.

The Town Clerk was authorized to advertise for sealed mowing bids for Canal Greenway and the Macedon Cemetery on a per trip basis with a contract not to exceed two years. The Highway Superintendent will provide the specifications which will be available in the Town Clerk’s Office starting March 13, 2020. The bids will be opened on March 26, 2020 at 10:00 AM.

Highway Superintendent Chris Countryman was authorized to purchase a 2020 Volvo 10-wheel dump truck with plow rigging for $223,786.00. The funds will come from the Highway Reserve. He was also approved to buy a 2007 Freightliner Bucket/Material Handler Truck from the Village of Fairport for $18,000.00.

Mert Bartels was appointed to the Wayne County Planning Board for a three-year period starting May 1, 2020 and ending April 30, 2023.

Supervisor Leonard was authorized to sign the Local Government Efficiency Grant Contract extension. The Grant was originally part of the Village dissolution and was to aid in the handicapped accessibility at 81 Main Street. The accessibility had been delayed due to the purchase of 79 Main Street. Scott Allen advised the Board there are funds available and should be used as soon as possible. It was extended from April 1, 2020 for one year.

Town Clerk Karrie Bowers was authorized to publish a Legal Notice for Local Law 2-2020 for a Public Hearing to be scheduled on March 26, 2020 at 7:45 PM at the Macedon Town Hall. This is to allow a temporary extension of the transfer of certain rules and regulations from the Village to the Town after the dissolution of the Village. Complete details of this proposed law are available in the Town Clerk’s Office.

Highway Superintendent Chris Countryman announced there have been 89 plow trips so far this season. The Highway Department has also taken down all the snow fences and they are currently working on some drainage issues.

Director of EMS Paul Harkness wanted residents to know he is available daily in the Ambulance Bay and his contact information is on the Town website http://www.macedontown.net/ in case anyone has any questions. He is reminding residents to practice safe personal hygiene with the recent onset of the Coronavirus.

Ora Rothfuss from Wayne County Economic Development and Planning gave a presentation to the Board regarding the New York State Farmland Protection Grant. Packard Cattle, LLC has applied for a grant to sell an easement on their farm to the Town of Macedon. Currently, Macedon has 6200 acres of farmland with 2700 acres protected under easements. The goal of the Protection Grants is to preserve as much farmland as possible. He provided information on the Grant program to the Board. They thanked him for his time and assured him they will take it under advisement.

The Town Revaluation will be postponed until 2021 or 2022 so that the numbers will be as accurate as possible following the changes at the Assessor’s Office.

Chief Collela alerted the Board to a new mandate regarding the fingerprinting machine LifeScan. It has reached the end of its life. He has applied for grants and is still searching for more funding to purchase a new machine. He will keep the Board updated.

The Board went into Executive Session at 8:56 to discuss contractual issues.

By: Caroline Grasso