Macedon Town Board meeting     April 28, 2022   

Supervisor Kim Leonard opened the Macedon Town Board meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance. The meeting was held at the Macedon Town Hall while also being streamed via Zoom conferencing. All Board members were present except Councilman Babcock who was excused. The minutes from the April 14, 2022 Regular meeting were approved.

The Town Board resolved to appoint Andrew Moline as a full-time highway employee effective May 2, 2022 at a rate of $19.25/hr. with an increase of $1.00/hr. after receiving his CDL Class B License and Brian Learn as a full-time highway employee effective May 16, 2022 at a rate of $19.25/hr. with an increase of $1.00/hr. after receiving his CDL Class B License.

The Town Board resolved to appoint Jeffrey Locey as a full-time seasonal Parks employee effective May 2, 2022 at a rate of $17.00/hr. under Myke Bueg.

The Town Board authorized the hire of Kevin V. Costello as part-time Court Security at the rate of $30.00/hr.

The Board resolved to appoint Daniel Brooks as a part-time ALS provider at a rate of $24/hr. and Kristen Ferguson as a part-time BLS provider at a rate of $16.80/hr.

The Town Board authorized the Town Supervisor to purchase two laptop computers, including set-up, for the full-time Senior Clerk Typist and the Parks Director for an amount not to exceed $1,100 each.

The Board accepted the resignation of Sergeant Stephen MacNeal effective April 26, 2022. The Board wished Officer MacNeal all the best in his retirement.

The Town of Macedon received sealed bids for mowing of Macedon Canal Greenway & O’Neil Road Bridge on April 28, 2022. The Town Board resolved to award the mowing bid to Simpson Lawn Care for a period not to exceed two years, at a cost of $450/trip and the mowing will be at the discretion of the Highway Superintendent.

The Board authorized the Town Supervisor to sign the contracts with Transition Landscape and Design for services provided for the Town Highways, Town Parks, and the Town Complex.

The Resolution to approve Harv’s Harley Davidson Fireworks application has been amended to state May 7, 2022 as the date of the fireworks, not May 2, 2022.

The Memorial Day Parade will be Monday, May 30, 2022 at 12 noon starting at the Town Hall. Please check the Town’s website http://www.macedontown.net/ for additional information.

The May 12, 2022 Regular meeting is rescheduled for May 5, 2022 due to scheduling conflicts.

The Town Board resolved to authorize the Supervisor to sign the Nik and the Nice Guys contract for the Macedon Heritage Festival on the Erie and submit a deposit bill in the amount of $1125.00 to be paid and the voucher will be included in the next meeting’s bills. The Festival will take place on Labor Day weekend.

The Town Board would like to acknowledge May 23, 1994, the date Sandra Sollie, a Macedon Town Resident disappeared. An annual commemorative reminder is held each year to continue and search for closure of this case.

The bills were paid as audited.

There was no Executive Session and the meeting adjourned at 8:10 PM.

By: Caroline Grasso